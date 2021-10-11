Win £749.99 Saris H3 Silent Smart Trainer

Hot on the heels of last week's fabulous lights competition, we have a perfect prize for those of you who want to keep up your training over the winter period from the luxury and warmth of your home, garage or garden shed. Saris UK is offering one lucky reader in the UK* the chance to win an amazing H3 Direct Drive Smart Trainer worth £749.99! The perfect antidote to those dark nights, freezing rain and winter blues.

While the H2 was regarded as an excellent trainer in its own right, the H3 is an evolution that Saris say has provided a more than satisfactory answer to the most frequent consumer question when it comes to indoor trainers... just how loud is it? The answer is just 59B at 20mph, which is a whole 5dB quieter than its predecessor that already boasted class-leading quietness.

So, why does quietness matter so much? Some trainers can produce a lot of noise, meaning it's hard to hear yourself think above the drone. The H3 is quiet enough that your main concern will be whether you have lubed your chain recently, which is good news for those trying to watch Bake Off in the next room when you’re putting the power down!

Dave reviewed the Saris H3 back in March giving it a cracking 9 stars, saying the power measurement was very accurate, and the reduced decibel levels were welcomed. He summed by saying the H3 is “ideal for a serious home training environment” - you can read the full review here.

Saris Product Information

Saris say: "Following the Saris direct drive smart trainer legacy, the H3 features the same reliability and durability as its predecessors. Each H3 is made from cast and machined aluminium sourced in the USA. Encased inside are components meticulously calibrated to measure power, speed, and cadence, as well as a precision-balanced flywheel - all built to handle 2000 watts and replicate a 20% climbing grade.

"Tested to withstand heavy training, the H3’s internal cooling system will keep the electromagnetic resistance system working – and accurate – long after your legs have given out!"

Features

Quieter Than Ever: all new drive system shaves decibels off previous generations.

Precise Training: +/- 2% power accuracy.

Controlled and Consistent: electromagnetic resistance provides a measured workout every time.

Direct Drive Design: widest bike compatibility and eliminates wheel slips.

No External Sensors Required: measures speed, cadence and power.

Seamless Integration: connects to indoor cycling apps with dual ANT+ FE-C and Bluetooth FTMS standards.

Zwift certified

BKOOL certified

So to summarise, if you’ve not used a smart trainer before or even if you’re already an established indoor rider, the Saris H3 trainer is one of the best options out there for training and indoor racing. All you need is a bike, plus a smart phone or tablet to get going. For a handy list of the best indoor training apps and some pointers to get you started, check out our guide here.

So now, all you have to do to be in with a chance to win this fantastic trainer is to enter the competition below. Best of luck to all!

*Please note: this competition is open to UK residents only.

