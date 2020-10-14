Endless Perfect Circles: Lessons from the little-known world of ultradistance cycling

Endless Perfect Circles is a jaw-dropping account of Ian Walker's journey – mentally and physically – from sedentary to world record ultra-distance athlete.

In his mid-30s, Ian Walker was, in short, much like the rest of us: pursuing a physically-undemanding career by day and TV surfer by night and by his own confession 'getting pretty fleshy and unhealthy'. Dabbling in the odd walking tour, though, led to him joining the Long Distance Walkers' Association, and within a few months he was battling his way through a 100-mile walk. From there it was long-distance running, then silly-long-distance running, until one fateful day he learned about the Transcontinental Cycle Race.

He swapped his daily run to work for a cycle commute, and within months was lining up for the start of the fifth edition, 4,000km from Belgium to Greece. He finished it in a little under 13 days, in 27th place from 250 starters.

After this, he entered the North Cape 4000, which he won. The next logical progression was, of course, to smash the world record for the fastest crossing of Europe. Not too shabby for a man who believed since school that he had no aptitude for or interest in sport, and that it had nothing to offer him.

Endless Perfect Circles is Ian's account of how (and why) he did all this. Subtitled 'Lessons from the little-known world of ultradistance cycling', the book is also Ian's opportunity to share what he learned along the way. There are practical tips aplenty, but even more about the mental side of the game, which is not surprising given Dr Walker's day job as a research psychologist (all you need to do is 'keep moving', apparently).

Ian's world record ride across Europe takes under 17 days (!), but the account fills half the book, so packed with intense experience is it; and even though I knew the outcome I was still urging him on as the book raced towards its conclusion.

There's a fine line between false modesty and achievement signalling which not every journal of this sort is able to keep to, but I found Dr Walker very good company throughout, and for both the book and his other colossal achievements I offer him a gigantic 'chapeau!'

Verdict

A lesson in what you can do – provided you're a genetic freak with a single-track mind...

