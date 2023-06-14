“The lady in the car was watching Netflix”: Mum calls for CCTV cameras to protect cyclists after teenage son struck by ‘distracted’ hit-and-run driver in bike lane

The mother of a 16-year-old cyclist, who was knocked off his bike while riding in a new cycle lane by a motorist allegedly watching Netflix at the time, has called for CCTV cameras to be installed along the road to make it safer for cyclists and easier to track down law-breaking drivers.

The teenager was riding home from school on a cycle lane on Magdalen Road in St Leonard’s, a residential area of Exeter, last Tuesday at around 4.40pm when he was struck by a driver at the junction with Denmark Road.

Following the collision, the “shocked” boy was taken to hospital as a precaution, where a chest X-ray confirmed that he had not broken any bones.

The road in question was reopened at the end of May following a four-month enhancement scheme which extended and made permanent the one-way system for motorists, two-way cycle lane, and widened footways introduced on a temporary basis during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highway Management, Stuart Hughes, the now permanent changes have “created a nicer environment for walkers and cyclists”, making “walking and cycling a more attractive option” for locals.

However, the mother of the teenager struck last week by an allegedly distracted motorist while using the new cycle lane believes that more needs to be done by the council – including installing CCTV cameras – to protect people riding their bikes on the road.

“The lady in the car was watching Netflix. She just said sorry and she went,” the 16-year-old’s mum told Devon Live.

“My son was in shock so he didn’t take a photo. He was lucky; he didn’t have any injuries and nothing was broken. He was checked over in hospital and then we came back home.

“He is fine but a camera should be there. It would have been great to find the person but unfortunately, there was no camera on the road so we can’t do anything and my son didn’t want to go to the police.

“It is a waste of time if we don’t have any proof apart from a hospital health check and X-ray.”

Both Devon County Council and Exeter City Council responded to the mum’s calls for action by confirming that no cameras are located on Magdalen Road, and that there are currently no plans to install any.

“We’re sorry to hear of this collision but glad that the young man wasn’t seriously injured,” a Devon County Council spokesperson said. “Unfortunately, there are no CCTV cameras in this area and we would not typically install them on our infrastructure projects. We would advise that this collision should be reported to the police.”