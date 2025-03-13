Police arrest 16-year-old after cyclists "deliberately" knocked off their bikes, leaving one with "potentially life-changing injuries"

Police in Essex believe an incident which saw two cyclists knocked off their bikes was deliberate, the force having now arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The force appealed for information after two cyclists were hit, one suffering potentially life-changing injuries, in a collision involving the riders of two mopeds on Mount Road at around 9.45am on Sunday 9 March. However, Essex Police subsequently stated that it believed the incident was not a road traffic collision, but "a deliberate act".
On Tuesday evening a 16-year-old boy attended a police station where he was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent, GBH without intent, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He has been bailed until May.
As part of the investigation the police force is also carrying out enquiries into two similar incidents at Coopersale Common and Epping High Street, officers still trying to trace the victim of the Epping incident.
In a statement Essex Police told the public: "Officers investigating an incident which left two cyclists injured have arrested a 16-year-old boy. We issued a public appeal for information on Tuesday 11 March about an incident in Mount Road, Theydon Garnon which took place at around 9.45am on Sunday 9 March.
"Two cyclists were injured following the incident which involved two mopeds, including one seriously, and we believe it was a deliberate act. Yesterday evening a 16-year-old boy attended a police station where he was arrested.
"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us. Please quote the crime reference number 42/32088/25. You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week. Visit our website to find out more about our online reporting services. If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111."
Please note comments are closed on this story.
There are give way markings - that's what the dashed white line across the road means in the UK (albeit it's being used in a relatively uncommon...
Not sure how that snuck in! Now changed :)
Is this being brought to you by Mr. C? IIRC he recommended dropping an "e" every now and then?
There is some truth to that - certainly "subjective safety" is really what matters. Since most people never cycle anyway they don't even get to...
If somebody is in the financial situation where they have to choose whether to buy a bike or food to eat, then they don't need to go to a bike shop...
If I lived there, I'd be asking how it is possible for youtube videos to be viewed on police equipment. That is almost as negligent as what the...
Can Death by Dangerous Driving be upgraded to just 'Manslaughter' as well please? Oh wait, Tory speaking against the car-lobby... never ever gonna...
Interesting review - especially around the dials. ...
Idea feels so close but so far. A bunch of electric components (lights, pump, even straight charging) that can use the same battery seems like a...
Will be debated on 31 March https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/707189