Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"Disgraceful stupid little cupboards": CyclingMikey left with "utter disgust" for UK trains' dreaded upright bike storage; Tour de France Femmes gets underway; Remco's victory tour (+ a golden S-Works Tarmac SL8) + more on the live blog

Happy Tour de France Femmes Monday... Dan Alexander is back in the hot seat as we kick off a new week on the live blog
Mon, Aug 12, 2024 09:17
21
"Disgraceful stupid little cupboards": CyclingMikey left with "utter disgust" for UK trains' dreaded upright bike storage; Tour de France Femmes gets underway; Remco's victory tour (+ a golden S-Works Tarmac SL8) + more on the live blogCyclingMikey's "utter disgust" at train storage (CyclingMikey/Twitter)
07:52
"Disgraceful stupid little cupboards": CyclingMikey left with "utter disgust" for UK trains' dreaded upright bike storage

Ah, yes, a return to the road.cc live blog for the infamous bike storage cupboards...

CyclingMikey's "utter disgust" at train storage (CyclingMikey/Twitter)

[CyclingMikey/Twitter]

They'll be familiar to any of you who've tried to take your bike on anything longer than a local UK train journey, the saga beginning way before you step foot on a station platform as you'll need to book one of the inevitably very few spaces available. Then, on the day, locate your cupboard and begin the 'fun' game of hoisting your bike into the necessary upright position. Feeling relatively strong and travelling with a fairly light road bike with narrow tyres and bars? Fine, you might just escape this experience relatively hate-free. If not, then I wish you good luck.

Any of wider bars, wider tyres, bags, or just a heavier bike can turn this into a physical and mentally-testing exertion that'll leave you feeling like you really should have got an Olympic medal for your efforts. Road safety campaigner and camera cyclist CyclingMikey found out the hard way, telling his followers online that he'd "like to express my utter disgust that some designer/planner thought that this was in any way acceptable bicycle storage", going on to call them "disgraceful stupid little cupboards".

> "If you want to get more people out of cars, you need to offer more": Rail company slammed for banning bikes on trains at peak times, as cyclists brand policy "a step backwards"

One follower commented: "Utterly mad. I'm just back from a few weeks cycling in France and although their rail comes in for much criticism every TER carriage has ample bike parking, and space enough for touring bikes and adapted cycles."

GWR bike storage (picture courtesy Sam Jones, Cycling UK)

Paul Tutton added: "It's almost like they designed them to put people off bringing bikes on trains whilst meeting their mandatory obligations to the absolute minimum."

The whole rubbish bike storage on trains thing has been going on for a while, Cycling UK in 2019 speaking out about the "awful" cycle storage on GWR's high-speed trains.

> Trying to take a very expensive bike on a GWR train is hard work

Last year we spoke to rail engineer Gareth Dennis on the road.cc Podcast, an episode which turned into him telling us why taking your bike on the train is such a faff...

"Vertical storage should be outright banned," he argued unequivocally. "For the middle-aged men in Lycra with their very expensive road bikes – which is basically all vertical storage is designed for – the vertical storage wrecks their bike.

gwr main

"For everyone else, and we shouldn't be designing for that narrow case anyway, how does it work for most people who can't lift their bikes up? What about people who rely on their bikes as a mobility aid? What about less confident cyclists who want a bigger, sturdier bike? What about people with non-standard cycles, trikes, those with attachment to wheelchairs, longer bikes, tandems?

"How are any of those people able to use vertical storage? They can't. It's excluding people from using the railway. They are being denied the freedom of movement by the structure of our railways and, ultimately, the Secretary of State for Transport."

12:52
Distracted, phone-using, uninsured driver jailed for six years after killing cyclist in hit-and-run collision
Distracted driver jailed for six years for killing cyclist in hit-and-run crash on A286, Birdham (Sussex Police)

> Distracted, phone-using, uninsured driver jailed for six years after killing cyclist in hit-and-run collision

12:38
Cofidis pro Rubén Fernández injured in collision with motorist who ran stop sign
Cofidis pro Rubén Fernández injured in collision with motorist who ran stop sign (Twitter/X)

Cofidis pro Rubén Fernández has shared pictures of cuts and brusing to his face after being hit by a motorist who ran a stop sign. The Spanish rider was training, the driver's failure to stop at the sign "leaving me unable to react".

"Fortunately, after undergoing all the medical tests, I can say that there are no serious injuries to regret, and this time it was just a scare," he added.

10:50
Will AI make the roads safer and more pleasant for cyclists?
Cyclist waiting to cross junction, Birmingham (credit: Better Streets for Birmingham)

Glasgow City Council and VivaCity (the "transport technology scaleup transforming cities into smarter and more efficient places to live and work") got in touch to tell us about how new AI-powered sensor technology is being commissioned at two key intersections in the Scottish city, to "improve cycle and vehicle detection, enabling traffic signals to respond more effectively".

One example given was that the tech could "anonymously count the number of pedestrians waiting to cross, providing larger groups with greater priority".

