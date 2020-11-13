Join the Saris x Strava Winter Miles Challenge for the chance to win a mega training bundle worth £1,800!

Now that the nights are drawing in and the temperatures have plummeted, riding outside can sometimes be a little less appealing than the summer months... so if you need some extra incentive, then the Saris x Strava Winter Miles Challenge is for you!

Saris UK will host the interactive challenge from 16th-23rd November, and to complete it you just need to cycle for four hours over the seven days and upload your activities to Strava. The rides can be outside, or inside if you already own a home trainer; although if you are planning to ride outside, do ensure that you're fit and well and are not required to self-isolate.

For those who will be riding outside and don't own a home trainer, but want one... well that's where it really would be wise to complete the challenge, because you will be entered into a grand prize draw on completion! One lucky winner is going to bag a Saris H3 Trainer and MP1 Nfinity Motion platform in a bundle worth over £1,800; and if you join the Saris UK Strava club, you will also be entered into a prize draw to win one of five swag bags packed with Saris-branded goodies such as towels, water bottles, t-shirts and buffs. Everyone who completes the challenge will also receive the Winter Miles digital badge for their Strava Trophy Case.

So, what are you waiting for? Don't let the weather hold you back, get some practice miles in over the weekend and be ready to get your four hours (or more) in next week for the challenge proper. If you're an Instagrammer, you can also take snaps on your ride and add the hashtags #KnowNoBounds and #SarisWinterMiles to get your photos featured on the Saris Strava Club.

The competition is open to UK residents aged 18 years or over, and you can submit late entries up until the 30th November before a winner is picked on 1st December. Enjoy your rides next week whatever the weather throws at you, sign up for the challenge here and best of luck to all!