Oops! Teammates take wrong turn and get tangled in police tape, but hold on for win; Pro bike race cancelled thanks to Jeremy Clarkson-idolising farmers; Camera cyclist slammed for reporting ambulance driver using phone in traffic + more on the live blog

It was all going so smoothly for Alessandro Tonelli and Manuele Tarozzi as they entered the final kilometre of this afternoon’s opening stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in Castellón.

The VF Bardiani teammates had played a blinder during the hilly, 167km-long stage, infiltrating a break which somehow managed to pull out a mammoth nine-minute gap over a dithering peloton, before blowing it to pieces with over 20km to go on the final climb of the Desert de les Palmes.

Despite some largely fruitless attacks from the big guns in the bunch, such as Matej Mohorič (who once again put his descending skills to good use) and Oier Lazkano (who managed to eke out ten or so seconds on Mohorič, Milan, Matthews and co. by the line), the unfancied duo were left alone out front with the freedom of the Valencian region, soaking in their faultless ride and forging a possible race-winning margin in the process.

Llegó la fuga en la primera etapa de la @VueltaCV… ¡pero vaya susto final! 😱 Victoria para Tonelli en Castellón tras atacar junto a su compañero Tarozzi en el puerto del Desert de les Palmes. Bonita foto para @Bardiani_CSF 👏🏼#75VCV pic.twitter.com/zFdb0rYEMK — VOLATA (@ccvolata) January 31, 2024

Until, that is, the two teammates approached a roundabout with 900m to go and, instead of going straight on, they instead veered right – with Tonelli carrying on straight into the line of police tape stretched across the junction.

While Tarozzi was able to slam on the brakes and make a swift turn, Tonelli then had a nightmare freeing himself of the tape, which appeared to have got stuck in his handlebars.

After eventually unravelling himself, with the help of a spectator, the 31-year-old eventually caught up with Tarozzi, who had dutifully waited on his older colleague – almost certainly on team orders – to let a laughing, if slightly embarrassed, Tonelli cross the line first for the win.

A 31 de enero @Bardiani_CSF ya tiene LA FOTO para todo el año. Qué cosas tan random y a la vez bonitas nos regala a veces el ciclismo. #75VCV #VCV2024 pic.twitter.com/hzYb5aIHQP — Adrián Monserrate (@Ad_Monserrate) January 31, 2024

The Italians’ chaotic final kilometre – which cut their lead to 1.09 – may ultimately have repercussions for what was developing into an unlikely challenge for the overall win in Valencia, but for a small Pro Team outfit like VF Bardiani, who secured their first victory of the season, and with a dominant one-two no less, I don’t think they’ll care too much.