Cyclist "treated like a criminal" and fined for "accidental error" in riding through area with controversial cycling ban; Giro chaos as stage shortened following rider protest; Lizzy Banks' life "torn apart" by doping case + more on the live blog

British pro cyclist Lizzy Banks, who has represented Great Britain at the World Championships and ridden for WorldTour team EF Education–Tibco–SVB, has penned an at-length blog detailing an "incredibly dark" nine-month ordeal that left her "silently living my worst nightmare" after a positive anti-doping test last summer.
Ultimately, last month UKAD (UK Anti-Doping) found that Banks held "no fault or negligence" for the chlortalidone and formoterol found in her system, but in what she called "a landmark case", they accepted this without her having identified the source of the contamination.
On 28 July last year, Banks was notified of an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for formoterol, a "medication I have been using for asthma for four years was detected at a concentration in line with how I have been prescribed it", and chlortalidone, a diuretic, which was "detected at a low concentration indicative of contamination".
To get to the point of UKAD accepting the conclusion that Banks had "no fault or negligence" regarding the positive took nine months of stress, endless reading of anti-doping rules and €40,000 of her own money spent.
"This process has cost me a huge amount, literally and metaphorically. My husband and I spent every penny of our savings and the huge mental toll has left deep scars," Banks wrote in an in-depth blog piece recalling the tale from start to finish and that can be read in full here.
"But somehow, through it all, I knew I had to fight. Right from the start, I learnt of other athletes in the similar situations with a contamination of chlortalidone, whose lives and careers were also being torn apart.
"Prior to being completely cleared of any wrongdoing, I was repeatedly told by UKAD and lawyers that I would receive a two-year ban. This simply didn't make sense. No party thought I had 'consumed' chlortalidone with any intent, yet that's how the system works and my life continued to be torn apart for nothing.
"It is difficult to emphasise enough how significant UKAD's finding is that I bore 'no fault or negligence'. To put it in black and white, I understand that this is the first time that UKAD has ever issued a finding of 'no fault or negligence' (and therefore zero sanction) when the athlete has not specifically identified the exact source of the contamination."
From initial suspicion about contamination from anaesthetic and medication used by the dentist the day before the positive test to endless hours trying to trace, "shattered" mental health, a paranoia about taking legitimate and approved medication, anxiety that "crippled", Banks' story shows the financial and emotional stress that she went through during the months of investigation.
"You are being charged for a crime, but you are also being told that the police aren't going to investigate anything themselves. You are guilty until proven innocent and you have to pay every penny of the investigation yourself with no help from the police," she said.
"So that's it. Everything points to contamination, but that's what UKAD says. Two-year ban unless you can find that needle in that barn of haystacks. Oh and by the way, that needle was put there three months ago. The haystacks aren't there anymore but good luck finding them and that needle.
"I had spent in excess of 38,000 euros investigating this case. That included every penny of savings that my husband and I had accrued as well as money borrowed from both mine and my husband's family. These costs barely scratched the surface of the initial investigation. Furthermore, I was no longer receiving an income due to the provisional suspension which compounded the financial and emotional stress.
"I still had the perpetually sickening feeling that my life was over. My mental health had been ripped to shreds. I consistently felt that I had lost everything, that I would never be able to work due to my name being tarnished, that when the world and the cycling community finally found out I would be labelled as a doper and discarded by all those who I thought cared about me. That I would lose my integrity which is so deeply entrenched in the core of all my beliefs and actions. This is one of the things that hurt the most. I became deeply depressed. Over the months, it worsened and I started to have suicidal thoughts. It was terrifying for me and deeply harrowing for my husband."
Following a hair test that "unsurprisingly indicated low-level [chlortalidone] contamination in a short period just preceding my anti-doping test" UKAD "did a full 180" and found Banks "to bear no fault or negligence and therefore would be subject to no sanction and no period of ineligibility".
There really are too many twists and extra details to the story to summarise exhaustively in a live blog post or news story, so we'd recommend taking a read of Banks' full blog post recalling the ordeal from the initial UKAD email last July through to the present day. It's an estimated 67-minute-long read, according to the blog page, so maybe save it for your lunch break. You can read it here...