Live blog

Cyclist "treated like a criminal" and fined for "accidental error" in riding through area with controversial cycling ban; Giro chaos as stage shortened following rider protest; Lizzy Banks' life "torn apart" by doping case + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday live blog time and the Giro's back on the telly... Dan Alexander is here for all your updates, news, reaction and all the usual silliness...
Tue, May 21, 2024 09:12
15
Cyclist "treated like a criminal" and fined for "accidental error" in riding through area with controversial cycling ban; Giro chaos as stage shortened following rider protest; Lizzy Banks' life "torn apart" by doping case + more on the live blogBedford town centre (via StreetView)
13:50
Cyclist "treated like a criminal" and fined for "accidental error" in riding through area with controversial cycling ban

A cyclist new to Bedford has spoken out about its controversial cycling ban in the town centre after she was "left feeling like a criminal" when stopped and fined by "intimidating looking" officers. Writing to the local paper, the Bedford Independent, Karyn Pemberton said she had no idea she wasn't allowed to cycle through the town centre.

"I am fairly new to Bedford and have so far felt it to be very welcoming, lovely and quite a safe place to live. That is until the other day, when I was innocently cycling through the town centre, and was stopped by an intimidating looking 'officer' of sorts, who proceeded to tell me I had committed an offence and was being fined £75 for cycling in a pedestrian-only zone," she said.

> Bedford cyclists protest "discriminatory" town centre bike ban

"I was literally riding for less than a minute in an area I had assumed was OK, helped by the fact that there are scooters and kids cycling around everywhere in town, so not knowing about any restrictions, one would assume it was fine. I am shocked and extremely angry, and I feel I have been treated like a criminal when I am an honest citizen who made an accidental error, unaware of this cycling 'ban' in certain areas.

Bedford High Street (via Google Street View).PNG

"The area was empty too, so I would never have been posing a danger to anyone. Clearly, something is very, very wrong with this, I am questioning the very purpose of this ban. If the aim is to honestly prevent cycling that is a potential danger to others in the pedestrian area, it is plainly not working. I've seen several cyclists, especially young men, cycle through at some speed, with no regard for people around them, including on market days.

> Bedford cycling ban to remain despite consultation showing most people want it scrapped

"I can't see them stopping for enforcement, giving their details as I did, and paying a large fine. So, the system is basically penalising law-abiding people, visitors, those new to the town and most probably elderly people who cycle slowly and carefully, and benefit from locking up their bikes close to where they need to go.

"One thing is certain, I feel less inclined to go into the town centre at all now. I am sure there are plenty of others that feel the same, that have had the same awful thing happen to them, and are wanting to now avoid the centre."

We've reported numerous similar town centre cycling bans across England in recent times, often enforced through Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO) with a stated aim to tackle anti-social behaviour. 

Active travel charity Cycling UK has long been a prominent critic of PSPOs, which it says have the effect of criminalising cycling, with head of campaigns Duncan Dollimore stating that the orders only discourage people from riding bikes into town.

> "Why pick on a lone female cyclist?" Cyclist slapped with £100 fine – for riding on a cycle path

In December, North East Lincolnshire Council said it had "escalated" and "intensified" its "war on cycling menaces" by implementing a complete ban on riding a bike in pedestrianised zones, as part of a wider crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

The council and its enforcement officers have come in for criticism during the five years the PSPO has been in place, locals accusing council officers of targeting "old and slow" cyclists after a pensioner was fined for riding through the town in 2022. Barrie Enderby, who was 82 at the time, told the council to "stick it up your arse" after being fined £100 for breaching the order.

In November, Coventry too introduced a PSPO preventing e-bike use in pedestrianised areas, a measure the former West Midlands' Walking and Cycling Commissioner Adam Tranter slammed as "reckless" and something that will "discourage cycling and penalise responsible cyclists".

