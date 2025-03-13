Support road.cc

Crime & Legal
Police arrest 16-year-old after cyclists "deliberately" knocked off their bikes, leaving one with "potentially life-changing injuries"

Essex Police says cyclists injured in weekend incident involving riders of two mopeds, as officers also "carrying out enquiries into two other similar incidents"...
by Dan Alexander
Thu, Mar 13, 2025 09:30
0

Police in Essex believe an incident which saw two cyclists knocked off their bikes was deliberate, the force having now arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The force appealed for information after two cyclists were hit, one suffering potentially life-changing injuries, in a collision involving the riders of two mopeds on Mount Road at around 9.45am on Sunday 9 March. However, Essex Police subsequently stated that it believed the incident was not a road traffic collision, but "a deliberate act".

On Tuesday evening a 16-year-old boy attended a police station where he was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent, GBH without intent, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He has been bailed until May.

As part of the investigation the police force is also carrying out enquiries into two similar incidents at Coopersale Common and Epping High Street, officers still trying to trace the victim of the Epping incident.

In a statement Essex Police told the public: "Officers investigating an incident which left two cyclists injured have arrested a 16-year-old boy. We issued a public appeal for information on Tuesday 11 March about an incident in Mount Road, Theydon Garnon which took place at around 9.45am on Sunday 9 March.

"Two cyclists were injured following the incident which involved two mopeds, including one seriously, and we believe it was a deliberate act. Yesterday evening a 16-year-old boy attended a police station where he was arrested.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us. Please quote the crime reference number 42/32088/25. You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week. Visit our website to find out more about our online reporting services. If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111."

