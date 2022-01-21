Retired pro Andrew Talansky under fire for Covid rant; Pidcock's Pinarello; CyclingMikey on road.cc Podcast; Trek raises $1.8M for World Bicycle Relief; Thomas De Gendt's ingenious plan + more on the live blog

Alexandre Geniez accused by his ex-wife of violent conduct. A six-month suspended sentence has been requested. Verdict on 22 March. In the meantime he can keep racing for Total Direct Energie in what’s due to be his final pro season https://t.co/rIbVpEIcft — Peter Cossins (@petercossins) January 20, 2022

Total Energies climber Alexandre Geniez appeared before the court in Rodez to answer accusations of domestic violence. The Frenchman has three times won a stage of the Vuelta, and in 2015 finished ninth at the Giro d'Italia.

Geniez's partner and mother of his two children said he threw his phone at her and threatened, "You will understand, you will see what will happen to you." Luci Garrigues produced two medical certificates showing a frontal hematoma and one other on the forearm after a second incident.

"I wonder what would have happened if my daughter hadn't been in the hallway when he took my arm," France 3 reports she told the court.

Geniez's lawyer said although his client accepts making threats, he disputes the physical violence claims. The prosecutor is requesting a six-month suspended sentence, the final judgement has been reserved for March 2.