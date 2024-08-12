Distracted, phone-using, uninsured driver jailed for six years after killing cyclist in hit-and-run collision

A motorist who was distracted by his phone when he struck and killed a cyclist, before fleeing the scene, has been sentenced to six years in prison and disqualified from driving for eight years.

Phone records showed that driver Terry Varndell had made several calls and texts in the moments leading up the fatal collision that killed David Breen near Chichester on 26 October 2021, in a display of dangerous driving that Sussex Police investigating officer Ian Foxton said demonstrated “the devastating consequences of being distracted behind the wheel”.

26-year-old cyclist Breen was riding on the A286 Main Road at Birdham when he was fatally struck at around 8.10pm by Varndell, who was not insured to drive his Vauxhall Zafira at the time of the tragic incident.

Mr Breen, originally from Co. Kerry, had been living in Chichester, where he was due to move into a new flat, and was cycling home after playing football when he was killed.

Last week Portsmouth Crown Court heard that several other motorists had seen the 26-year-old cycling with lights on his bike along the straight road, and had passed him safely.

However, Varndell, according to his phone records, had made numerous texts and calls while driving that evening, including calls in the moments immediately before he struck the cyclist.

The 37-year-old motorist failed to stop at the scene, where Mr Breen died minutes after being hit.

Varndell was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving last week, and sentenced to six years in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for eight years, with a requirement to complete an extended driving test before being permitted to drive again.

In a victim impact statement read in court, Mr Breen’s mother Anne, father Anthony, and brothers Shane and Anthony revealed that they still feel raw about the cyclist’s death, which they said was the “hardest day of our lives”.

The 26-year-old was “funny, caring, ready with the banter, cheeky, lovable and always on the go”, his family said.

Addressing the dangerous behaviour displayed by Varndell in the moments leading up to Mr Breen’s death, Detective Sergeant Foxton said: “Varndell drove dangerously and failed to show adequate awareness of David Breen who was cycling home.

“Sadly, David never made it home that night, and his death has had a lasting impact on his family and loved ones.

“We know that driving while distracted such as by using a mobile phone is one of the ‘fatal five’ behaviours that lead to people being killed on our roads. This case shows the pain and heartache that being distracted and driving dangerously can cause.

“We were determined to get justice for David’s family, and are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads. But our work to warn others about the dangers of using a mobile phone, as well as the other ‘fatal five’ factors continues 24/7, every day of the year.”

This latest sentencing of a driver who killed a cyclist while distracted by their phone comes in the same week another motorist, who was searching for a song on his phone when he hit and killed a cyclist in Leicestershire – while also three times over the legal limit for a by-product of cocaine use as he drove his two children to football practice – was jailed for three years and nine months for causing the “utterly avoidable death”.

Matthew Bates initially blamed the collision on 64-year-old cyclist Colin Banks hitting a kerb and swerving into his path, something which was later disproved by collision investigators after one of the driver’s sons told paramedics: “Daddy was trying to get a song on that he liked. He didn’t see a bike and we hit it”.