Yesterday, we reported that "rogue" wardens working for a local council have been accused of "lying in wait" to catch Colchester cyclists riding on the pavement, after two riders were recently fined £100 for briefly mounting a footpath to avoid navigating a notoriously busy roundabout and its "thick and fast motor traffic", a penalty described by one of the cyclists involved as "unjustified" and "a bit farcical".

15:26
Giro d'Italia stage 16: Tadej Pogačar wins fifth stage of the race, extends seemingly unassailable GC lead

It all looked incredibly easy for Tadej Pogačar in the end. I know, it almost always does, but this looked especially easy — riders scattered all over the freezing mountain pedalling squares, one pink-wearing Slovenian not even in arm warmers or gloves, hands on the tops, barely breathing.

As the maglia rosa eased towards his fifth stage of the race he looked more like a top-class rider who, for whatever reason, had dropped out of the GC hunt and could take things easy, rolling effortlessly past sprinters and lesser riders at the back of the race. That wasn't how stage wins usually look.

There wasn't even much of an acceleration out of the GC group, Rafał Majka finished his turn, looked back and the rest were already gapped, Pogačar rarely getting out the saddle, just tapping out a rhythmn to pick off the four riders up the road with incredible ease.

Behind, Geraint Thomas was the big loser, surrendering second spot to Dani Martinez, while Ben O'Connor lost time too. Curiously, Thomas' Ineos teammate Thymen Arensman did not wait, pushing on, presumably in search of seconds to help his youth classification challenge.

A tough day for many, spare a thought for those still nowhere near the finish.

15:09
15:06
Is he okay?

While everyone else hides beneath hats, rain jackets, gloves and more...

The final climb is nearly here, Julian Alaphilippe just 15 seconds clear of a chasing peloton. No prizes for guessing who'll be the big favourite from there. 

13:56
13:54
12:44
"Despite a handshake between the parties, the athletes did not show up at the start": Giro organisers hit back at peloton after stage 16 shortened

Here's a helpful stage profile from the Giro showing what parts have been cut and what remains...

Giro d'Italia 2024 stage 16 (RCS)

In a punchy press release the race organisers added their assertion that "despite a handshake between the parties, the athletes did not show up at the start in Livigno".

The Extreme Weather Protocol Commission met yesterday to decide on the conditions for today's stage.

A few minutes before the start, the weather conditions deteriorated further and so the commission decided to fall back on Option 3 - In the event of extreme weather conditions, the stage will be neutralised up to a place where the safety conditions are met.

On today's meeting, an agreement was reached on moving the race from Livigno with a town parade. Despite a handshake between the parties, the athletes did not show up at the start in Livigno.

 A shorter version was posted on the Giro's social media accounts, prompting plenty of criticism about the previous lack of communication and the fact the public statement conveniently omitted the paragraph where the organisers seemingly have a pop at the riders after "the athletes did not show up".

Ineos Grenadiers sports director Zak Dempster explained they had been "in a bit of a tango with the organisation".

"From the riders' and teams' point of view it's been for the last, more than 24 hours to be honest," he explained. "There was a proposal from the rider side to adjust the stage, to take out the two 2,500m passes because of the weather. That was refused.

"This morning it has just been a mess."

A mess indeed, organisers wanting to fulfil obligations to start towns who have paid money to host the race, riders just wanting to stay safe and healthy, teams supporting their riders' best interests, and a riders union representing the peloton... something tells me we haven't heard the last of this... oh, by the way, racing is now underway...

11:02
"Just like being at home..."
10:22
Giro stage shortened

To nobody's surprise today's Giro stage has been shortened to miss out the 2,500m Umbrail Pass that the riders' unanimously voted against climbing. Here's the new stage profile, 120km in total, with the finish to the stage unchanged.

09:59
09:39
Giro stage in chaos as riders vote against ascending Umbrail Pass

The scenes over at the Giro that have prompted the riders to vote against starting the stage as planned:

More than a few chilly faces at the team presentation in Livigno:

 This was the Stelvio stage, the monster climb removed last week due to heavy snow and landslides, Umbrail Pass slotting in as the replacement ascent. However, in a Giro situation becoming increasingly familiar in recent times, it has been reported that the CPA riders' union has stepped in, the riders opting against climbing the Cima Coppi (the race's highest point) given the miserable conditions.

