“Why do cyclists believe that they have a right to endanger pedestrians?” Council promises to install anti-bike barriers in foot tunnel, as locals and politicians claim “speeding” cyclists are “almost hitting” families and “abusing” pedestrians

Greenwich Council has pledged to install barriers in both the Greenwich and Woolwich foot tunnels in a bid to ensure cyclists using the key commuter routes dismount, after local politicians, residents, and media outlets launched a renewed campaign attacking those who ride their bikes through the tunnels, claiming that they “go too fast”, pose a danger to families, and respond with abuse when confronted.
Responding to the complaints raised by locals using the Greenwich foot tunnel – which is used by an estimated 4,000 cyclists and pedestrians a day and forms part of National Cycle Route 1 – the Royal Borough of Greenwich Council said it recognises that “some cyclists are making pedestrians feel unsafe” and announced that it is working alongside the tunnel’s joint owner Tower Hamlets Council to improve safety, including the installation of new cycle barriers.
Over the past few decades, with the development of the financial district centred on Canary Wharf, London’s north-south Greenwich tunnel, first opened in 1902, has become a key commuting link for people who work there but live south of the Thames, given the lack of other convenient crossings in the area.
But despite forming part of National Cycle Route 1, linking Dover and the Scottish Highlands, cyclists are currently only allowed to walk their bikes through the tunnel (since 2014, bikes have been permitted on Docklands Light Railway trains, but only at off-peak times).
In 2017, Labour-controlled Greenwich Council, which is responsible for maintaining the tunnel, sanctioned plans to allow cyclists to ride through it at certain times, a proposal which requires approval from its joint owner Tower Hamlets Council, where the Aspire Party, which in 2022 controversially ripped out a school street in the borough, has the majority.
Despite electronic signs being tested in the tunnels, indicating when cyclists can use them, the scheme has faced opposition from Tower Hamlets Council, with Conservative councillor Peter Golds arguing at the time of the initial proposal that the Edwardian tunnel “was never designed for cycling”.
A user group for the tunnel was disbanded in 2021, as members expressed their frustration at the lack of progress in resolving the cycling issue, as well as problems with the tunnel’s lifts, which were installed in 2010 during a much-criticised refurbishment.
The proposals came under the microscope once again in early 2023, when Golds claimed there was “huge popular support” in the area for “rigorous” health and safety checks to be implemented before any ban on cycling in Greenwich foot tunnel is lifted.
And this week, local media outlet MyLondon has reignited the debate by highlighting the apparent concerns of residents and tourists about “dangerous” cycling in the tunnel.
One person interviewed by the site, Shirley, a tourist who’s staying in the Isle of Dogs and visiting a friend around Cutty Sark, claimed she was subject to abuse by cyclists she reprimanded for riding through the 370m-long tunnel.
“People completely ignore the ‘no cycling’ signs,” Shirley said. “Even responsible-looking individuals cycle because everyone else is doing it! I’ve seen families almost get hit, and when you confront cyclists, they often respond with abuse.”
The MyLondon reporter also claimed that Shirley was “met with swearing” when she criticised a cyclist for riding their bike, while another pedestrian was allegedly told by one person on a bike to “mind your own business”.
That commuter, Vince Soodin, who says he knows someone who received a £100 fine for cycling through the tunnel, added: “Some cyclists go too fast, even when the tunnel is crowded. As a cyclist myself, I understand the temptation, but safety should come first. The tunnel is as narrow as a pavement, yet some ride as if it’s a road.”
"There are plenty of signs indicating that people shouldn't cycle on this staircase and in the tunnel itself,” Rosalind Goodwin said. “However, the temptation to get through quickly often leads to people ignoring the signs. I’ve written to the Tower Hamlets Council in the past, but nothing has changed.”
Meanwhile, another pedestrian said that “with cyclists speeding and kids running around, it becomes really dangerous” in the tunnel.
“People with impaired hearing wouldn’t hear a cyclist coming, which is even more risky. Even to me, it’s unnerving to have cyclists zoom past me, causing me a lot of anxiety,” a daily commuter added.
> Greenwich foot tunnel bike commuters face months of carrying bikes up stairs
Following the story’s publication, Conservative councillor Golds took to social media to write: “I have been raising this for years on behalf of users far and wide. Why do cyclists believe that they have a right to endanger the safety of pedestrians?”
Responding to the complaints, a spokesperson for the Royal Borough of Greenwich said: “We take people’s safety extremely seriously and recognise that some cyclists are making pedestrians feel unsafe.”
“We are continuing to liaise with the London Borough of Tower Hamlets to improve safety in the tunnel. One solution is changing the byelaws, but both parties need to agree to this before we are able to move forward.
“There is a plan underway to regenerate both the Greenwich and Woolwich Foot Tunnels, including replacing the lifts, and installing barriers. A new lift servicing and maintenance contract is also currently being organised.
