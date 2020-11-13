Support road.cc

Video: Tao Geoghegan Hart FINALLY gets pink Giro Pinarello

“It’s just super special to have something to remember the race by”, the Giro d'Italia winner admits
by Anna Marie Hughes
Fri, Nov 13, 2020 10:30
2020 Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart has been presented with a custom pink Giro Pinarello, 17 days after taking the maglia rosa jersey.

A hand-written ‘grazie Tao’ by Fausto Pinarello features on the seat tube of the Dogma F12, and the Giro winner’s race number, 165, is attached to the seat post.

Tao Pink Giro signed

Grand Tour winners usually race on bikes custom painted to match their race leader’s jersey; but Britain's Geoghegan Hart never wore the pink jersey until the final Giro d’Italia General Classification podium, and so he was presented one by surprise at Pinarello’s flagship London store.

‘Dream Build’ filmmaker Gee Milner has shared a video (below) of Geoghegan Hart’s custom bike being built up.

Geoghegan Hart took the lead in the Giro d’Italia after beating Jai Hindley by 39 seconds in the stage 21 time trial—the final stage in Milan.

After being presented with the custom pink bike, Geoghegan Hart said: “It’s lovely, chatting to Fausto and having a personal message from him [on the bike]. It’s special what the bike represents to me...”

pinarello dogma f12
2020 Giro d'Italia
Tao Geoghegan Hart
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

