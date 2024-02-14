Support road.cc

Richard Branson claims “body armour is a must” for cyclists after latest crashRichard Branson dons cycling 'body armour' after latest spill (Richard Branson, Instagram)

Richard Branson claims “body armour is a must” for cyclists after latest crash

The billionaire business magnate also revealed that he’s been “holding the handlebars wrong when going downhill” after a recent collision with a pothole left him with a haematoma on his hip and a “nasty cut elbow”
by Ryan Mallon
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 11:31
20

Richard Branson has claimed that “body armour is a must” for cyclists, after the billionaire businessman crashed “hard” while cycling in the British Virgin Islands recently, leaving him with a haematoma on his hip and a nasty elbow graze.

Earlier this week, the Virgin Group co-founder – no stranger to a heavy cycling crash – posted on Instagram that he took “quite a big tumble” after hitting a pothole during a ride on Virgin Gorda, “resulting in another hematoma on my hip and a nasty cut elbow, but amazingly nothing broken”.

“I’m counting myself very lucky, and thankful for keeping myself active and healthy. After all, the brave may not live forever but the cautious do not live at all!” the 73-year-old wrote.

Richard Branson cycling crash (Instagram)

> Richard Branson bloodied by cycling crash after hitting pothole and falling "hard"

And then, in a rather unexpected turn of events, an email from Virgin landed in road.cc’s inbox on Tuesday evening, containing an expanded edition of Branson’s reflections on his latest spill, along with “some safety tips for fellow cyclists”.

“A few things I’ve learnt since my cycling accident, thanks to my trainer Kat for the help,” the British business mogul wrote.

“Elbow and hip body armour is a must. Quite a few people over the years have asked me if I had to wear chainmail when I was knighted. Thankfully I didn’t, and cycling armour is a whole lot less clunky!”

He continued: “It turns out I’ve been holding the handlebars wrong when going downhill! I was holding my fingers and thumbs on top of the handle, so when I hit the pothole, I bounced right off.

“Hold your thumb firmly around the handlebar for the best possible grip. I’ve realised that a lot of cyclists (dyspraxic or not) don’t know this, which is why I’m posting about it.

“Anyway, time to get back on the bike. I had a wonderful ride today with a bunch of the team on Necker – accident free!”

Branson’s tips were also accompanied by another Instagram post, in which the 73-year-old, along with personal trainer Kat, can be seen sporting his newly acquired elbow and hip pads, as well as a useful illustration of where he believes he was going wrong with his hand placement on the bars.

> Sir Richard Branson hospitalised after “colossal” bike crash

This week’s surprise edition of ‘cycling safety tips with Richard Branson’ isn’t the first time, however, that the businessman and knight of the realm has responded to a bike crash by offering some clothing advice to his fellow cyclists.

In 2021 he was hospitalised due to another “colossal” crash while taking part in an event on one of the Caribbean islands, after the gears on his bike apparently failed.

Sir Richard Branson (picture credit Strive Challenge).PNG

Describing the crash, which also brought down fellow cyclist Felix Stellmaszek, Branson said at the time: “We both fell off our bikes and our heads and bodies slammed into the concrete road. There is no question that wearing helmets saved our lives – not the first time that has been the case.”

Branson also advocated strongly for helmets – even suggesting the potential for face-protecting equipment for cyclists – after yet another spill in 2016, which saw the billionaire hit a speed bump during a nighttime training ride in the British Virgin Islands, fracturing his cheek and leaving his bike “completely destroyed” when it flew off the side of a cliff.

Sir Richard Branson after bike crash (image from Virgin.com).jpg

“The next thing I knew, I was being hurled over the handlebars and my life was literally flashing before my eyes,” he said.

“I really thought I was going to die. I went flying head-first towards the concrete road, but fortunately my shoulder and cheek took the brunt of the impact, and I was wearing a helmet that saved my life (however, perhaps they should build bike helmets that protect the side of the face too – does anyone know of one?).”

> Why is Dan Walker’s claim that a bike helmet saved his life so controversial?

Of course, Branson isn’t the first well-known figure to promote the use of helmets and other cycling safety gear in the wake of a nasty crash.

In February last year, Channel 5 presenter Dan Walker, somewhat unwittingly, attracted a social media backlash after claiming that a helmet “saved my life” when a motorist veered across into his lane on a busy roundabout in Sheffield, clipping him from behind, and sending him clattering to the ground.

Walker, who was left with a bloodied and bruised face following the collision, claimed on Twitter that a police officer and paramedics who attended the scene told him that he wouldn’t be here now if it weren’t for his helmet, a revelation that prompted Walker to inform his social media followers to “get one on your head” when riding their bikes.

That arguably innocuous comment, made on the same day he suffered a serious crash, prompted some severe criticism from cyclists who felt that Walker’s emphasis on his helmet detracted from the dangerous driving that led to the collision and that, by urging others to wear helmets, he was “doing the heavy lifting for militant drivers” – a backlash the former BBC Breakfast host responded to in an article for the Sunday Times, in which he urged his fellow cyclists: “Don’t be a helmet. Wear a helmet”.

Richard Branson
Sir Richard Branson
safety gear
Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Avatar
andystow | 33 min ago
0 likes

I'd make fun of him, but I've had some pretty dumb crashes going too fast on gravel. Hoping I've finally learned from it.

Avatar
wtjs replied to andystow | 37 sec ago
0 likes

I'd make fun of him...

