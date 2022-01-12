"Damned if you don't, nearly killed if you do": Impatient driver beeps 20mph cyclist for not using bike lane; 1930s cycleway or car park? (+ How the Dutch do infra); Formolo fears wild boar crash fracture; Santander Cycles' record + more on the live blog

I’m getting beeped at because I’m at the wrong side of the magic paint lane - which as you can see is little better than a farm track - doing 20mph downhill and have held this motorist up for a few seconds in their desperation to reach the traffic lights. #cycling in #Sheffield pic.twitter.com/7zQsEw3qBR — CyclingInASkirt (@CyclingInASkirt) January 12, 2022

You can almost see the steam coming out of this driver's ears as the lights turn to yellow as they speed up in a last-ditch bid to avoid the life-changing misfortune of having to wait for 30 seconds at the lights. Even better when the cyclist you've just beeped for apparently holding you up then rolls smugly to the front of the line.

So why did they feel the need to beep? It seems likely the key to that is in this rider's decision to not use the 'cycle lane'. When I say cycle lane, maybe 'painted strip of rutted tarmac closest to the gutter' would be another angle...

It's a 'get out my way' beep, isn't it?

CyclingInASkirt regularly shares clips of cycling issues and poor driving from Sheffield. In this clip, using gravity and one of the Steel City's numerous bergs, they're descending at 20mph... hardly holding the traffic up, is it?

One such previous clip involved an incident on the same stretch of road, perhaps explaining why you would be more vigilant to hold primary position and be seen..."Same stretch of road - damned if you don't, nearly killed if you do...."