CPA President Adam Hansen posted a statement from the union and riders on Twitter: 

There's a fair bit of confusion this morning, but it now seems (according to Marca) that the stage will begin after the Umbrail Pass. However, this hasn't been confirmed and riders are still stood outside at the start, Ben O'Connor telling the TV cameras "it's probably one of the worst organised races".

"It's just a shame that it is 2024 and you have dinosaurs who really don't see the human side of things," he continued. "I would still like to ride the stage but I don't want to ride over 2,500m. It is already five degrees and pouring rain and at 2,500 it is already snowing. I think it is only clear you should just start a touch lower and do the finish. I'd like to see him in our position, go outside on the bike and do the start of the stage and see what his answer is after those couple of hours."

Ouch. 

The stage was meant to have started by now but still no confirmation from the race organisers about what happens next, presumably because they're busy watching highlights from the good old days on repeat from a cosy armchair by a fire...

09:16
Political writer for the Guardian newspaper Peter Walker has an opinion piece published in today's edition analysing the new dangerous cycling law and concluding that it "will achieve pretty much nothing".

"In the six days since a law to prosecute dangerous cyclists was announced, somewhere close to 30 people will have been killed on UK roads, none of them struck by bikes," the piece begins.

It stands in stark contrast to much of the "Lycra lout" shouty columns seen in the Telegraph, Times and Express in recent days, Walker calling out the "out-grouping" of cyclists seen in other sections of the press.

The new dangerous cycling offence is a move, he concludes, that "reflects wider state of politics around active travel — arguing around the margins and doing little to change lives for better".

Another bit of Tuesday reading that we're happy to recommend.

09:03
07:54
Pro cyclist Lizzy Banks' life "torn apart for nothing" after being found of "no fault or negligence" for positive doping test, but only after nine months "living my worst nightmare" and €40,000 spent

British pro cyclist Lizzy Banks, who has represented Great Britain at the World Championships and ridden for WorldTour team EF Education–Tibco–SVB, has penned an at-length blog detailing an "incredibly dark" nine-month ordeal that left her "silently living my worst nightmare" after a positive anti-doping test last summer. 

Ultimately, last month UKAD (UK Anti-Doping) found that Banks held "no fault or negligence" for the chlortalidone and formoterol found in her system, but in what she called "a landmark case", they accepted this without her having identified the source of the contamination.

On 28 July last year, Banks was notified of an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for formoterol, a "medication I have been using for asthma for four years was detected at a concentration in line with how I have been prescribed it", and chlortalidone, a diuretic, which was "detected at a low concentration indicative of contamination".

To get to the point of UKAD accepting the conclusion that Banks had "no fault or negligence" regarding the positive took nine months of stress, endless reading of anti-doping rules and €40,000 of her own money spent.

"This process has cost me a huge amount, literally and metaphorically. My husband and I spent every penny of our savings and the huge mental toll has left deep scars," Banks wrote in an in-depth blog piece recalling the tale from start to finish and that can be read in full here.

"But somehow, through it all, I knew I had to fight. Right from the start, I learnt of other athletes in the similar situations with a contamination of chlortalidone, whose lives and careers were also being torn apart. 

"Prior to being completely cleared of any wrongdoing, I was repeatedly told by UKAD and lawyers that I would receive a two-year ban. This simply didn't make sense. No party thought I had 'consumed' chlortalidone with any intent, yet that's how the system works and my life continued to be torn apart for nothing.

"It is difficult to emphasise enough how significant UKAD's finding is that I bore 'no fault or negligence'. To put it in black and white, I understand that this is the first time that UKAD has ever issued a finding of 'no fault or negligence' (and therefore zero sanction) when the athlete has not specifically identified the exact source of the contamination."

