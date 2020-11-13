"Please don't believe any scaremongering you see online": Police reject claim that LTNs slow down emergency service vehicles; Department for Transport remove word 'emergency' from Active Travel Fund; Rapha Black Friday challenge + more on the live blog

A Hackney Police sergeant has asked people to ignore "scaremongering" online about LTNs and stressed that they don't prevent emergency service vehicles from attending incidents. The inconvenience that LTNs cause for emergency service vehicles is one of the most common arguments wheeled out by anti-LTN groups, but sergeant James Higgins asked the public to: "Please don't believe any scaremongering online."

He said: "I've seen it myself online - there's a lot of scaremongering that us, the local police team, won't be able to get to help people, we won't be able to catch suspects, there'll be a victim in need and we won't be able to get there because we'll need to do a u-turn. That's just completely false. Please don't believe any scaremongering.

"We break down doors to get to victims to help them, we break down doors to catch suspects. I'm sure we will drive through this filter."

LTNs have been the subject of heated debate in the past months. Anti-LTN group OneWandsworth blamed a segregated bike lane on the A24 in Tooting for preventing an ambulance to attend to an injured motorcyclist, despite the road being blocked by cars.

In August, this LTN in Ealing was vandalised with oil poured on the road and planters vandalised.