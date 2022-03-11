Police intend to prosecute helmet cam cyclist for holding up van driver – for nine seconds; British pro warns against Snake Pass trespass; Simmons goes Postal; Public Consultations: a waste of time? + more on the live blog

It’s been Snake Pass-mania this week.
The landslide-affected A57 – closed to motorists due to road works since the end of February – quickly captured the imagination, acting as a symbol of a car-free utopia as riders flocked to the pass to enjoy a temporary reprieve from motor traffic.
However, to many it has also served as a sign of how local authorities view cycling and active travel in general, after Derbyshire County Council barred bike riders and walkers from the road on Tuesday due to ‘safety concerns’.
As we saw earlier this week, many were appalled at the decision to extend the road closure, with one Twitter user describing it as an anti-cyclist move “dressed up cheaply as health and safety”.
To protest the decision, a group of cyclists have organised a ‘mass trespass’ on the hill tomorrow, invoking the 1932 mass trespass of nearby Kinder Scout, which helped galvanise the ‘right-to-roam’ movement for ramblers.
However, Saturday’s event has been criticised by Groupama-FDJ pro Jake Stewart, who has warned against the negative effects the protest may have on motorists' views of cyclists.
The Coventry-born rider, who came second in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad last year but has been suffering from intestinal problems this season, tweeted last night: “Please, if you're a cyclist considering attending this mass trespass this weekend, consider again.
“Take a thought to how we as cyclists are currently viewed in a number of people’s eyes and ask yourself how this will be conducive to finding harmony with motorists in the future...”
The 22-year-old, who says he rides Snake Pass regularly, also tried to cool enthusiasm for the climb, arguing that there are “plenty of other climbs in Derbyshire which are more stunning and nicer roads”.
The response to Stewart’s tweet has been mixed to say the least. While some agreed with the classics man that cyclists should avoid stoking up antagonism from motorists, others criticised the rider’s perspective, as a professional racing cyclist, of safety on the road:
It's not the first time that Stewart has had his say on the cyclists versus drivers debate. In January, he responded to drivers’ complaints about the Highway Code changes, which he claimed underlined why "cycling in the UK is doomed”.
“Daily I have to make the decision to put my life in the hands of people like this...just to do my job,” he tweeted. “Too many have to make that decision to ride their bike for fun/get around. Society is broken.”
Does it mean that the police are going to leap on every taxi driver who stops in a painted cycle lane to take a phone call, forcing cyclists to...
Yeah, that's what a road race bike should look like - and I'm very much pro disc brakes. But my perfect summer/nice weather bike would be like that...
"Hitting the tree" might have caused his death without really being the reason he died....
Sounds like it may not be to your liking, but I think it's great. ...
Let's hope this is good news - I have a couple of bits of Velocio kit and generally they seem very good, although with price tags to match. Aside...
Also apparently different blends produced for summer and winter markets. A bit like Pimms.
IME Michelin make incredible real world tyres. I've ridden Pro3, 4 and Krylions for many miles off road and they don't skip a beat. The sidewalls...
This! British Cycling, Cycling UK, Road.cc etc. can and should continuously campaign and highlight where Police forces and CPS are being inadequate...
If the issue is contact between port and board, this can be repaired (resoldered) by any service shop that repairs laptops, etc. Had my Lezyne...
Oh, I agree entirely with that, but even with highly motivated police treating endangering cyclcists as a real offence, there is nothing they can...