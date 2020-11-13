Video: Tao Geoghegan Hart FINALLY gets pink Giro Pinarello

2020 Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart has been presented with a custom pink Giro Pinarello, 17 days after taking the maglia rosa jersey.

A hand-written ‘grazie Tao’ by Fausto Pinarello features on the seat tube of the Dogma F12, and the Giro winner’s race number, 165, is attached to the seat post.

Grand Tour winners usually race on bikes custom painted to match their race leader’s jersey; but Britain's Geoghegan Hart never wore the pink jersey until the final Giro d’Italia General Classification podium, and so he was presented one by surprise at Pinarello’s flagship London store.

‘Dream Build’ filmmaker Gee Milner has shared a video (below) of Geoghegan Hart’s custom bike being built up.

Geoghegan Hart took the lead in the Giro d’Italia after beating Jai Hindley by 39 seconds in the stage 21 time trial—the final stage in Milan.

After being presented with the custom pink bike, Geoghegan Hart said: “It’s lovely, chatting to Fausto and having a personal message from him [on the bike]. It’s special what the bike represents to me...”