Police patrol canal in bid to uncover new evidence which may explain cyclist’s death

West Midlands Police patrolled a Birmingham canal yesterday in a bid to uncover new information related to the death of a cyclist in the area last month.

The body of Paul Morris was discovered at around 6.15pm on Tuesday 21 December at the junction of Ledsam Street and Ladywood Middleway, in Ladywood, west of the city centre.

In CCTV footage released by the police last week, the 65-year-old can be seen riding his bike along the towpath shortly before his body was found.

Morris’ death is currently being treated as unexplained after a forensic post-mortem examination was inconclusive. However, police do not believe there is anything to suggest foul play was involved.

#ICYMI | Officers are patrolling the canal in Birmingham this evening, speaking to members of public to see if anyone has any information on the death of Paul Morris. Mr Morris' body was recovered from the canal three weeks ago, and we need your help to determine what happened⬇️ https://t.co/bzQwcFm8EG — Birmingham Police (@brumpolice) January 11, 2022

Yesterday evening police officers patrolled the canal network, speaking to members of the public to discover if anyone has information which may shed light on how Morris died.

Last week Detective Inspector Ade George launched a public appeal aimed at giving Morris’ family "the answers they need".

"There is very little CCTV along this stretch of the canal so I’m asking for anyone who was around the area between 5pm and 7pm on the evening, to get in touch,” DI George said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Morris’ family at this really sad time.”

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via the Live Chat on their website, quoting reference number 3308 of 21/12/2021.