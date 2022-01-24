Highway Code changes: “Cycling in the UK is doomed,” says pro; Road safety and the media: are Highway Code news articles designed to inform or anger readers?; Wave or no wave; road racing is back; Roche for 007? + more on the live blog

As we’ve seen already over the weekend and this morning, the upcoming changes to the Highway Code have shone an important light on how the press reports on aspects of road safety and how the relationship between different road users is portrayed in the media.

Last night cycling blogger Sarah Berry penned an open letter to journalists, calling on them to use their power responsibly when informing readers about the revisions to the Highway code and road safety in general.

In the letter, which can be viewed in full on Patreon, Sarah writes:

The time when I would feel safer on the roads was just days away and now the media was doing its part in making sure everyone knew about [the changes] and understood them. And then I read the headlines.

"New Highway Code rule will find drivers £1,000 for opening door with wrong hand".

"Highway Code overhaul that tells cyclists to pedal in the middle of the road".

Instead of seeing this for what it was; updated guidance on how to save lives and keep people safe on the roads, media giants were purposefully misrepresenting the Highway Code changes in ways designed to most outrage drivers. These articles weren't designed to inform, they were designed to anger -- and now I'm terrified they're going to do just that.

So that's why I'm writing this open letter right now, to you, to the journalists across the country trying to spice up what they see is a boring and obligatory story about road rule changes coming this weekend.

Because it's not boring to me. The last thing I need is angrier drivers on the road, because the ones out there right now are already so pissed off about my presence that they do things that make me fear for my life almost every time I go out for a ride. Whether it's the van that passes too fast and too close, or the taxi speeding just inches behind my back wheel, or the woman who isn't watching where she's going and hurls abuse at me through her window for almost ruining her life by making her a murderer. There is too much anger out there already, I can't handle any more.

And before you ask me why I ride a bike in the first place if it makes me feel so unsafe, stop and ask yourself if you'd ask yourself the same kind of question to a woman afraid of walking home alone at night.

I want to feel excited and hopeful about the changes to the Highway Code again. But if you keep doing what you're doing, the roads will become more dangerous for people like me this weekend. You have so much power in your hands, please use it responsibly.