“CCTV monitoring is already in operation throughout the tunnel, stairs and lifts. Help points are also provided within the tunnel and are monitored 24 hours daily.”
As noted above, in January 2023 Tower Hamlets councillor Golds claimed that the “growth of illegal cycling” in the tunnel was a “major issue” and that “rigorous” health and safety checks would need to be implemented before cyclists are permitted to ride through the tunnel alongside pedestrians.
“The issue here is the growth of illegal cycling in the foot tunnel which is increasingly dangerous,” Golds said.
“We constantly get issues of families going through the foot tunnel and suddenly finding people coming towards them, shooting through at speed on bicycles, frequently blowing whistles to expect people to get out of the way.”
Another member of the council, this time from Labour, also called for barriers to be installed along the path to stop cyclists “zooming across from one end of the tunnel to the other”.
However, Green Party councillor Nathalie Bienfait argued that the discussion only served to give “unhelpful airtime to the false narrative that cyclists are fundamentally irresponsible and lawless”.
no need for barriers just install chicanes made out of bollards so pedestrians can be safe and wheelchair users aren't excluded from a public space.
This really isn't hard to solve if you're actually looking for a solution..
There's a psychodynamic instinct to go faster in tunnel type situations. Same happens on motorways in fog. It takes a conscious act of will rooted in knowledge of the instinct to fight it in yourself, let alone other people.
Decades ago, in car with my wife driving in fog on M4. I said 'Slow down' a few times. She didn't hear. I shouted & swore. She said, 'Don't swear'. But I had her attention, got her to slow down. Explained about the instinct. Kept reminding her to go slow. She totally lost rationality. We see similar in foot tunnels with cyclists
"claimed she was subject to abuse by cyclists she reprimanded for riding through the 370m-long tunnel."
One man's freedom fighter is another man's terrorist. My experience of riding on a shared path is that the vast majority of us just get along, there is a vocal minority that have started to use the sarcastic "you're welcome" as they think that calling, chasing and finally grabbing their out of control dog warrants praise. I wonder what form her reprimand took and why she felt entitled to issue it. I wonder whether said cyclist felt that they were being verbally abused.
EDIT: I also think that Strava should prohibit shared paths being included as segments.
people can always flag segments they think are wrong or creating dangerous riding behaviour.
Youd never be able to prohibit shared paths as segments IMO as GPS accuracy is only around 15metres and there are plenty of shared paths alongside roads youd never be able to separate the two.
Once upon a long ago, the tunnels had staff in the lifts (about early 1990s). But, even back then, staff were forbidden from challenging cyclists due to fear of violence (which was real).
When I first used them in 1982 or so the lift operators were glad to have a passenger, particularly the Woolwich tunnel, with the end of shipping in the Royal docks use was absolutely minimal and noone raised an eyebrow about cycling through them.
Not sure what they are complaining about. Surely being hit by a bicycle is better than to be better than to be hit by a car. Even if the cyclist was speeding, it will not be going as fast as a car anyway and cause less damage.
Being hit by a bar end or brake handle at 10 mph or more, backed by 80 kg or so of bike and cyclist can cause real damage! Fear of such a collision is well justified and a cycling ban, particularly in the much shorter Greenwich tunnel is not unreasonable.
What are the chances of being hit by a car in the Greenwich foot tunnel?
Well yes, being hit by a bike is better than being hit by a car in the same way that being hit by a car is usually better than being hit by a lorry. Personally, I prefer not to be hit by anything...
If we want people to take our safety as cyclists seriously we do have to take the safety of others seriously too. Otherwise people might have some vague point when they give us grief.
Most people who give cyclists grief will do so regardless of how much cyclists, in general take care around them.
But in any case, avoiding the possibility of someone giving you grief seems like pretty poor motivation for treating people with respect and caring about their safety - you ought to be doing that just because it's what a decent human being would do.
I have to agree with the general sentiment: it's too narrow, especially with the restricted height, for cyclists to mix with pedestrians. It's simply not designed for that, and there's no way the existing structure could be made to work that way.
There should be a river crossing suitable for cycling in that area: a bridge would seem best, as I don't think tall ships really need to go any further west. But the absence of one doesn't mean it's ok to act dangerously and antisocially in the foot tunnel.
Much as I agree with you, unfortunately I suspect somebody is making a pretty penny off substantial ships going further up the river; it seems rare these days to cross over Tower Bridge or London Bridge without seeing some massive cruise liner tied up next to HMS Belfast, something I find offensive for aesthetic, environmental and respect reasons. Also, as I mentioned in another email on this thread, the Rotherhithe ped/cycle bridge was abandoned when the costs soared to £450 million so...I think the best we can hope for would be a free ferry service similar to – though obviously not as big as – the ferries down in Woolwich. Personally I would be happy with that, perhaps childishly I always enjoy a ride that involves a boat crossing as well.
