The bikes of the Tour de France Femmes 2024 — a complete guide to what the top women's pro cycling teams are riding this year

The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is a 22-team peloton, each with seven riders, giving us plenty of bikes and equipment to explore. We've put together this guide covering who's riding what, and the distinctions between the equipment used in the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes.

15 of the Tour de France Femmes squads are from the WorldTour, with seven being ProTeams. Spaces are automatically given to the WorldTour riders and the two highest ranked ProTeams also get an automatic invite. Since there are only 15 Women's WorldTour teams, that leaves a further five wildcard invitations this year.

Out of the 22 teams, 16 are using Shimano groupsets, while six are riding with SRAM's Red AXS groupset. As with the men's peloton this year, there is no place for Campagnolo.

Without further ado, let's have a look at all the bikes the women's teams participating in this year's Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift are riding, listed in alphabetical order. We've also added a bonus bit on the (small) differences between the bikes of the women's and men's pelotons...

AG Insurance-Soudal Team

@ sprintcyling

AG Insurance-Soudal Team is one of two teams racing on Specialized's S-Works Tarmac SL8, with their bikes featuring an all-Specialized setup.

Riders can choose between the Tarmac SL8 for road stages and the Shiv TT for time trials, equipped with Roval wheels, Specialized tyres, a Specialized saddle, and a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset.

Arkéa-B&B Hotels Women

> Bianchi combines light weight and aero credentials with updated Specialissima

The French team Arkéa-B&B Hotels has a partnership with Bianchi seeing both their men's and women's teams riding either the Oltre RC or Specialissima for road stages, and the Aquilla TT for time trials.

The team uses Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and the bikes also feature Vision wheels and Vittoria tyres, complete with Selle Italia saddles.

Canyon//SRAM Racing

This year, Canyon//SRAM continues their proven strategy by riding Canyon bikes equipped with SRAM groupsets. The team rides the eye-catching pink and orange Canyon Aeroad CFR, paired with SRAM's Red AXS groupset.

The bikes feature Zipp wheels fitted with Schwalbe Pro One tyres, Time pedals, and Ergon saddles.

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team

Three teams are riding Orbea bikes in this year's Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, with Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team opting for a blue and red colourway. Riders have the choice of the Orca Aero, Orca and Ordu TT bike.

Spec-wise, the team run Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and Orbea's Oquo wheels. The tyres are Vittoria – usually the Vittoria Corsa Pro – and the team sits on Fizik saddles.

Cofidis Women Team

There are no changes in the Cofidis camp as the team continues to use Look's 795 Blade RS road bike equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset.

The French brand Corima supplies the wheels, and they are running Michelin tyres, as well as Selle Italia saddles.

EF-Oatly-Cannondale

> The most off-beat bike in the peloton: EF Pro Cycling’s Cannondale SuperSix EVO

One of the most distinctive bikes in the men's pro peloton is EF Pro Cycling’s Cannondale SuperSix EVO, and the women's team rides the same standout model.

The American team uses Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets, FSA's Vision brand wheels, Vittoria tyres and Prologo saddles.

FDJ-Suez

A big change change in the men's WorldTour peloton this year was Groupama-FDJ's switch from Lapierre bikes to the Italian bike brand Wilier Triestina. However, the women's FDJ-Suez team stick with La Pierre as their bike sponsor, using the Xelius SL 3.

The bikes are equipped with Shimano's Dura-Ace groupset and wheels, Continental GP5000 tyres and Prologo saddles.

Fenix-Deceuninck

Another eye-catching paint job in the peloton is Fenix-Deceuninck's metallic blue and purple Canyon Aeroad CFR. Like FDJ-Suez, their bikes are equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and Dura-Ace wheels, paired with Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres. The team also rides on Selle Italia saddles.

Human Powered Health

> Factor releases new Ostro VAM as “the benchmark aerodynamic, lightweight race bike”

The Women's WorldTour team Human Powered Health will be kitted out with a limited edition Factor Ostro Vam bikes for this year's Tour de France Femmes, designed in collaboration with Maisie Wilen.

The team's Factor Ostro Vam bikes feature a SRAM Red AXS groupset and Black Inc's wheels, complete with Goodyear Eagle F1 tyres and Selle Italia saddles.

Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi

Like Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team, ProTeam Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi is also riding Orbea bikes, with a choice between the Orca Aero, Orca, and Ordu TT models.

In terms of specs, the team mirrors Ceratizit-WNT, using Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, Oquo wheels, Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres, and Fizik saddles.

Lidl-Trek

Like the men's team, the Lidl-Trek women's team rides the Trek Madone Gen 8, the brand's aerodynamic and lightweight bike, while the Trek Speed Concept is used for time trials.

SRAM supplies the groupsets, with Trek's Bontrager brand providing most of the other components, and Pirelli supplying the tyres.

Liv AlUla Jayco

> Are lightweight aero bikes the ultimate race weapons?

