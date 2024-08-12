"Disgraceful stupid little cupboards": CyclingMikey left with "utter disgust" for UK trains' dreaded upright bike storage; Tour de France Femmes gets underway; Remco's victory tour (+ a golden S-Works Tarmac SL8) + more on the live blog

Ah, yes, a return to the road.cc live blog for the infamous bike storage cupboards...

They'll be familiar to any of you who've tried to take your bike on anything longer than a local UK train journey, the saga beginning way before you step foot on a station platform as you'll need to book one of the inevitably very few spaces available. Then, on the day, locate your cupboard and begin the 'fun' game of hoisting your bike into the necessary upright position. Feeling relatively strong and travelling with a fairly light road bike with narrow tyres and bars? Fine, you might just escape this experience relatively hate-free. If not, then I wish you good luck.

Any of wider bars, wider tyres, bags, or just a heavier bike can turn this into a physical and mentally-testing exertion that'll leave you feeling like you really should have got an Olympic medal for your efforts. Road safety campaigner and camera cyclist CyclingMikey found out the hard way, telling his followers online that he'd "like to express my utter disgust that some designer/planner thought that this was in any way acceptable bicycle storage", going on to call them "disgraceful stupid little cupboards".

One follower commented: "Utterly mad. I'm just back from a few weeks cycling in France and although their rail comes in for much criticism every TER carriage has ample bike parking, and space enough for touring bikes and adapted cycles."

Paul Tutton added: "It's almost like they designed them to put people off bringing bikes on trains whilst meeting their mandatory obligations to the absolute minimum."

The whole rubbish bike storage on trains thing has been going on for a while, Cycling UK in 2019 speaking out about the "awful" cycle storage on GWR's high-speed trains.

Last year we spoke to rail engineer Gareth Dennis on the road.cc Podcast, an episode which turned into him telling us why taking your bike on the train is such a faff...

"Vertical storage should be outright banned," he argued unequivocally. "For the middle-aged men in Lycra with their very expensive road bikes – which is basically all vertical storage is designed for – the vertical storage wrecks their bike.

"For everyone else, and we shouldn't be designing for that narrow case anyway, how does it work for most people who can't lift their bikes up? What about people who rely on their bikes as a mobility aid? What about less confident cyclists who want a bigger, sturdier bike? What about people with non-standard cycles, trikes, those with attachment to wheelchairs, longer bikes, tandems?

"How are any of those people able to use vertical storage? They can't. It's excluding people from using the railway. They are being denied the freedom of movement by the structure of our railways and, ultimately, the Secretary of State for Transport."