"Disgraceful stupid little cupboards": CyclingMikey left with "utter disgust" for UK trains' dreaded upright bike storage; Tour de France Femmes gets underway; Remco's victory tour (+ a golden S-Works Tarmac SL8) + more on the live blog

They'll be familiar to any of you who've tried to take your bike on anything longer than a local UK train journey, the saga beginning way before you step foot on a station platform as you'll need to book one of the inevitably very few spaces available. Then, on the day, locate your cupboard and begin the 'fun' game of hoisting your bike into the necessary upright position. Feeling relatively strong and travelling with a fairly light road bike with narrow tyres and bars? Fine, you might just escape this experience relatively hate-free. If not, then I wish you good luck.
Any of wider bars, wider tyres, bags, or just a heavier bike can turn this into a physical and mentally-testing exertion that'll leave you feeling like you really should have got an Olympic medal for your efforts. Road safety campaigner and camera cyclist CyclingMikey found out the hard way, telling his followers online that he'd "like to express my utter disgust that some designer/planner thought that this was in any way acceptable bicycle storage", going on to call them "disgraceful stupid little cupboards".
One follower commented: "Utterly mad. I'm just back from a few weeks cycling in France and although their rail comes in for much criticism every TER carriage has ample bike parking, and space enough for touring bikes and adapted cycles."
Paul Tutton added: "It's almost like they designed them to put people off bringing bikes on trains whilst meeting their mandatory obligations to the absolute minimum."
The whole rubbish bike storage on trains thing has been going on for a while, Cycling UK in 2019 speaking out about the "awful" cycle storage on GWR's high-speed trains.
Last year we spoke to rail engineer Gareth Dennis on the road.cc Podcast, an episode which turned into him telling us why taking your bike on the train is such a faff...
"Vertical storage should be outright banned," he argued unequivocally. "For the middle-aged men in Lycra with their very expensive road bikes – which is basically all vertical storage is designed for – the vertical storage wrecks their bike.
"For everyone else, and we shouldn't be designing for that narrow case anyway, how does it work for most people who can't lift their bikes up? What about people who rely on their bikes as a mobility aid? What about less confident cyclists who want a bigger, sturdier bike? What about people with non-standard cycles, trikes, those with attachment to wheelchairs, longer bikes, tandems?
"How are any of those people able to use vertical storage? They can't. It's excluding people from using the railway. They are being denied the freedom of movement by the structure of our railways and, ultimately, the Secretary of State for Transport."
I often see a bike and gold helmet locked up together in the town centre and think 'ah, Greg van Avermaet'.
From now on I'll look out for Remco's gaudy gold steed.
Try putting a Pashley type bike in one it's mission impossible.
These racks are a disgrace, Tbey don't want bikes on trains
Far more crazy is the fact that Lumo are allowed to refuse bikes.
Cherry picking type trains are also anti consumer.
I hate those train cupboards with a vengeance. Wide rim wheels just don't fit onto the hooks, so I have to put my bike half in and half out of the cupboard and stand next to it. Usually the train personnel come along at some point and complain about bikes blocking the doorway/aisle which is a problem that they've created for themselves.
Also, who's going to be happy if they've booked a seat next to that person standing in the doorway in the background!
"It's almost like they designed them to put people off bringing bikes on trains......"
That's because they did.
Nah - that wasn't designed - it was someone's fever dream.
If I could, I'd have given that multiple 'likes'. All the more reason to yet again sing the praises of Merseyrail from Chester to Southport. Absolutely excellent, and saves the death-cycling through Liverpool for little more than you'd have to pay to just get across the Mersey.
Judged purely in terms of a design meeting its goal, someone at Hitachi should win an award for this masterpiece of maliciously complying with a statutory requirement. As a human being, for their contribution to making the world worse for other human beings, they should be ostracized.
Cobblers. Hitachi don't specify the interior of their trains. The customer does. In the case of the UK it's the DfT.
Train OpCo's don't get a choice, except between available/planned rolling stock.
It's almost as if having a profit motive for one thing (selling rail tickets) and no profit motive but a loose regulation for something else (bike spaces) is a bad idea.
Either add a profit motive for bike spaces or remove the profit motive entirely, I know which I prefer but either would solve the issue...you know, once these trains get replaced in a decade or two 😭
You're right that it's all about incentives and directions. The government wanted as many seats crammed in as possible, hence these dreadful cupboards. Whether it was deliberate or just negligent, I don't know but I'm surprised it hasn't been challenged under the Equalities Act.
Worse, even weaker (or no) direction can lead to still-poorer outcomes: 'open access' operator, Lumo, realised they weren't required to make any provisions for bikes, so we now have trains from London to Edinburgh where no bikes are accepted.