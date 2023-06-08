"Not the type of fan we want": EF Education-EasyPost's Jonathan Vaughters shares grim homophobic 'fan mail'; Tour de France: Unchained hits Netflix + more on the live blog

Here's a depressing start to a live blog in 2023. EF Education-EasyPost's team boss Jonathan Vaughters shared a picture of an email that dropped into his inbox after yesterday's Critérium du Dauphiné time trial where British rider James Shaw was the team's best finisher, in 17th, and team leader Richard Carapaz lost a disappointing 2:39, coming home 43rd...

Warning: email includes very strong homophobic language

It’s the fan mail we get that really keeps everyone motivated. pic.twitter.com/w2jdcYEWwd — Jonathan Vaughters (@Vaughters) June 7, 2023

Wait until he sees what Carapaz was wearing in 2019...

A reminder that Carapaz was bossing it in pink well before joining E Education-EasyPost 😉 pic.twitter.com/WYq6PM5e2P — Simon MacMichael 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇹🇪🇺❤️💙🚲 (@simonmacmichael) June 7, 2023

"In case there was any need of clarification, as there often is on Twitter, this person, whoever they are, is not the type of fan we want. Period," Vaughters added.

As one real fan replied, hopefully they sent a nice pink EF cap to whichever basement this particular email came from...