 From initial suspicion about contamination from anaesthetic and medication used by the dentist the day before the positive test to endless hours trying to trace, "shattered" mental health, a paranoia about taking legitimate and approved medication, anxiety that "crippled", Banks' story shows the financial and emotional stress that she went through during the months of investigation.

"You are being charged for a crime, but you are also being told that the police aren't going to investigate anything themselves. You are guilty until proven innocent and you have to pay every penny of the investigation yourself with no help from the police," she said.

"So that's it. Everything points to contamination, but that's what UKAD says. Two-year ban unless you can find that needle in that barn of haystacks. Oh and by the way, that needle was put there three months ago. The haystacks aren't there anymore but good luck finding them and that needle.

"I had spent in excess of 38,000 euros investigating this case. That included every penny of savings that my husband and I had accrued as well as money borrowed from both mine and my husband's family. These costs barely scratched the surface of the initial investigation. Furthermore, I was no longer receiving an income due to the provisional suspension which compounded the financial and emotional stress.

"I still had the perpetually sickening feeling that my life was over. My mental health had been ripped to shreds. I consistently felt that I had lost everything, that I would never be able to work due to my name being tarnished, that when the world and the cycling community finally found out I would be labelled as a doper and discarded by all those who I thought cared about me. That I would lose my integrity which is so deeply entrenched in the core of all my beliefs and actions. This is one of the things that hurt the most. I became deeply depressed. Over the months, it worsened and I started to have suicidal thoughts. It was terrifying for me and deeply harrowing for my husband."

Following a hair test that "unsurprisingly indicated low-level [chlortalidone] contamination in a short period just preceding my anti-doping test" UKAD "did a full 180" and found Banks "to bear no fault or negligence and therefore would be subject to no sanction and no period of ineligibility".

There really are too many twists and extra details to the story to summarise exhaustively in a live blog post or news story, so we'd recommend taking a read of Banks' full blog post recalling the ordeal from the initial UKAD email last July through to the present day. It's an estimated 67-minute-long read, according to the blog page, so maybe save it for your lunch break. You can read it here...

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

Add new comment

15 comments

Avatar
eburtthebike | 41 min ago
4 likes

"In the six days since a law to prosecute dangerous cyclists was announced, somewhere close to 30 people will have been killed on UK roads, none of them struck by bikes," the piece begins.

Tories "Party of the dangerous driver."

Avatar
Hirsute | 47 min ago
1 like

Lady tries to lift heavy bike into vertical stand whilst 2 blokes film and give her advice !!
No idea how a bike would be secure on that.

" Trying to arrive by bike to a meeting at Beehive Mill, Ancoats. Not everyone has the ability to lift their cycle off the ground. @urban_splash @TomBloxhamMBE
this is your building - what can be done to make cycle parking more accessible? "

Avatar
eburtthebike replied to Hirsute | 40 min ago
2 likes

TBF, perhaps the racks were at wheel height, but the paved area has subsided.

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian | 3 hours ago
8 likes

Removal of safety wands is in the best interest of - motorists.

Removal of these wands:
- provides an ability to park in and block a piece of formerly segregated infrastructure designed for the safety of for other road users forcing cyclists into the road
- encourages closer and more dangerous passing without a physical barrier
- provides a wider field of vision for drivers thus reducing a driver's perception of speed in relation to their actual speed (feeling slower but going faster - encourages speeding)

Avatar
brooksby replied to Matthew Acton-Varian | 1 hour ago
4 likes

In all fairness, most wands don't stop motorists "accidentally" driving over and parking on top of cycle lanes… 

Avatar
andystow replied to brooksby | 52 min ago
6 likes

brooksby wrote:

In all fairness, most wands don't stop motorists "accidentally" driving over and parking on top of cycle lanes… 

No, you need to randomly install bollards that look just like the wands.

