Near Miss of the Day 642: No mirror, no signal, left-hook manoeuvre

“Mirror, signal, manoeuvre,” goes the mantra delivered by generations of driving instructors to learner drivers – but the first two seem to have been forgotten by the driver of this van who failed to spot a cyclist behind him then turned left across his path in the latest video in our Near Miss of the Day series (or “Dick of the Day” as the cyclist put it in the hashtag when tweeting the video).

The incident happened last week in Lewisham, south London, at the junction of Algernon Road and the A20 Loampit Vale, and besides tagging road.cc in the video, the rider – Michael – also tagged the Metropolitan Police in Lewisham, as well as the force’s cycle safety team.

Today's #dickoftheday courtesy of @Cleshar left turn, no check, no signal. Thank heavens for defensive riding and assuming the worst.@MPSLewisham @MetCycleCops @roadcc

Almost exactly at the scene of last week's big motorcycle accident. Loampit Hill / Algernon Rd pic.twitter.com/x2dvWkQa4c — Michael Snasdell (@MichaelSnasdell) October 7, 2021

Rule 182 of the Highway Code tells drivers to “Use your mirrors and give a left-turn signal well before you turn left. Do not overtake just before you turn left and watch out for traffic coming up on your left before you make the turn, especially if driving a large vehicle.”

It also warns them specifically that “Cyclists, motorcyclists and other road users in particular may be hidden from your view,” accompanied by a picture of a cyclist on the nearside of the vehicle.

Luckily in this incident, Michael anticipated what was going to happen, so he hung back and managed to avoid getting left-hooked.

