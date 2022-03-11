Support road.cc

Police hunt driver who knocked cyclist off his bike on purpose

Gloucestershire Police say rider may have knocked vehicle’s wing mirror beforehand
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Mar 11, 2022 12:26
17

Police in Gloucester have launched an appeal for witnesses after a cyclist was knocked off his bike by a driver in what is believed to have been a deliberate attack.

Officers say that the cyclist, who was riding along Cheltenham Road at around 9am last Thursday struck the wing mirror of a black Alfa Romeo car.

The driver was then said to have driven into the cyclist on purpose, knocking him off his bike, with the rider sustaining back and ankle injuries as well as bruising.

Gloucestershire Police say that his bike was also damaged in the incident, which happened outside the University of Gloucestershire campus, and it is believed that a number of people may have witnessed what happened.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Information can be submitted online by completing a form at this link and quoting incident 256 of 3 March.

Alternatively, anyone with information can call police on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Gloucester
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