Avatar
arckuk | 4 hours ago
10 likes

Lizzy Banks' story is eye-opening tale. The world of sport needs effective anti-doping and cheating countermeasures. Not surprisingly the beauraucracies that have been set up to try and achieve this aim are not perfect, probably understaffed and underfunded and have far less skin in the game than the individuals they are investigating. When critiqued or criticised they put up the shields and turn on the individual doing them a favour, rather than listening. From recent Post Office scandals to blood contamination, we need to recognise that this is what organisations do.

Her efforts and persistence in the face of this are amazing, but there must be many other athletes who weren’t as lucky to have these in such strong supply and have been incorrectly sanctioned in similar circumstances. Conversely, there will be a number of athletes who ‘get away with it’ and manage to cheat and beat the testing regime. Who knows where the balance between these two figures lies, but making your experience and battle public is essential and greatly appreciated. Anti-doping must do better.

Avatar
Paul J replied to arckuk | 3 hours ago
1 like

The civil anti-doping system - largely the product of the Anglo-phile nations, as a way of being seen to do something, without having to actually do much - is largely a failure. It is largely toothless, and lacks any real investigative powers. Instead the focus is on largely unworkable "testing".

The only system that has managed to crack organised doping in sport is the criminal justice system. It takes the investigatory powers of the criminal justice system, with the ability to monitor communications, search private property, etc., to reliably prove doping and intent to dope.

The civil system is not really fit for purpose.

Avatar
dubwise replied to arckuk | 2 hours ago
0 likes

But if it was a furriner, they deserved all they got.

Avatar
brooksby | 6 hours ago
7 likes

Peter Walker writing in the Grauniad:

Quote:

UK’s new dangerous cycling offence will achieve pretty much nothing

Move reflects wider state of politics around active travel – arguing around the margins and doing little to change lives for better

https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/bike-blog/article/2024/may/21/u...

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to brooksby | 5 hours ago
10 likes

brooksby wrote:

Peter Walker writing in the Grauniad:

Quote:

UK’s new dangerous cycling offence will achieve pretty much nothing

Move reflects wider state of politics around active travel – arguing around the margins and doing little to change lives for better

https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/bike-blog/article/2024/may/21/u...

I believe the correct phrase is "rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic" - certainly our government seems very much like a sinking ship

Avatar
mctrials23 replied to hawkinspeter | 4 hours ago
11 likes

Oh they still have a sting in their tails I reckon. Never underestimate how stupid the average person is or how short their memory is. If there is one thing the Tories are excellent at, its persuading people that somehow it was someone elses fault for a decision that they themselves made. 

They will manage to buy plenty of votes with their culture wars BS and they will fight dirty. Labour will probably self sabotage themselves as usual as well. 

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to mctrials23 | 4 hours ago
4 likes

mctrials23 wrote:

Oh they still have a sting in their tails I reckon. Never underestimate how stupid the average person is or how short their memory is. If there is one thing the Tories are excellent at, its persuading people that somehow it was someone elses fault for a decision that they themselves made. 

They will manage to buy plenty of votes with their culture wars BS and they will fight dirty. Labour will probably self sabotage themselves as usual as well. 

Yeah, I'm constantly bewildered by how people still support them and believe their bullshit

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian replied to brooksby | 3 hours ago
6 likes

Some proper journalism in the 21st Century - Can someone tell me through which portal to a parallel universe did I fall through?

Avatar
PRSboy replied to brooksby | 2 hours ago
5 likes

brooksby wrote:

Peter Walker writing in the Grauniad:

Quote:

UK’s new dangerous cycling offence will achieve pretty much nothing

Move reflects wider state of politics around active travel – arguing around the margins and doing little to change lives for better

https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/bike-blog/article/2024/may/21/u...

Great article.

The first few lines are essential reading and frame this ridiculous debate in proper context.  

Banning people from going outside in thunderstorms could save 2 lives a year.

Reducing road deaths by less than 0.5% would save more lives than if they reduced deaths caused by cyclists to nil.

 

Latest Comments

 