Liv is Giant's brand dedicated solely to female riders, and the Liv AlUla Jayco riders have the choice between the Langma Advanced SL and EnviLiv Advanced Pro (above).

Wheels and saddles are from Giant's Cadex brand, with Vittoria tyres and Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets as the main equipment.

Lotto Dstny Ladies

@Brent ven Lent

The third and final team riding Orbea bikes at the Tour de France Femmes is Lotto Dstny, featuring a matching colourway to the men's ProTeam and equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset.

The bikes are fitted with Oquo wheels, Vittoria tyres, and Selle Italia saddles.

Movistar Team

Movistar continues to ride Canyon bikes, with riders using the Canyon Aeroad CFR. Equipment is an entirely SRAM-owned affair, with the team using Red AXS groupsets, Zipp wheels and Time pedals.

Finishing off their bikes are Continental tyres, Fizik saddles and Garmin bike computers.

Roland

WorldTour team Roland is using Pinarello's all-round road bike, the Dogma F, equipped with Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 groupset.

The bikes are fitted with Vision wrapped in Pirelli tyres, and the saddles are Selle Italia.

St Michel-Mavic-Auber93

Like EF Education-Cannondale, ProTeam St Michel-Mavic-Auber93 rides Cannondale SuperSix Evo road bikes in a striking orange, yellow, and black colourway.

The bikes are equipped with Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, FSA chainrings and power meters, and Mavic Cosmic SLR wheels with Michelin tyres.

Tashkent City Women Professional Cycling Team

This may be a team that you don't recognise, but ProTeam Tashkent City Women Professional Cycling Team are a team from Uzebistan that have secured themselves a spot at the Tour de France Femmes.

Spaces are automatically given to the WorldTour riders and the two highest ranked ProTeams also get an automatic invite. Since there are only 15 Women's WorldTour teams, that leaves a further five wildcard places with the Tashkent City Women Professional Cycling Team being one of them.

Riders are likely to use a mix of bikes from different brands, but the photo above shows the team with Look's 795 Blade RS road bike.

Team dsm-firmenich PostNL

Scott provides the DSM men's and women's teams with bikes, and the Foil RC Pro is the most popular choice with the Plasma 5 used for time trials.

The team use Shimano groupsets and wheels, and wrapped on them are Vittoria tyres. Scott’s subsidiary Syncros is also providing all of the finishing kit, including the saddles, and the riders are using Wahoo bike computers.

Team SD Worx-Protime

The second team riding Specialized's Tarmac SL8 is Team SD Worx-Protime. Similar to the AG Insurance-Soudal Team, their bikes are equipped with a full Specialized setup, including Roval wheels, Specialized tyres, and Specialized saddles. However, unlike AG Insurance-Soudal Team, they use SRAM Red AXS groupsets.

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

> Best aero road bikes

Cervélo remains the bike supplier for both the men's and women's teams, maintaining the iconic black and yellow colour scheme in their kit and bikes. Riders can choose between the R5 Disc, S5, or P5 for time trials.

SRAM is the groupset sponsor, and the team ride Reserve hoops and Vittoria tyres. The bikes are also equipped with Fizik saddles.

UAE Team ADQ

UAE Team ADQ continue to ride Colnago's V4RS this year featuring blue, pink and yellow accents.

UAE Team ADQ sticks with Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets, Enve wheels with Continental tyres and a Prologo saddle. The handlebars and stem are from Enve too, with lots of riders from the team opting for the Enve SES AR one-piece aero handlebar.

Uno-X Mobility

The women's Uno-X Mobility team, competing in the WorldTour, is riding Dare bikes, just like their male ProTeam counterparts.

Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 is the groupset of choice for Uno-X Mobility, and the bikes are complete with DT Swiss hoops and Schwalbe tyres.

What are the bike set-up differences between the Tour de France Femmes and Tour de France riders?

In professional cycling, both male and female cyclists typically use high-end performance bikes equipped with the latest technology and components, though there may be slight differences in sponsors. Men’s teams sometimes receive the latest equipment before female teams, as new technology and components are often first tested with men’s teams, which typically have larger budgets.

A.S.O./Thomas Maheux

While there are no substantial differences in bike design between men’s and women’s bikes in top-tier professional races, women's bikes are often built with smaller frame sizes to accommodate typically shorter heights and different proportions. Some brands, such as Liv, develop specific models for women with geometries claiming to offer a better fit.

Women's handlebars may also be narrower to fit a typically narrower shoulder width, and women's saddles are generally designed with different shapes and padding to accommodate the anatomical differences between male and females.

Female riders may opt for shorter cranks, which can be better suited for those with shorter legs or smaller frames. For literally decades, the accepted wisdom in cycling was that male riders of average height should be on cranks that are about 170mm or 172.5mm long, but in the last few years a quiet revolution has been underway, with bike fit experts recommending shorter cranks for many riders.

What's your favourite bike in the Tour de France Femmes peloton? Let us know in the comments section below.