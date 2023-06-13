Support road.cc

news
Live blog

Top road safety cop shuts down bicycle number plates talk... asks for media to focus on "primary causes of road death", not cyclists; Froome headlines Ventoux one-day race; Overgrown cycle lanes; Eggcelent bike storage + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander will be kicking off your Tuesday live blog before Ryan jumps in later on to finish the day
Tue, Jun 13, 2023 09:03
Top road safety cop shuts down bicycle number plates talk... asks for media to focus on "primary causes of road death", not cyclists; Froome headlines Ventoux one-day race; Overgrown cycle lanes; Eggcelent bike storage + more on the live blogNumber plate
07:50
Top road safety cop shuts down bicycle number plates talk... asks for media to focus on "primary causes of road death", not cyclists

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox has joined the discussion on number plates for cyclists, saying he welcomes the media's road danger coverage... but suggested they would be better served "focusing on the primary causes of road death" which, he added, "is not cycling and it's not the issue of cyclist registration plates"...

A comment that sparked calls for Good Morning Britain to get in touch next time they need someone to 'debate' Howard Cox...

 This all comes after the Partridgian heir Richard Madeley, the aforementioned Fair Fuel UK founder Cox and Timmy Mallett covered the topic in a rather rushed Good Morning Britain segment on yesterday morning's show.

In a series of events you can probably already predict, Cox claimed... cyclists "don't contribute anything financially to the roads". He also hit "running riot", running red lights and riding on pavements in a strong early anti-cycling bingo contender for this week.

So, yes, have a scroll back through yesterday's live blog if you wish, in the meantime, if Mr Cox is correct, it seems we can all claim back that tax we've been paying...

08:39
Eggcelent bike storage

But what if I need to transport 200 mixed weight free range eggs? Can't do that by bike, can you?

08:33
Welcome to the jungle: Overgrown cycle lanes

Ah summer... stifling heat, downpour-sodden commutes, tan/burn lines, planning your route around water. Add overgrown cycle lanes to the list of inconveniences... (I'm well aware I moaned all winter about the cold and rain, we're based in the UK, it's what we do)...

Elsewhere...

Less permanent than this at least...

08:07
Froome headlines Ventoux one-day race

Roll up, roll up, get your running jokes...

Froome returns to scene of THAT Quintana-crushing 2013 stage win (and THAT 2016 jog) for today's fifth edition of the Mont Ventoux one-day race. Two ascents of the famous mountain on the cards, although perhaps Froome's teammate Michael Woods is a better tip all things considered?

Time will tell. Elsewhere on the startlist: in form Spanish climber Cristián Rodríguez, Giro stage winner Einer Rubio, his Movistar teammate and fellow Colombian climbing wizard Iván Sosa, French prospect Lenny Martinez, 2019 winner Jesús Herrada, plus enigmatic double Dauphiné stage winner from 2021 Mark Padun.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

