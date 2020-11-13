"Please don't believe any scaremongering you see online": Police reject claim that LTNs slow down emergency service vehicles; Department for Transport remove word 'emergency' from Active Travel Fund; Rapha Black Friday challenge + more on the live blog

Support road.cc

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 09:09
Railton LTN (picture credit Sarah Berry)
09:30
Hackney Police sergeant calls claims LTNs slow down emergency services "scaremongering"
Railton LTN (Sarah Berry)

A Hackney Police sergeant has asked people to ignore "scaremongering" online about LTNs and stressed that they don't prevent emergency service vehicles from attending incidents. The inconvenience that LTNs cause for emergency service vehicles is one of the most common arguments wheeled out by anti-LTN groups, but sergeant James Higgins asked the public to: "Please don't believe any scaremongering online."

He said: "I've seen it myself online - there's a lot of scaremongering that us, the local police team, won't be able to get to help people, we won't be able to catch suspects, there'll be a victim in need and we won't be able to get there because we'll need to do a u-turn. That's just completely false. Please don't believe any scaremongering.

"We break down doors to get to victims to help them, we break down doors to catch suspects. I'm sure we will drive through this filter."

LTNs have been the subject of heated debate in the past months. Anti-LTN group OneWandsworth blamed a segregated bike lane on the A24 in Tooting for preventing an ambulance to attend to an injured motorcyclist, despite the road being blocked by cars.

In August, this LTN in Ealing was vandalised with oil poured on the road and planters vandalised.

08:50
Department for Transport drop word 'emergency' from Active Travel Fund

The Department for Transport have dropped the word 'emergency' from the second-round of the 'Active Travel Fund'. Despite the hope that this may suggest a long-term commitment to cycling infrastructure beyond the pandemic, the second-round announcement did not include any new funding. Instead the 'Active Travel Fund' will release £175 million of the £250 million initially pledged back in May. 

On the second-round of funding Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "It has been great to see so many people build cycling and walking into their daily travel habits. To support them, we know it’s vital to have the right infrastructure in place so everyone – cyclists, pedestrians and motorists – can use our roads. 

“Whether you’re walking, cycling, driving or using public transport, people must have the space they need to get around safely.”

