news
Crime & Legal
Infrastructure
"Tougher measures required": Low Traffic Neighbourhood planters repeatedly tipped over by vandals

Vandals, believed to be disgruntled motorists, have repeatedly targeted the wooden planters since their installation, with calls for them to be replaced by concrete structures
by Dan Alexander
Mon, Jun 13, 2022 12:47
A Sheffield councillor has called for "tougher measures" to "stop the wanton vandalism of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods".

The comment comes following a recent spate of vandalism to the LTN planters in the Nether Edge and Crookes area of the city, which has seen planters repeatedly tipped over.

A photo of the latest incident, shared by Green Party councillor Maroof Raouf, showed the planter used to block the junction of Leamington Street and Townend Street knocked over on Saturday morning.

Cllr Raouf said: "It's a shame this is still happening in Crookes. Tougher measures are required to stop the wanton vandalism of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods. The effects of any scheme can only really be seen once it has had time to bed-in."

 The planter was restored by residents, and the incident follows similar vandalism in Nether Edge last week. 

A six-month closure as part of Sheffield City Council's Active Travel Neighbourhood scheme began on May 25, but has been overshadowed by the vandalism. In the week after installation planters were damaged twice, with one central bollard being dragged away, the Sheffield Star reports.

In response to the vandalism, Cllr Raouf said he had asked the council to replace the planters with concrete barriers.

"Moving the bollards will lead to someone getting hurt quite seriously," he told The Star. "I think it's totally inappropriate and vigilante action is not the way to go about doing this."

Responding to Saturday's latest vandalism, he joked: "I want to wish them well in case they suffer any lower back damage.

"I would heavily advise they don’t continue. If people are not happy, they need to use the appropriate avenues to feed back their views to their councillors and the council officers.

"It's important to remind people that this is an ongoing consultation and if the feedback is that people aren't happy then obviously we as councillors and also the officers need to take that into account."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

