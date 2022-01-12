Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Casualty
Police patrol canal in bid to uncover new evidence which may explain cyclist’s death

Police patrol canal in bid to uncover new evidence which may explain cyclist’s death

Last night’s patrols follow the release of CCTV footage which shows Paul Morris riding his bike moments before his body was found in the canal
by Ryan Mallon
Wed, Jan 12, 2022 10:56
0

West Midlands Police patrolled a Birmingham canal yesterday in a bid to uncover new information related to the death of a cyclist in the area last month.

The body of Paul Morris was discovered at around 6.15pm on Tuesday 21 December at the junction of Ledsam Street and Ladywood Middleway, in Ladywood, west of the city centre.

In CCTV footage released by the police last week, the 65-year-old can be seen riding his bike along the towpath shortly before his body was found.

Morris’ death is currently being treated as unexplained after a forensic post-mortem examination was inconclusive. However, police do not believe there is anything to suggest foul play was involved.

Yesterday evening police officers patrolled the canal network, speaking to members of the public to discover if anyone has information which may shed light on how Morris died.

Last week Detective Inspector Ade George launched a public appeal aimed at giving Morris’ family "the answers they need".

"There is very little CCTV along this stretch of the canal so I’m asking for anyone who was around the area between 5pm and 7pm on the evening, to get in touch,” DI George said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Morris’ family at this really sad time.”

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via the Live Chat on their website, quoting reference number 3308 of 21/12/2021. 

Birmingham
towpath
Birmingham canal
West Midlands Police
Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments