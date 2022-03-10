Support road.cc

Live blog

Snake Pass: Cycling UK set to challenge council’s decision; Cyclists – defeating traffic for over a century (until the council steps in…); The cost of cycling + more on the live blog

The weekend’s almost in sight – and Ryan Mallon is here to round up the latest news and views on Thursday’s live blog
Thu, Mar 10, 2022 09:37
3
10:43
The cost of cycling

A neat pro-cycling line in the midst of the current fuel crisis (from the former host of SBS’s Tour de France coverage no less) – though some were quick to suggest that riding a bike perhaps wasn’t quite the money-saving panacea they hoped it would be… 

09:56
Cycling UK set to challenge council’s decision on Snake Pass

Some potentially good news on the Snake Pass front, as national cycling charity Cycling UK looks set to challenge the council’s decision to close the road to cyclists and walkers: 

09:35
Snake Pass: Cyclists – defeating traffic for over a century (until the council steps in…)

On Monday’s live blog, we featured a very dramatic tweet from everybody’s favourite billionaire Elon Musk, in which he claimed that “defeating traffic is the ultimate boss battle. Even the most powerful humans in the world cannot defeat traffic.” 

Alright Elon mate, whatever you say.

To prove the Tesla CEO wrong, one cyclist filmed a wonderful video of his ride up the Peak District’s Snake Pass while it was closed to motor vehicles thanks to ongoing works on the landslide-affected road.

Sunshine, great roads, remarkable scenery, cyclists of all types, walkers, no cars (alright, one…) – pure bliss.

The video even ends with a pointed message for Mr Musk – “get a bike, you absolute spoon Elon”. Turns out cyclists are the most powerful humans in the world after all. I knew it.

> Closure of Snake Pass to bike riders described as an ‘anti-cyclist decision dressed up cheaply as Health and Safety’ 

Of course, as we saw yesterday, those delightful images are now a thing of the past, after Derbyshire County Council decided to extend the temporary ban on motor vehicles to include cyclists and walkers as well.

Maybe Elon had a word with somebody at the council…