Sounds good. Being close-passed by a bike when you're on foot isn't a lot less irritating than being close-passed by a car when you're cycling.
"Irritating"? Well there's something we can test. Connect up some people cycling and some people who walk to gripeometers, heart rate meters etc. and see.
I would guess that:
There might be a similar reading (in gammons) for "irritation" on the gripeometer ("bloody drivers / cyclists").
The HRM will show occasional "startle" responses for pedestrians encountering unexpected cyclists ("came out of nowhere") - and vice versa. According to my anecdata I expect that should quickly decline (although the gripeometer will probably remain high - "far too fast" / "they could have killed me!").
The HRM will show a consistently higher heart rate for cyclists in heavy traffic / being passed by fast vehicles. Close passes by motorists may lead to the dial getting close to the "cardiac-arrest-zone" with a sustained high heart rate while the cyclist contemplates the fact they still exist but might not over the next five to ten minutes...
Trash. Greenwich and Woolwich foot tunnels can be terrifying for pedestrians. Pedestrians include toddlers with parents, pushchairs with parents also minding another child, people with crippling injuries si they can't skip out if the way, pregnant women, hard if hearing, partially sighted. I've used both tunnels for 40 years, sometimes daily sometimes less often. As cyclist (take off cleated shoes and walk) and pedestrians. Son had to get a car to bring pregnant wife then grandson from Woolwich to us in Beckton. I became ashamed of being called a cyclist.
Only today, walking back home on Well Hall Road, huge cyclist came straight at me in middle of pavement while road is perfectly safe to ride (I do it regularly, I'm 69). At least 3 in 5 cyclists by my count are reckless maniacs totally oblivious of Highway Code, manners, other people
That ... wasn't my point (see e.g. my reply to Rendel) - it was highlighting the false equivalence of cyclist to pedestrian equals car to ... well, any vulnerable road user.
Of course fear is an emotion - it is in the terrified.
But that's a minefield because of course part of fear can be the unusual / unknown. Cyclists are less familar to us. And perhaps people assume that people are killed every day by cyclists rather than maybe one or two a year (from, I don't know, headlines in "reputable media" about "deadly cyclists")?
Maybe it seems more "personal" - that big man on a bike is coming right for me?
On the flip side we've desensitised ourselves (somewhat) to motor vehicles. Despite ample evidence of both threat from them and the reality that while yes - even simply falling over after colliding with another pedestrian can injure or kill - heavier, faster vehicles are far more likely to do you more damage.
It's also easy for any of us to diminish the other's experience "...road is perfectly safe to ride..."
Regardless, we shouldn't be building in conflict between vulnerable road users (this tunnel would seem an example as I agreed with Rendel - just too narrow and if it has a gradient that's going to have people speeding up).
In general if we can fix things to be convenient for people to do the right thing that would seem to be the way forward.
Not just irritating. Terrifying for pregnant women, folk with pushchairs, hard of hearing, partially sighted, anyone not sprightly
I'm afraid I have to side generally with the antis on this one, even though I will ride through early on Sunday mornings when it's completely empty. Just about every time I've walked my bike through at busy times recently there have been multiple instances of twats on Lime bikes* bombing through the crowds at 20mph+ (for those who don't know the tunnel it slopes very significantly down towards the centre so decent speeds are quite easy to reach), seemingly enjoying the thrill of treating pedestrians as slalom obstacles. The tunnel simply is too narrow to be shared at busy times, though it's a shame they didn't continue with the experiment of allowing cyclists to ride at quiet times, that worked well in the brief time it was in operation.
*Extra kudos for the pricks who leave the bikes actually in the tunnel rather than bothering to take them up in the lift, adding to the congestion.
Indeed- sometimes the answer is "it really isn't suitable because history".
The problem in the UK is that's our default position. And for active travel the conversation stops there. What we should be asking is a) "is there demand", if so b) "why is there demand?" and c) "if there is reasonable demand OR this would unlock more active travel, how do we make that provision?".
In the case of cycling we seem swift to apply (a) negatively e.g. "There are few cyclists cyclists ergo no demand for cycling, ergo there will be no demand and making provision would be a waste of money".
Alternatively we get to (b) and then say any demand is not reasonable - "but cycling is just recreational - we can't make expensive provision of valuable space for the hobby of a tiny few". That or "but criminal youth will use it"...
River crossings and tunnels *are* expensive and London somehow hasn't found cash (Silvertown tunnel cough cough). In the past though even the UK has examples of making such cycling provision e.g. further North. (Of course, back then cycling was today's driving...)
Certainly other places have managed historically (also here), as well as more recently.
