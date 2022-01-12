The Spatz Roadman 3 Super-Thermo Hi-Viz Reflective Overshoes with Kevlar are the most extreme overshoes I have used, offering very impressive weather protection. Given their construction, they're also likely to avoid the typical areas of wear that we see with most overshoes thanks to their strap-only construction for the majority of the underside.
We've reviewed Spatz overshoes before – Matt tested the previous Roadman 2 version almost exactly a year ago, along with the gravel version, GravelR, for our sister site off.road.cc. He was impressed, but these Roadman 3s, according to Spatz, are not only reflective but warmer, and re-engineered for 'easier use, an improved fit and increased toughness'.
> Buy these online here
If you missed Matt's reviews, safe to say these are not your typical overshoe. They're basically a neoprene welly, coming up to practically your knees. They are also not what you would call subtle, with the aesthetic being what I would call Optimus Prime cosplay. However, the protection and effectiveness that they offer mean I've been more than happy to look a little strange because they have, hands down, provided the best weather protection of any overshoes I have every used.
The insulation is still great, as Matt mentioned in his review. Spatz has used thick neoprene throughout, which in itself offers impressive insulation, but there's additional insulation up the shins and down the outside of the ankles. I used these down to around -2°C where I would usually be on the brink of adding toe warmers underneath my regular overshoes, but I was more than warm enough with these by themselves.
As with every other set of overshoes I have used, these are not entirely waterproof, but they are very impressive. The neoprene construction means there isn't any water getting in through the material, and with the tight fit at the top there isn't any water ingress there either.
Water can spray up through the bottom but it's much less than with pretty much every other set of overseas I've used; my feet have stayed impressively dry even in soaking wet conditions. It's worth noting that the thing that will control this the most is the number of vents on the bottom of your shoes.
As Matt noted in his review, and as you can probably imagine with overshoes that are this high, they are relatively time-consuming to put on. For each overshoe I would estimate it would take me roughly a minute and a half to put on. Matt even provided a five-step guide to how he did it...
> Suffering cold feet? Find out how to keep your feet warm cycling through the winter
They're secured by a single Velcro strap beneath the shoe and silicone grippers around the top of the overshoe. Everything stays in place well; there was no noticeable slippage during my rides.
These are also impressively durable, with Kevlar reinforcement in the areas that are most likely to wear out quickly, such as the inside of the heel and the toe box. For these newer versions, the Kevlar reinforcement around the toe box has been improved, allowing it to sit lower on the bottom of the shoe, so more of your foot is covered.
A month-long review period isn't likely to test their durability, but I didn't find any issues that would suggest they're not going to last well; even if the neoprene were to be cut for some reason I can see no reason why you wouldn't be able to simply glue it back together the same way you can with pretty much everything made of neoprene.
The other obvious improvement Spatz has made to the overshoes is their visibility. High-vis yellow stripes make these easy to see, especially in low light conditions, in addition to reflective elements that sit practically everywhere across the overshoe. When caught in car headlights your shoes and legs light up like Blackpool Tower.
Value
The Roadman 3s cost £5 more than the Roadman 2s, which seems quite reasonable given the high-vis elements and Kevlar improvements. There is still no getting around the fact that these are expensive compared with most overshoes, but with the performance they offer it might well be a price you consider worth paying.
> Buyer’s Guide: 15 of the best cycling overshoes
And they still compare well with some: Rapha's Pro Team overshoes are £80 but don't offer the same level of protection given that they come to just above the ankles.
Conclusion
Overall, I've been really impressed with these overshoes. The Roadman 2s that Matt tested last year seemed a hard act to follow, but the 3s have improved on those with the addition of high-visibility elements and extra reinforcement of the toebox area, for just a fiver more.
