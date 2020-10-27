Support road.cc

Anti-LTN group slammed for posting image of injured pedestrian being moved to allow 'traffic flow'; Reaction to Keir Starmer collision with cyclist + more on the live blog

Tuesday's live blog with Dan Alexander during the day and Simon MacMichael taking over in the evening...
Tue, Oct 27, 2020 09:13
3
motorcyclist collision
09:36
Reaction to Kier Starmer collision with cyclist

Thankfully the cyclist involved in the collision with Keir Starmer on Sunday suffered just a minor injury to his arm and was taken to hospital as a "precaution".

The incident has prompted some to speculate about Jeremy Corbyn's movements on Sunday lunchtime...

09:22
OneWandsworth deny condoning moving the pedestrian
08:57
Anti-LTN group in hot water for condoning moving injured pedestrian to improve 'traffic flow'

OneWandsworth, an anti-LTN group, have faced widespread criticism for suggesting it was necessary to move an injured pedestrian to improve 'traffic flow'.

Many have pointed out that the injured pedestrian should not have been moved in any case to prioritise traffic flow.

Jessica Nilsson replied: "This post is extremely distasteful for so many reasons - please consider taking it down. Moved with potential spine or other injuries and what you mention is traffic flow (even though the accident was due to motor vehicle traffic in the first place)?"

Another added: "No one had to move anyone. People chose to risk someone's life by moving them to allow traffic to flow."

The controversy over the incident stemmed from OneWandsworth claiming the ambulance and police vehicles attending the scene were slowed down due to the new segregated cycle lane which has been installed on the A24.

In the video the ambulance can be seen reversing to avoid congestion.

