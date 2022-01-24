Support road.cc

Live blog

Highway Code changes: “Cycling in the UK is doomed,” says pro; Road safety and the media: are Highway Code news articles designed to inform or anger readers?; Wave or no wave; road racing is back; Roche for 007? + more on the live blog

It’s Monday and the sun is shining (at least where I am) – so why not grab a coffee and join Ryan Mallon for the first live blog of the week?
Mon, Jan 24, 2022 09:50
58
14:37
On the subject of talk radio...
14:24
Highway Code changes: an open letter to journalists

As we’ve seen already over the weekend and this morning, the upcoming changes to the Highway Code have shone an important light on how the press reports on aspects of road safety and how the relationship between different road users is portrayed in the media.

Last night cycling blogger Sarah Berry penned an open letter to journalists, calling on them to use their power responsibly when informing readers about the revisions to the Highway code and road safety in general.

In the letter, which can be viewed in full on Patreon, Sarah writes:

The time when I would feel safer on the roads was just days away and now the media was doing its part in making sure everyone knew about [the changes] and understood them. And then I read the headlines.

"New Highway Code rule will find drivers £1,000 for opening door with wrong hand".

"Highway Code overhaul that tells cyclists to pedal in the middle of the road".

Instead of seeing this for what it was; updated guidance on how to save lives and keep people safe on the roads, media giants were purposefully misrepresenting the Highway Code changes in ways designed to most outrage drivers. These articles weren't designed to inform, they were designed to anger -- and now I'm terrified they're going to do just that.

So that's why I'm writing this open letter right now, to you, to the journalists across the country trying to spice up what they see is a boring and obligatory story about road rule changes coming this weekend.

Because it's not boring to me. The last thing I need is angrier drivers on the road, because the ones out there right now are already so pissed off about my presence that they do things that make me fear for my life almost every time I go out for a ride. Whether it's the van that passes too fast and too close, or the taxi speeding just inches behind my back wheel, or the woman who isn't watching where she's going and hurls abuse at me through her window for almost ruining her life by making her a murderer. There is too much anger out there already, I can't handle any more.

And before you ask me why I ride a bike in the first place if it makes me feel so unsafe, stop and ask yourself if you'd ask yourself the same kind of question to a woman afraid of walking home alone at night.

I want to feel excited and hopeful about the changes to the Highway Code again. But if you keep doing what you're doing, the roads will become more dangerous for people like me this weekend. You have so much power in your hands, please use it responsibly. 

13:11
Radio, Radio

The debate over the upcoming changes to the Highway Code looks set to rumble on throughout the week, this morning graduating from Twitter to the always nuanced and insightful world of radio and television.

The BBC has earned some plaudits for its balanced handling of this rather touchy subject:

Meanwhile, on LBC…

In the written press, Peter Walker’s article in the Graun dispelling the common myths around the new changes also serves as a perfect antidote to the “reports” found in the Mail and Times over the weekend. 

12:46
The name’s Roche, Nicolas Roche

As many of you will remember, I’ve been avidly fallowing Nicolas Roche’s progress on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars (so you don’t have to, although I’d highly recommend it).

Well last night the former Sky and BMC rider showed as much fight and spirit in the ballroom as he did on steep Spanish mountains during his career. His Viennese Waltz scored a much-improved 16 out of 30 from the judges which, combined with the viewer vote, was enough to secure his place in next Sunday’s show.

Whatever you think of his frame and foot placement, it must be said that Roche looked impossibly cool in a double-breasted suit, prompting Bora-Hansgrohe’s Irish champion Ryan Mullen to throw the retired pro’s hat in the ring for a certain upcoming vacancy in the spy world:

Mullen could be on to something here. Surely the time is right for a cycling James Bond? Ditch the car chases and give him a Colnago, it would be perfect.

I can see it now – Nicolas Roche stars as 007 in “No Time to Ride”, “The Man with the Golden Crank”, “On Sir Brailsford’s Secret Service”, “From the Vuelta With Love”, “The Worlds is Not Enough”…

Now what’s the phone number for Eon Productions?

11:49
“Luckily I can go to work by bike!”

 With diesel prices in Belgium soaring, Iljo Keisse has a simple solution.

This morning, the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl veteran tweeted: “175€ for a full tank… Luckily I can go to work by bike!”

I wonder how much it would cost to fill up Keisse's teammate, "El Tractor" Tim Declercq?

11:32
Road racing is back!

It’s been a long, cold winter and we’ve managed to survive on weekly doses of cyclo-cross and drawn-out teaser videos for new kits, but the moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – professional road racing has returned to Europe!

In yesterday’s Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana, the first European road race of the 2022 season, Eolo-Kometa’s Giovanni Lonardi won a chaotic, crash-marred sprint ahead of Amaury Capiot and Chris Lawless. Ah, it’s still only January but I can smell the cobbles and frites already…

Meanwhile back on the ‘cross field, Tom Pidcock continued his preparation for this weekend’s world championships, finishing third in an epic, hard-fought duel with Lars van der Haar, Michael Vanthourenhout and eventual winner Eli Iserbyt.

According to reports, Pidcock trained for three hours on Saturday morning before taking on the weekend’s racing double-header in Hamme and Hoogerheide. Sunday’s showdown in Fayetteville should be interesting…

10:46
To wave or not to wave?

This tweet, posted last night by former individual pursuit world champion and current Ribble Weldtite DS Colin Sturgess, raised that age-old question of cycling etiquette: should all cyclists wave at each other when they pass?

Some of the replies to Colin’s tweet seemed to suggest (and I’m paraphrasing here) that Britain’s moral decline over the last decade is intrinsically linked to less cyclists greeting each other on the roads.

Now, full disclosure: I’m what’s known as an “overly enthusiastic waver” when out on the bike, and I feel a touch disgruntled if another cyclist blanks me (but I’m learning to live with it, okay?).

What do you think? Does waving to your fellow cyclist instil a sense of community, or is it just another old-fashioned and outdated tradition that belongs with only wearing white socks and making sure the arms of your sunglasses sit outside your helmet straps?

09:46
“Cycling in the UK is doomed” – Groupama-FDJ rider Jake Stewart responds to critics of Highway Code changes

Revisions to the Highway Code, aimed at protecting the most vulnerable road users, finally come into force this week.

However, as we reported yesterday, the mainstream media’s coverage of the new rules has, shall we say, lacked a certain degree of accuracy.

> Highway Code changes: ‘What about cyclists, or do the rules not apply to them?’

For example, Mail Online – that bastion of fair and impartial reporting, especially when it comes to cyclists – told its readers that one new rule “tells cyclists to pedal in the middle of the road”, when in fact it simply provides advice about road positioning in certain situations such as on quiet roads, in slow-moving traffic, or when approaching a junction.

The misrepresentation of that particular change to the Highway Code prompted the following tweet from a political polling account:

While 55% of respondents of the nearly 5,000 respondents supported the changes, some of the replies were depressingly familiar:

For Groupama-FDJ pro Jake Stewart, these responses summed up “why cycling in the UK is doomed.”

The Coventry-born rider, who finished second in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad during his first full professional season last year, tweeted: “Daily I have to make the decision to put my life in the hands of people like this...just to do my job. Too many have to make that decision to ride their bike for fun/get around. Society is broken.”

With “cyclists” currently trending on Twitter – take a look if want your blood pressure to rise uncontrollably – it’s hard to argue with Jake.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

