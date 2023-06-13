Top road safety cop shuts down bicycle number plates talk... asks for media to focus on "primary causes of road death", not cyclists; Froome headlines Ventoux one-day race; Overgrown cycle lanes; Eggcelent bike storage + more on the live blog

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox has joined the discussion on number plates for cyclists, saying he welcomes the media's road danger coverage... but suggested they would be better served "focusing on the primary causes of road death" which, he added, "is not cycling and it's not the issue of cyclist registration plates"...

I’d really welcome more road danger media coverage, especially if that focussed on the primary causes of road death. Btw, this is not cycling and it’s not the issue of cyclist registration plates. https://t.co/ngwqpMaudq — Andy Cox (@AndyCoxDCS) June 12, 2023

A comment that sparked calls for Good Morning Britain to get in touch next time they need someone to 'debate' Howard Cox...

This all comes after the Partridgian heir Richard Madeley, the aforementioned Fair Fuel UK founder Cox and Timmy Mallett covered the topic in a rather rushed Good Morning Britain segment on yesterday morning's show.

In a series of events you can probably already predict, Cox claimed... cyclists "don't contribute anything financially to the roads". He also hit "running riot", running red lights and riding on pavements in a strong early anti-cycling bingo contender for this week.

So, yes, have a scroll back through yesterday's live blog if you wish, in the meantime, if Mr Cox is correct, it seems we can all claim back that tax we've been paying...