I think we're only making fun of the idea that you don't have to bother with grasping all the way round the bar or the shifter until somebody tells you it's not the right way to do it. I feel I know my usual-suspect fellow mockers well enough to say that even we aren't revelling in his injuries- we can all see similar things happening to us at the impulse of psycho-drivers deciding to run us down maliciously knowing that it's only  risking a suspended sentence.

Avatar
Bigtwin | 2 hours ago
0 likes

This is just another of the non-sensical things we do as cyclists.  I wouldn’t dream of riding my motorbike without my protective head to toe gear on, even though on local journeys I’m often going no faster than when I cycle, in lycra, and am a lot more visible, with better brakes and acceleration .  And my mesh rash vest I wear underneath my top layer would be fine for cycling in, with hugely improved protection.

Avatar
Hirsute | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Is he going to sue his personal trainer ?!

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 3 hours ago
5 likes

Not realising that you won't have a secure grip if you keep your thumbs on the top of the bars really falls into the "can't be trusted to sit the right way round on the lavatory" category, doesn't it?

Avatar
wycombewheeler replied to Rendel Harris | 3 hours ago
4 likes
Rendel Harris wrote:

Not realising that you won't have a secure grip if you keep your thumbs on the top of the bars really falls into the "can't be trusted to sit the right way round on the lavatory" category, doesn't it?

certainly falls into the category of "shouldn't be trusted with metal cutlery"

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Rendel Harris | 2 hours ago
2 likes
Rendel Harris wrote:

... the "can't be trusted to sit the right way round on the lavatory" category, ...

I'm guessing "bottom towards the bottom"?  Or should that be "bottom on the top"?  So many of my assumptions are being challenged in this thread I better check.

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to Rendel Harris | 2 hours ago
4 likes
Rendel Harris wrote:

Not realising that you won't have a secure grip if you keep your thumbs on the top of the bars really falls into the "can't be trusted to sit the right way round on the lavatory" category, doesn't it?

Obviously the correct way is so that you can make use of the little shelf to put your lunch on

Avatar
Secret_squirrel replied to Rendel Harris | 1 hour ago
0 likes

I think you are risking an ablist assumption there.  Bransons post implies he is dispraxic.  Dispraxia can also imply a proprioceptive disorder.  Some sufferers litterally cannot determine the position of parts of their body in relation to each other and external objects without looking.

https://www.lbtherapies.com/dyspraxia#:~:text=Dyspraxia%20is%20seen%20mo...

What seems obvious to us may not seem obivious to sufferers.  (My daughter has the same issue when riding).

 

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Secret_squirrel | 33 min ago
0 likes

I don't believe so, he states that he didn't know that was how he should hold the bars, not that he had trouble holding the bars that way. I didn't know he has dyspraxia and apologise if my comment seems ableist, but the fact that he said he didn't know how to hold the bars properly as lots of non-dyspraxic cyclists don't (apparently, I've never met one) implies ignorance of how to ride properly rather than disability, I would think.

Avatar
Geordiepeddeler | 4 hours ago
2 likes

Body armour is not the answer, how about learning to ride your bike properly first. Maybe he'll blame it on Brexit like he normally does.

Avatar
hawkinspeter | 4 hours ago
4 likes

I'm surprised that it's taken him this long to find out the problem with not having a firm grasp of your handlebars. He must have access to a lot of smooth tarmac as I'd be worried about losing my grip just whilst pootling around Bristol due to all the potholes.

Avatar
eburtthebike | 5 hours ago
8 likes

"some safety tips for fellow cyclists”.

Thanks, but I'll get my tips from people who don't crash so often.

He continued: “It turns out I’ve been holding the handlebars wrong when going downhill! I was holding my fingers and thumbs on top of the handle, so when I hit the pothole, I bounced right off.

You've got to be kidding me.  All that money and barely a brain cell.

 

Avatar
wtjs replied to eburtthebike | 4 hours ago
4 likes

I’ve been holding the handlebars wrong when going downhill!

True. It's difficult to think of any way to hold the levers, going downhill or not, other than the one he now claims to have come to him in a revelation.

Avatar
Geoff Ingram replied to eburtthebike | 4 hours ago
2 likes

It's at about the same level as reminding people to hold the left end of the bar with their left hand, and the right with the right, and not vice versa.

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to Geoff Ingram | 4 hours ago
8 likes
Geoff Ingram wrote:

It's at about the same level as reminding people to hold the left end of the bar with their left hand, and the right with the right, and not vice versa.

Well, now I feel stupid

Avatar
ktache replied to eburtthebike | 2 hours ago
3 likes

Maybe people (employees) were too scared to tell him he was doing it wrong.
Or someone had suggested that there were better ways to (actually) hold the bars, and he ignored them because, as a successful billionaire, he knows better. With a rant thrown in just for fun.

Avatar
wtjs replied to ktache | 1 hour ago
1 like

Maybe people (employees) were too scared to tell him he was doing it wrong

Maybe his evolutionary lineage branched off before opposing thumbs arrived?

Avatar
stonojnr replied to eburtthebike | 20 min ago
0 likes

I'm struggling to picture how he was holding the bars at all, based on the description.

Avatar
OldRidgeback | 5 hours ago
2 likes

He's just wearing elbow pads, not body armour. Most MTB or BMX riders would have that kit already. As a BMX racer, I've got bull body armour plus shin/knee protection.

Latest Comments

 