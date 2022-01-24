Highway Code changes: “Cycling in the UK is doomed,” says pro; Road safety and the media: are Highway Code news articles designed to inform or anger readers?; Wave or no wave; road racing is back; Roche for 007? + more on the live blog

Revisions to the Highway Code, aimed at protecting the most vulnerable road users, finally come into force this week.
However, as we reported yesterday, the mainstream media’s coverage of the new rules has, shall we say, lacked a certain degree of accuracy.
> Highway Code changes: ‘What about cyclists, or do the rules not apply to them?’
For example, Mail Online – that bastion of fair and impartial reporting, especially when it comes to cyclists – told its readers that one new rule “tells cyclists to pedal in the middle of the road”, when in fact it simply provides advice about road positioning in certain situations such as on quiet roads, in slow-moving traffic, or when approaching a junction.
The misrepresentation of that particular change to the Highway Code prompted the following tweet from a political polling account:
While 55% of respondents of the nearly 5,000 respondents supported the changes, some of the replies were depressingly familiar:
For Groupama-FDJ pro Jake Stewart, these responses summed up “why cycling in the UK is doomed.”
The Coventry-born rider, who finished second in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad during his first full professional season last year, tweeted: “Daily I have to make the decision to put my life in the hands of people like this...just to do my job. Too many have to make that decision to ride their bike for fun/get around. Society is broken.”
With “cyclists” currently trending on Twitter – take a look if want your blood pressure to rise uncontrollably – it’s hard to argue with Jake.