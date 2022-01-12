Support road.cc

Live blog

"Damned if you don't, nearly killed if you do": Impatient driver beeps 20mph cyclist for not using bike lane; 1930s cycleway or car park? (+ How the Dutch do infra); Formolo fears wild boar crash fracture; Santander Cycles' record + more on the live blog

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Dan Alexander is back today, trying to keep the standard high after Ryan's strong start to life on the blog...
Wed, Jan 12, 2022 09:25
19
12:00
"Damned if you don't, nearly killed if you do": Impatient driver beeps 20mph cyclist for not using bike lane

You can almost see the steam coming out of this driver's ears as the lights turn to yellow as they speed up in a last-ditch bid to avoid the life-changing misfortune of having to wait for 30 seconds at the lights. Even better when the cyclist you've just beeped for apparently holding you up then rolls smugly to the front of the line.

So why did they feel the need to beep? It seems likely the key to that is in this rider's decision to not use the 'cycle lane'. When I say cycle lane, maybe 'painted strip of rutted tarmac closest to the gutter' would be another angle...

It's a 'get out my way' beep, isn't it?

CyclingInASkirt regularly shares clips of cycling issues and poor driving from Sheffield. In this clip, using gravity and one of the Steel City's numerous bergs, they're descending at 20mph... hardly holding the traffic up, is it?

One such previous clip involved an incident on the same stretch of road, perhaps explaining why you would be more vigilant to hold primary position and be seen..."Same stretch of road - damned if you don't, nearly killed if you do...."

12:20
Pro cyclist arm wrestling: the sport we never knew we needed to see

Someone needs to read our strength training for cyclists feature, eh Phil? 

Toms Skujiņš came out on top of this 'battle' with former pro Phil Gaimon, but which pro would be the best arm wrestler? In the retired category I reckon André Greipel and Marcel Kittel would be tough to beat. Of the current crop...Filippo Ganna or Alexander Kristoff? Although I'm saying Tim Declercq could lever his limbs to Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's arm wrestling title...

At the other end of the scale: got to be Chris Froome and Nairo Quintana. Sorry chaps, don't think this is one for you.

11:26
Santander Cycles smash records: 10.9 million hires in 2021
11:21
How the Dutch do infra...

Dutch cycle lanes get...swept clear? No leaves? No broken glass? It's a different world over there...and you can even catch a cheeky tow behind the sweeper...

Oh, and sometimes you can even listen to the news while you commute...

10:38
Tadej Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates teammate Davide Formolo injures wrist in wild boar crash

Davide Formolo is making a pig's ear of off-season training...(I'll see myself out)...

That seems a bit harsh on the UAE Team Emirates rider who had nowhere to go when the baby boar ran across the road while the Italian was training at 60kph. Formolo injured his wrist in the crash, but hopes nothing is fractured. 

"There are many small bones in the hands, and it takes 10 days to show any fractures," Formolo told Gazzetta dello Sport. "We are still working a lot on the right wrist, we are still afraid that there is some fracture. Nothing seems to be broken."

Formolo joked with his Instagram followers..."A wild boar wanted to eat me [...] the 53x11 makes speed to escape if you have legs like me 🤪😂"

Without a doubt our favourite of Formolo's 2021 achievements was his 'longest Hour Record'...rolling his way to a joint new world record of just 918m in...well, an hour...

That's our kind of distance challenge...

09:20
What does a 1930s cycleway look like? (Spoiler alert: it's a car park)

Why use the driveway when there's a perfectly good 1930s cycleway to dump your motor?

That's the questions 2 wheels good Brum was asking after weaving around this slalom course...we counted 12 (plus one on the pavement) during the 30-second clip.

And that's just the shorter version...here's the extended edition... (granted, not quite as fun, or long, as the Lord of the Rings extended edition, but fantastic all the same).

Giving some local knowledge, 2 wheels good Brum explained how the 'infra': "Was built in the 1930s and has had some new signage and white lines to create a two-way route for cyclists. It is terrible to ride even when empty, but it has become a car park for local residents, most of who seem to have sufficient parking space on their own property already."

So what did it look like in its heyday? 

09:55
Here comes the sun! Morning commuting scenes...

The sun may not be out for very long here in the UK at the minute, but at least it looks pretty as it comes and goes...Walking and Cycling Commissioner Will Norman went for a sunrise walk, prompting others to share their morning commute snaps. Of course, we were more interested in those on two wheels...

Sunsets are alright too...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