"Buses are detected on the approaches to the crossing enabling Glasgow City Council to balance bus and pedestrian movements at the crossing using the VivaCity sensor capability to assess different classes, directions and volumes of road users, and feed that data into the traffic signal controller," the press release continued.

"Besides collecting multimodal data to feed the traffic signals and therefore optimise the crossing, the sensors also gather accurate, detailed and anonymous data on other travel modes. This data is also being used to provide a clearer understanding of how these junctions are used to ensure that the new junction layouts meet the needs of all road users. This is completed while also providing real-time data for signal control."

Not too much specific info on cycling there but a glimpse at the sort of things AI could be used for on the roads and at junctions. Thoughts?

10:33
Team dsm–firmenich PostNL announce base salary for men and women will be equal from 2025
Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL 2024 (DSM/Eltoromediadotcom)

[📷: Eltoromediadotcom]

Team dsm-firmenich PostNL has announced all base salaries for riders male and female will be the same from the start of next season.

"Steps to bridge the payment gap like this are crucial to further develop and professionalise the sport alongside its commercial growth, to give female athletes access to the same resources as their male counterparts and enable them to make a genuine and comfortable living from doing what they love the most," the team said.

09:15
Remco's victory tour (+ a golden S-Works Tarmac SL8)

Meanwhile, in Belgium, Spesh wasted no time getting that Tarmac SL8 fit for a double Olympic champ... 

Remco Evenepoel gold S-Works (Strava)

[📷: Remco Evenepoel/Strava]

Evenepoel's victory tour saw him appear (and ride, of course) his own sportive and then rock up at his former club Anderlecht's match against OH Leuven to take the acclaim of the fans. Cycling's on a different level over there... something tells us Tom Pidcock won't be rocking up at Elland Road, but we'd love to be pleasantly surprised and proved wrong...

08:46
Tour de France Femmes gets underway: Stage one sprint expected as peloton faces pan-flat Dutch stage in searing heat
Tour de France Femmes 2024 stage one (ASO)

Bridges and tunnels account for most of the roughly 200m of climbing the Tour de France Femmes peloton will cover today, the 123km stage from Rotterdam to The Hague almost certainly going to be one for the sprinters, Lorena Wiebes, Charlotte Kool, Elisa Balsamo and perhaps even (although she would have loved it to be a bit more punchy) home favourite Marianne Vos eyeing up the opening yellow jersey.

It's going to be similar roasting conditions to those being 'enjoyed' in the south of England today, water and sun cream the order of the day. Oh, and yes, that fourth-category climb is a tunnel that'll take the riders below sea level before giving them a nice relaxed gradient to 'ascend' out of and decide the first polka dot jersey wearer. 

08:41
The most expensive road bike wheels in the world — the most eye-wateringly expensive carbon upgrades you can make to your bike

> The most expensive road bike wheels in the world — the most eye-wateringly expensive carbon upgrades you can make to your bike

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

Add new comment

21 comments

Avatar
HarrogateSpa | 32 min ago
0 likes

I often see a bike and gold helmet locked up together in the town centre and think 'ah, Greg van Avermaet'.

From now on I'll look out for Remco's gaudy gold steed.

Avatar
Stephankernow | 39 min ago
1 like

Try putting a Pashley type bike in one it's mission impossible.
These racks are a disgrace, Tbey don't want bikes on trains

Avatar
mitsky | 50 min ago
2 likes

"Cofidis pro Rubén Fernández injured in collision with motorist who ran stop sign"

then

"Will AI make the roads safer and more pleasant for cyclists?"

Answer: "Not when we still have idiots behind the wheel."

Avatar
ROOTminus1 replied to mitsky | 1 hour ago
1 like

I don't have any confidence in machine vision traffic control. As you illustrate, some drivers already don't pay attention, and on the other hand, if the ability for computers to accurately classify cyclists as such was good enough, autonomous vehicles wouldn't be as awful as they currently are

Avatar
brooksby | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Nothing at all to be with cycling, but an interesting argument:

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/aug/12/pro-foxhunting-g...

Quote:

A pro-foxhunting group says it has prepared a legal case to try to prove that hunters are an ethnic minority whose hunts should be protected under equality laws.

Ed Swales, the chair of Hunting Kind, claims he has been advised by a leading human rights lawyer that hunters unequivocally qualify for legal protection under the UK Equality Act 2010.

Speaking to the FieldsportsChannel podcast, Swales said: “The qualifications of an ethnic group, there are five of them, and we hit everyone straight in the bullseye.”

Annoyingly, the article doesn't say what those ethnic criteria are, that a hobbyist group like fox hunters can claim them.

Avatar
Tom_77 replied to brooksby | 1 hour ago
2 likes

brooksby wrote:

Annoyingly, the article doesn't say what those ethnic criteria are, that a hobbyist group like fox hunters can claim them.

Law Society website:

Quote:

Ethnicity is broader than race and has usually been used to refer to long shared cultural experiences, religious practices, traditions, ancestry, language, dialect or national origins (for example, African-Caribbean, Indian, Irish).

So this would appear to be a claim about traditions and shared cultural experiences. Seems like a bit of a stretch, although I'm not a lawyer (lefty or otherwise).

