Anti-LTN group slammed for posting image of injured pedestrian being moved to allow 'traffic flow'; Reaction to Keir Starmer collision with cyclist + more on the live blog

OneWandsworth, an anti-LTN group, have faced widespread criticism for suggesting it was necessary to move an injured pedestrian to improve 'traffic flow'.

ACCIDENT #A24 #tooting on 26/10/20 Pedestrian was hit by a motorbike and collapsed onto road Bystanders assisting had to manually get him off road onto pavement to allow traffic to flow See video when police & ambulance van comes they can’t even park due to wands! pic.twitter.com/mkTZfZP1m1 — OneWandsworth (@OWandsworth) October 26, 2020

Many have pointed out that the injured pedestrian should not have been moved in any case to prioritise traffic flow.

Jessica Nilsson replied: "This post is extremely distasteful for so many reasons - please consider taking it down. Moved with potential spine or other injuries and what you mention is traffic flow (even though the accident was due to motor vehicle traffic in the first place)?"

Another added: "No one had to move anyone. People chose to risk someone's life by moving them to allow traffic to flow."

The controversy over the incident stemmed from OneWandsworth claiming the ambulance and police vehicles attending the scene were slowed down due to the new segregated cycle lane which has been installed on the A24.

In the video the ambulance can be seen reversing to avoid congestion.