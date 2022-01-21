Retired pro Andrew Talansky under fire for Covid rant; Pidcock's Pinarello; CyclingMikey on road.cc Podcast; Trek raises $1.8M for World Bicycle Relief; Thomas De Gendt's ingenious plan + more on the live blog

Andrew Talansky, eh. Most pros disappear out of the world of racing with little or no noise, you can look back on their achievements in a few years and remember watching them at their best. At most, you might hear occasionally from them in their new staff role at a team or when they release a product. That can't be said for Mr Talansky.
The 33-year-old retired in 2017 after a career including a Critérium du Dauphiné win, second place at Paris-Nice, fifth place at the Vuelta a España in 2016, and years of being touted as America's next big thing. But Talansky's post-racing fame has come for a very different reason to many of his peers, with the former Cannondale rider now catching heat for his outspoken views on social media.
Exhibit A...
Oh, there's more...
One of Talansky's former teammates Nathan Haas was quick to reply, saying: "How old? And you still haven’t learned object permanence?" (That filthy climb near the end of your ride still exists, even when you can't see it)...
One (former) fan thanked Talansky for reminding him to unfollow the social media ranter, another said he was "somehow getting stupider". Perhaps the most effective reply was one simply asking for some peer-reviewed research...
In July, Talansky shared a story on his Instagram, which said: "Got your Covid 'cure' right here: daily exercise, fresh air, time in nature, eat healthy. The end. No [syringe emoji] or any other nonsense required."
In November, he caught a similar wave of social media criticism after responding to one person challenging him on his Covid comments by arguing "you have pronouns in your bio. Bye".
Think this is one and done for us on reporting Talansky's Twitter thoughts...one, mainly because I'm not sure we want to...two, because we may be blocked within the hour...