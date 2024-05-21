Cyclist "treated like a criminal" and fined for "accidental error" in riding through area with controversial cycling ban; Giro chaos as stage shortened following rider protest; Lizzy Banks' life "torn apart" by doping case + more on the live blog

A cyclist new to Bedford has spoken out about its controversial cycling ban in the town centre after she was "left feeling like a criminal" when stopped and fined by "intimidating looking" officers. Writing to the local paper, the Bedford Independent, Karyn Pemberton said she had no idea she wasn't allowed to cycle through the town centre.

"I am fairly new to Bedford and have so far felt it to be very welcoming, lovely and quite a safe place to live. That is until the other day, when I was innocently cycling through the town centre, and was stopped by an intimidating looking 'officer' of sorts, who proceeded to tell me I had committed an offence and was being fined £75 for cycling in a pedestrian-only zone," she said.

"I was literally riding for less than a minute in an area I had assumed was OK, helped by the fact that there are scooters and kids cycling around everywhere in town, so not knowing about any restrictions, one would assume it was fine. I am shocked and extremely angry, and I feel I have been treated like a criminal when I am an honest citizen who made an accidental error, unaware of this cycling 'ban' in certain areas.

"The area was empty too, so I would never have been posing a danger to anyone. Clearly, something is very, very wrong with this, I am questioning the very purpose of this ban. If the aim is to honestly prevent cycling that is a potential danger to others in the pedestrian area, it is plainly not working. I've seen several cyclists, especially young men, cycle through at some speed, with no regard for people around them, including on market days.

"I can't see them stopping for enforcement, giving their details as I did, and paying a large fine. So, the system is basically penalising law-abiding people, visitors, those new to the town and most probably elderly people who cycle slowly and carefully, and benefit from locking up their bikes close to where they need to go.

"One thing is certain, I feel less inclined to go into the town centre at all now. I am sure there are plenty of others that feel the same, that have had the same awful thing happen to them, and are wanting to now avoid the centre."

We've reported numerous similar town centre cycling bans across England in recent times, often enforced through Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO) with a stated aim to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Active travel charity Cycling UK has long been a prominent critic of PSPOs, which it says have the effect of criminalising cycling, with head of campaigns Duncan Dollimore stating that the orders only discourage people from riding bikes into town.

In December, North East Lincolnshire Council said it had "escalated" and "intensified" its "war on cycling menaces" by implementing a complete ban on riding a bike in pedestrianised zones, as part of a wider crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

The council and its enforcement officers have come in for criticism during the five years the PSPO has been in place, locals accusing council officers of targeting "old and slow" cyclists after a pensioner was fined for riding through the town in 2022. Barrie Enderby, who was 82 at the time, told the council to "stick it up your arse" after being fined £100 for breaching the order.

In November, Coventry too introduced a PSPO preventing e-bike use in pedestrianised areas, a measure the former West Midlands' Walking and Cycling Commissioner Adam Tranter slammed as "reckless" and something that will "discourage cycling and penalise responsible cyclists".

Yesterday, we reported that "rogue" wardens working for a local council have been accused of "lying in wait" to catch Colchester cyclists riding on the pavement, after two riders were recently fined £100 for briefly mounting a footpath to avoid navigating a notoriously busy roundabout and its "thick and fast motor traffic", a penalty described by one of the cyclists involved as "unjustified" and "a bit farcical".