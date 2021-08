GB News presenter Alastair Stewart schooled over two abreast preaching; Lotto-Soudal pro Jasper De Buyst hit by driver; Germans smash team pursuit world record; Track cycling fever; Marginal gains; New Brompton store; Fighting talk + more on the live blog

Got hit by a car riding on the opposite side of the road while he was passing 2 cyclists on their ascent of coll de rabassa in this corner, i was descending and got hit by the car.I am looking for the 2 cyclist who were going up the climb. So if somebody can help finding them?! pic.twitter.com/zgbBf18xYM — Jasper De Buyst (@JasperDeBuyst) July 30, 2021

Lotto-Soudal's Belgian leadout man, Jasper De Buyst, has suffered broken ribs after being hit by a driver while training in Andorra. De Buyst was descending Coll de la Rabassa when a driver, overtaking two riders ascending the climb, struck him. The 27-year-old is now appealing for help tracking down the cyclists to help with the insurance report.

He wrote on Twitter: "To be clear the car driver didn't leave me there and did help me but it was important to find the two cyclists for the police and insurance report."

Some social media sleuthing is underway, with helpful fans analysing Strava leaderboards for the climb, looking for two riders with similar ascent times and checking ride 'Flybys'.

De Buyst is a key part of Caleb Ewan's Lotto-Soudal leadout train, but was forced to abandon the Tour de France on stage nine to Tignes. It appears likely he will now also miss the Vuelta a España because of his injuries.