Police hunt driver who knocked cyclist off his bike on purpose

Police in Gloucester have launched an appeal for witnesses after a cyclist was knocked off his bike by a driver in what is believed to have been a deliberate attack.

Officers say that the cyclist, who was riding along Cheltenham Road at around 9am last Thursday struck the wing mirror of a black Alfa Romeo car.

The driver was then said to have driven into the cyclist on purpose, knocking him off his bike, with the rider sustaining back and ankle injuries as well as bruising.

Gloucestershire Police say that his bike was also damaged in the incident, which happened outside the University of Gloucestershire campus, and it is believed that a number of people may have witnessed what happened.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Information can be submitted online by completing a form at this link and quoting incident 256 of 3 March.

Alternatively, anyone with information can call police on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.