Ferries are an option other places have chosen (spectacular example here), I imagine that's not cheap either though.
Certainly would be a lot cheaper than the proposed Rotherhithe - Canary Wharf foot/cyclebridge which was slated to cost £250M and scrapped when it reached a projected £450M (after they'd spent over £10M on consultations of course). There is a ferry alternative a little farther up from Greenwich currently run by Thames Clippers but it's £3.65 each way, which certainly isn't going to encourage kids and casual riders to stay out of the tunnel, and somewhat destroys the fare-saving selling point of commuter cycling.
Greenwich foot tunnel was OK till about 30 years ago. Then cyclists started racing through it. It took another 15 years for Woolwich to become mad. Definitely something to do with numbers of housing units closer to River leading to more people on two wheels using them. Now, terrifying for any pedestrians who are not sprightly. I take walking poles, hold them horizontal or pointed straight at cyclists. I'm 69 and cycle hundreds of miles on race position bikes
Hmm... ferries:
From here (question to the Mayor of London) says (including over a million passengers in "river tours") London had (2021/22) 5.3 million passengers carried (River Bus + River Tour + Woolwich ferry).
Meanwhile (2015) the 6 ferries across the Ij in Amsterdam (free) carry 45,000 people per day.
Those are not comparable - the history, size of cities (London much bigger), pattern of development and transport flow requirements are completely different. Particularly since the Ij doesn't have bridges in the main city and the two tunnels are just for motor traffic.
What it does indicate is that it's clearly possible to provide a high-capacity transport service across a fairly large body of water dividing an urban area. (Again caveat - the Amsterdam ones all have a terminus near the central station).
Given how London is it's probably still bridges that would be the way.
Perfectly good Ferry at Woolwich. At least 3 in 5 cyclists in Greenwich and Woolwich foot tunnels are maniacs - totally independent of demography: maniac middle aged ladies, well behaved young males in hoodies. I have 40+ years using the tunnels and seeing the degeneration of cycling behaviour. I used to take off my cleated shoes and walk. When they had staff in lift, I'd ask permission to cycle at walking pace so joggers would overtake me.
You're not seriously promoting that as a good alternative for those cyclists wanting to cross from Greenwich to the Isle of Dogs, are you? It's a 12km (minimum) round trip either on horribly dangerous roads or very dodgy paths that are definitely unsafe after dark.
This is an interesting observation. So bad behaviour could come from anyone regardless of age, how they look? And when you were younger cyclists behaved properly and had respect?
What do you put it down to - would you say it's the disc brakes, the carbon frames or the worrying increase in number of gears?
Sarcasm aside "cyclists" are both a small fraction of the population (and in London they were a smaller fraction say 20 years back) AND in the UK are almost certainly a somewhat "selected" population (the fit and the brave, and yes some wayward youth, crims who can't afford a moped and recently a bunch of food delivery folks in the grey economy).
As you've suggested in another post numbers are important. As the numbers of people cycling change (hopefully continuing to increase - well, if they do so significantly) we'll probably see a change in "cycling culture" (getting handwavy here...) *. As you mention elsewhere - what "worked" previously (only because very few or no cyclists, and probably fewer people all told) will become problematic. If we're smart we'll change that to cope (although - again to avoid doubt - in this case it seems it needs both "no cycling" in the tunnel AND "provide for cycling demand here").
* Somewhat trivial example - I remember time back doing a tour down through England and then across on the ferry to The Netherlands and onward. Each day through England the (rare) cyclists we met would at least give us a wave and a greeting (even - bizarrely - some folks racing). In NL we continued, waving or greeting folks riding in our best (awful) Dutch. Normally to no reply or a strange look. "What rude people" we thought - until we realised that we weren't among "cyclists". It would be like beeping and waving to every other car passing in the UK...
I've fond memories of cycling up from Mottingham, through Eltham and onto Greenwich before making the most of a deserted foot tunnel's slope and onto what used to be the derlict end of Millwall. I doubt it was as much fun for those few pedestrians we may have come across it can't be more than 3 meters wide. So, I too am with those wishing to ensure cyclists walk their steeds through the foot-tunnel; the clue's in the name I suppose.
Woolwich foot tunnel was better for about 10 years longer. Now at least as bad, not least since it's much narrower and longer
There's no need to install extra barriers in the foot tunnel, the amount of dumped Lime bikes down there already act as ones!
Fully agree with you unfortunately. Just a shame there isn't a cycleable crossing for miles and the nearest one is Tower Bridge which is nasty.
I'd also add that there's also plenty of derestricted delivery e bikes that use the tunnel at all times of the day, often at speed.
I assume the Silvertown tunnel will have no provision for cyclists...
no theres no provision in the tunnel, just a proposed bike carrying bus, as cycling through would be banned like Blackwall, still only cost 2.2billion to build eh.