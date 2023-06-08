Support road.cc

"Not the type of fan we want": EF Education-EasyPost's Jonathan Vaughters shares grim homophobic 'fan mail'; Tour de France: Unchained hits Netflix + more on the live blog

It's the second Thursday in June, the sun's out and the temperature is on the rise — Tour de France fever can't be too far away... Dan Alexander is in the hot seat, trying not to get sunburnt...
Thu, Jun 08, 2023 09:07
6
"Not the type of fan we want": EF Education-EasyPost's Jonathan Vaughters shares grim homophobic 'fan mail'; Tour de France: Unchained hits Netflix + more on the live blogRichard Carapaz Critérium du Dauphiné (A.S.O/Billy Ceusters)
07:57
"Not the type of fan we want": EF Education-EasyPost's Jonathan Vaughters shares grim homophobic 'fan mail'

Here's a depressing start to a live blog in 2023. EF Education-EasyPost's team boss Jonathan Vaughters shared a picture of an email that dropped into his inbox after yesterday's Critérium du Dauphiné time trial where British rider James Shaw was the team's best finisher, in 17th, and team leader Richard Carapaz lost a disappointing 2:39, coming home 43rd...

Warning: email includes very strong homophobic language

Wait until he sees what Carapaz was wearing in 2019... 

"In case there was any need of clarification, as there often is on Twitter, this person, whoever they are, is not the type of fan we want. Period," Vaughters added. 

As one real fan replied, hopefully they sent a nice pink EF cap to whichever basement this particular email came from...

08:52
People flee by bike from flooding caused by Ukraine dam collapse
08:43
Tour de France: Unchained hits Netflix

And it's live...

Apparently at the end Jonas Vingegaard wins... sorry, spoilers!

Anyone got any early thoughts?

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

