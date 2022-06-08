Halfords’ “what’s more fuel-efficient” tweet backfires; 2024 Tour de France to end in Nice?; “Not all car drivers are bad”; Cycling UK tells employers to encourage riding to work; Spanish great Julio Jiménez dies in car crash + more on the live blog

"It's red for Van Aert!" 😲🟥@WoutvanAert falls agonisingly short in today's Stage 4 time trial - but he still holds a healthy lead at the top of the GC standings 📈#Dauphiné | @JumboVismaRoad pic.twitter.com/zGpuP0Q8Sc — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 8, 2022

The finish of today’s 31.9 kilometre time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné was an eerily familiar one for Wout van Aert.

With David Gaudu just ahead of him, Jumbo-Visma’s Belgian star was once again relegated to second place right at the death.

This time, however, it wasn’t Gaudu who was responsible for Van Aert’s defeat (in fact, the French climber was almost caught by his two-minute man at the line), but world TT champion Filippo Ganna, who pipped the Belgian by two seconds.

That the monstrous Ganna – contractually obliged to win in his first TT outing since the Top Gun sequel was released – only managed to win by such a narrow margin after spending the last three stages envisioning his descent from the start ramp, underlines the outrageous all-round ability of Van Aert, who is yet to place outside the top six during this year’s Dauphiné (and that sixth, if we’re honest, was a bit of a blip).

Of his 18 race days so far this year, Van Aert has only finished off the podium five times. Five times.

Unsurprisingly then, he’s back in yellow, followed on GC by Mattia Cattaneo, teammates Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard, and Ineos rider Ethan Hayter, who’s underlining his reputation as something of a mini-Van Aert after an impressive third place today, 17 seconds down on teammate Ganna.

With the next two stages suiting both riders, I suspect we’ll be seeing more of this emerging duel between the sorcerer and his apprentice…