Avatar
john_smith replied to brooksby | 1 hour ago
1 like

Interesting indeed.

Chambers says "ethnic" can mean "relating to or having a common race or cultural tradition", and Webster says "of or relating to large groups of people classed according to common racial, national, tribal, religious, linguistic, or cultural origin or background". So if you can argue that you share a common cultural tradition, origin or background with some other person, you can arguably claim the two of you constitute or belong to an ethnic minority.

Agree it's a pity the article doesn't say what the criteria in question were though.

 

 

Avatar
ROOTminus1 replied to brooksby | 56 min ago
1 like

Generations of inbreeding amongst the gentry and aristocracy have left the toffs genetically different to qualify themselves as a distinct ethnic group

Avatar
Stephankernow replied to ROOTminus1 | 37 min ago
0 likes
ROOTminus1 wrote:

Generations of inbreeding amongst the gentry and aristocracy have left the toffs genetically different to qualify themselves as a distinct ethnic group

Quite like middle-class metropolitans who live in say some London boroughs?

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Stephankernow | 28 min ago
0 likes

Stephankernow wrote:
ROOTminus1 wrote:

Generations of inbreeding amongst the gentry and aristocracy have left the toffs genetically different to qualify themselves as a distinct ethnic group

Quite like middle-class metropolitans who live in say some London boroughs?

Do the "chattering classes" make a point of it though?  Is Facebook the new Debretts?

Avatar
Tom_77 replied to brooksby | 15 min ago
0 likes

This is the podcast mentioned. I've read the (auto-generated) transcript, I'm still not entirely clear. It talks about hunting being a protected belief (which would seem to have very little to do with ethnicity), and as it happens there are 5 tests for that (Grainger Criteria):

  • The belief must be genuinely held
  • The belief must not simply be an opinion or viewpoint based on the present state of information available
  • The belief must concern a weighty and substantial aspect of human life and behaviour
  • The belief must attain a certain level of cogency, seriousness, cohesion and importance
  • The belief must be worthy of respect in a democratic society, not be incompatible with human dignity and not be in conflict with the fundamental rights of others.

I doubt being pro-hunting satisfies all those criteria, although there is a court ruling that being anti-hunting can be a protected belief, in that case "The claimant here went to some lengths to attempt to live by his belief in the sanctity of all life".

Avatar
AReadman | 3 hours ago
4 likes

Far more crazy is the fact that Lumo are allowed to refuse bikes.

Cherry picking type trains are also anti consumer.

Avatar
hawkinspeter | 3 hours ago
11 likes

I hate those train cupboards with a vengeance. Wide rim wheels just don't fit onto the hooks, so I have to put my bike half in and half out of the cupboard and stand next to it. Usually the train personnel come along at some point and complain about bikes blocking the doorway/aisle which is a problem that they've created for themselves.

Avatar
muhasib | 4 hours ago
2 likes

Also, who's going to be happy if they've booked a seat next to that person standing in the doorway in the background!

Avatar
eburtthebike | 5 hours ago
16 likes

"It's almost like they designed them to put people off bringing bikes on trains......"

That's because they did.

Avatar
mdavidford replied to eburtthebike | 4 hours ago
2 likes

Nah - that wasn't designed - it was someone's fever dream.

Avatar
wtjs replied to eburtthebike | 4 hours ago
7 likes

If I could, I'd have given that multiple 'likes'. All the more reason to yet again sing the praises of Merseyrail from Chester to Southport. Absolutely excellent, and saves the death-cycling through Liverpool for little more than you'd have to pay to just get across the Mersey.

Avatar
ubercurmudgeon replied to eburtthebike | 3 hours ago
3 likes

Judged purely in terms of a design meeting its goal, someone at Hitachi should win an award for this masterpiece of maliciously complying with a statutory requirement. As a human being, for their contribution to making the world worse for other human beings, they should be ostracized.

Avatar
Secret_squirrel replied to ubercurmudgeon | 3 hours ago
2 likes

Cobblers. Hitachi don't specify the interior of their trains. The customer does.  In the case of the UK it's the DfT. 
 

Train OpCo's don't get a choice, except between available/planned rolling stock. 

Avatar
Boopop | 5 hours ago
5 likes

It's almost as if having a profit motive for one thing (selling rail tickets) and no profit motive but a loose regulation for something else (bike spaces) is a bad idea.

Either add a profit motive for bike spaces or remove the profit motive entirely, I know which I prefer but either would solve the issue...you know, once these trains get replaced in a decade or two 😭

Avatar
Dnnnnnn replied to Boopop | 4 hours ago
3 likes

You're right that it's all about incentives and directions. The government wanted as many seats crammed in as possible, hence these dreadful cupboards. Whether it was deliberate or just negligent, I don't know but I'm surprised it hasn't been challenged under the Equalities Act.

Worse, even weaker (or no) direction can lead to still-poorer outcomes: 'open access' operator, Lumo, realised they weren't required to make any provisions for bikes, so we now have trains from London to Edinburgh where no bikes are accepted.

Latest Comments

 