Verdict
Excellent overshoes that offer protection against everything you could throw at them
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Spatz Roadman 3 Super-Thermo Hi-Viz Reflective Overshoes with Kevlar
Tell us what the product is for
Spatz says: 'The new SPATZ 'Roadman 3 Overshoe' is the next logical step in the evolution of the Roadman. Warm, tough, reflective and now with extremely visible 360 degree bright yellow fluourescent (and reflective) detailing to keep you safe as you battle through the winter traffic.
Re-engineered with extended Kevlar toe area and targeted Aero-Armour super tough neoprene around the foot to guard against rips and tears. The 'Roadman 3' now has Aero-Armour neoprene at the top of the leg hem to offer easier use, an improved fit and increased toughness.
Integrated thermal lined shin panel to provide warmth and water management where you need it most. An industry first for an overshoe. Ride longer. Ride 'Roadman 3'...
Warmer, reflective and highly visible. Tougher, but just as sleek and aero as before. Made for the commute. Made for rain. Made for the road, the gravel, the epic adventures.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Spatz lists:
Super insulating 4.5mm Kevlar toe box for the ultimate in warmth and abrasion resistance without adding excess bulk/weight.
Super Reflect, high viz 360 detailing for that 6am commute or epic night-time training sesh.
Tough Abrasion Resist fabric guards against heel rub.
Waterproof neoprene throughout with targeted panel thickness for exceptional insulation, fit and comfort. Intelligent water-dispersing lining. Hydrophobic outer layer. Heat welded and taped seams. Liquid seal gripper seals top and bottom. Wrinkle-free 'pro' cut.
Stretch velcro faster behind the cleat.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very well made, with reinforcement in all the most important places.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
They kept basically everything out, they kept my feet and legs warm, and they're highly visible too.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Early days, but I wouldn't be surprised if they would break a shredder. They have kevlar reinforcement in key areas which means they are unlikely to wear in the most common areas.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
They fit really well, tight enough that they keep everything out and close enough to keep you warm, but without being impossible to put on.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Size up as expected; no excess anywhere.
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
These are not designed to be lightweight overshoes, and they aren't, but they more than make up for it with the level of protection they offer.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
When they keep your feet this warm and waterproof, you can't help but give them a good score. The fact they're so tall and don't slip down also means you don't get that annoying bunching around the ankles either.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Simple – I could just chuck them in the wash at 30 without there being any noticeable issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very, very well; these are the ultimate foul weather overshoes. They aren't 100% waterproof because they can't be, but they're as close as I've found.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Simply the level of protection, they are bombproof. If I were to do a sub-zero century ride, these are the overshoes I would wear.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
There is no getting around that price; they probably justify it, but it may put some off.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're a fiver more than the Roadman 2 overshoes we reviewed last year, now with high-vis elements and other improvements. There is no getting away from the fact that these are an expensive pair of overseas, but others aren't far behind, such as the Rapha Pro Teams that come in at £80 but don't offer the same level of protection.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Bombproof, warm, high vis, and durable – these may make you look like Iron Man who doesn't want to get hit by a car, but they are very, very good overshoes.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
Or just the name of the Island will help. As Awavey mentioned, the Castle Bromwich factory (now Jaguar) is just there and the sulpture of three...
I know what you mean. I bought some nice Stilton before Xmas and when I went to eat it, there was mould all the way through it!
With self driving cars trying to kill them, it's no wonder the occupants scarpered....
From my limited experiences of driving in London, ASLs seem to work quite well for mopeds and motorcycles.
A tragic loss of life on what I would of thought would be a safe place to cycle but reading other comments this seems to be not so....
If it was a crossroads, people turning left (or going straight on) would have priority over people turning right. ...
I have some of the Mk2 Spatz and they've transformed my winter riding after three decades of mild misery. Putting them on is a little more faffy...
Erm - should kiwimike be declaring a conflict of interest? (what with their clearly being employed by the Route Werks marketing department...?)
clickbait pic
Those before-and-after photos with the splattered overalls are a nice touch, but: Why would you want a mudguard that's easy to carry around without...