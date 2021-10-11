Specialized to announce voluntary recall of Tarmac SL7

US brand Specialized is set to announce a stop-ride notice and a voluntary recall of its top-level Tarmac SL7 road bike because of an issue with the fork steerer.

The SL7 was announced in July 2020, Specialized saying its new model was almost as aerodynamically efficient as its Venge aero road bike while being at the UCI's minimum weight limit for racing. Specialized says that it will officially announce the voluntary recall tomorrow (12th October 2021).

“We will be announcing a voluntary recall of Tarmac SL7 bicycles because harsh impacts may put extraordinary stress on headset components and may initiate a crack in the fork’s steerer tube,” Specialized said in a statement.

“We will improve the overall system with the addition of a new extended expander plug and an upgrade of the compression ring for riders that do not have one already.

“We will be asking riders to stop riding their Tarmac SL7 and head to their local retailer and have these new parts installed. Retailers worldwide have the parts in stock and installation will be a simple process.

“As with any severe impact or accident, riders should always have their bike inspected at their local retailer, but they can also rest assured that the Tarmac SL7 meets or exceeds all industry safety standards.

“Only Tarmac SL7 models already on the road will need this improvement. Tarmac SL6 and previous models do not require any action, and all Tarmac SL7 currently in-store and in the future will have these new components.”

The SL6 was previously the top-level Tarmac and it remains in the range.

The Tarmac SL7 frameset is available in two different flavours: the S-Works models use Specialized’s FACT (Functional Advanced Composite Technology) 12r carbon fibre while the Pro and Expert models (see below) are made from FACT 10r and are a little heavier. Specialized says that the aero performance, stiffness, and ride quality are the same. Both 12r and 10r versions of the Tarmac SL7 are affected by this voluntary recall.

We were highly impressed by the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 when we reviewed it and we certainly had no issues with the fork steerer, although it’s unlikely that a problem of this kind would come to light in the relatively short time that we have a bike. Each reviewer rides a bike for up to four weeks.

The Tarmac SL7 has been raced extensively by Deceuninck–Quick-Step and Bora-Hansgrohe since its launch, raced by the likes of Mark Cavendish and Julian Alaphilippe.

Earlier this year, Canyon issued a 'stop ride' notice relating to its Aeroad CFR and CF SLX bikes after Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin–Fenix) snapped a handlebar during a race.

www.specialized.com