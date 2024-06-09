Residents call for delivery riders to wear numbered jackets to track down cyclists riding dangerously

A residents group in Glasgow has called for food delivery riders to wear jackets with identifiable numbers so they can be tracked down and have their insurance and registration checked, while claiming that many cyclists are “careful and courteous riders, but others are putting people’s lives at risk”.
Merchant City and Trongate Community Council (MCTCC), a residents’ forum and pressure group based in Glasgow said that the move is necessary because of the number of “collisions and near misses” that have occurred in the city centre over the past few years and they are calling on both parliaments and police to take action.
The news comes months after the police launched a crackdown on “dangerous” delivery cyclists in the city, following an incident in which a cyclist had been left “terrified” by a crash with a courier riding in the wrong direction in a cycle lane at high speed.
Glasgow Times reports that an MCTCC spokesperson said: “These e-bikers are predominantly food delivery drivers working on behalf of companies like Deliveroo and Just Eat.
“Their machines are often not fitted with a speed limiter, restricting them to the UK’s legal maximum level of 15.5 miles per hour. It’s common to see them riding on pavements and pedestrian walkways, often without lights after dusk.
“Many such cyclists are careful and courteous riders, but others are putting people’s lives at risk by driving far too fast in the wrong areas. Making them wear an identifiable jacket or bag would help track down an offender and allow their insurance policy and registration to be checked.
“We are demanding that measures are introduced quickly before more people get hurt – or worse.”
MTCC members said that they have discussed their concerns with senior Glasgow police, MSP Kaukab Stewart and Alison Thewliss, who was the MP for Glasgow Central, and were told meetings have been held with the management of the main food delivery companies.
Kaukab Stewart, MSP for Glasgow Kelvin, said: “After meeting with Merchant City and Trongate Community Council and constituents to hear their concerns, I have written to the Cabinet Secretary for Transport to enquire what powers the Scottish Parliament and local authorities have on introducing any licensing or insurance requirements.
“I take the concerns raised with me very seriously and believe we need to share our travel routes responsibly. I will continue to liaise with Police Scotland regarding this matter, and have been reassured that they are continuing to take action where breaches of the highway code and other relevant legislation are being observed.”
Superintendent Steven Meikle, Greater Glasgow Division, said: “The issue of illegal e-bikes and dangerous riding in the city centre was identified as a top road safety concern, with police receiving complaints directly from the public and other sources.
“In response to complaints, officers have carried out proactive enforcement in the city. Officers have also been speaking to users as our focus is on educating riders on safety and legislative requirements, however, where necessary, we will use enforcement action.
“We all need to be responsible for each other’s safety, and that means cyclists, motorists and pedestrians, have to abide by the rules of the road.”
Meanwhile, a Just Eat spokesperson has said that the safety of couriers, road users and the public is a “key priority” for the company and all couriers delivering on their behalf “must ensure they follow all local laws and rules of the road”.
They said: “If we are ever made aware that a courier delivering on our behalf has acted in a way that does not uphold the standards we hope to deliver, we do not hesitate in taking action, which could include revoking the courier from our network.”
A spokesperson for Deliveroo added: “Road safety is of the utmost priority for Deliveroo. During the onboarding process, every rider completes a programme of road safety guidance and is required to meet minimum safety standards.
“As with all road users, riders must follow all local traffic laws and road regulations. We also hold regular rider roadshows which involve engagement with local councils and riders on road safety issues relevant to the area.
“If incidents are reported to us we investigate and work with the authorities to take appropriate action where necessary.”
In November, police in Glasgow responded to safety concerns from cyclists and a cycling charity about food delivery couriers riding illegal e-bikes dangerously in the city.
Police Scotland said it was “targeting those riding illegally modified electric bikes capable of going at high speeds”, the comments coming in the same week Cycling Scotland had called on food delivery companies to provide couriers “effective training around cycling safety" and check the bikes they ride “are legal and road-worthy”.
Cycling Scotland's road safety manager said food delivery companies should be doing more to ensure riders' bikes are legal and effective training on cycling safety is provided.
“A simple thing would be are companies actually checking the bikes that the riders are using to make sure that they are legal?” he said. “If the riders are given effective training around cycling safety, if their bikes are checked to make sure that their bikes are legal and road worthy and if they're given effective training and support and the right safety equipment then I'm sure that would make a difference.”
And in February this year, an SNP councillor from Glasgow urged delivery riders to learn and obey the Highway Code, after his peers brought up a proposal of licence plates of insurance for cyclists due to concerns about traffic offences committed by cyclists.
However, the council confirmed that it will not support such measures, citing a “significant detrimental impact” on active travel. Councillor Millar said: “A licencing system or insurance requirement for delivery riders would likely require legislative change, likely at UK Government level.
“It should be noted that it is unclear how any such legislation or regulations could be targeted at a specific user group as opposed to all people on bikes, and it is not known how it would be enforced.
“The council would not support any general move to introduce licencing requirements for cycling as this would have a significant detrimental impact on our agreed active travel behaviour change efforts.”
15 comments
Numbered tabards. For when nothing else can tackle thorny issues like the consequences of not-employees-honest* being incentivised to get jobs done however, sometimes already using illegal vehicles, and the police/CPS/courts/DVLA etc. don't have resources and/or motivation to do same even with "licenced, insured drivers" of "MOT'd, taxed and registered" motor vehicles.
* Some of whom may be in the grey economy / have dubious rights to be doing the job anyway. Or indeed be transporting less-than-legal takeaways... I'm going to bet that tabards aren't going to be an impediment to business as usual any more than cars needing numberplates are to those drivers engaged in illicit business.
I, for one, am against this. If they force this on those guys, then we will be next.
The police already have powers to stop and seize all illegal bikes. But they don't bother.
making riders wear numbered vests would be more of the same - the police continuing to not be bothered.
Don't need numbered vests, just number plates on their mopeds.
I requested feedback on a headcam submission of a close pass at speed. 3 weeks after the event. The response was that they are still trying to identify the owner. So numberplate are really effective then.
You couldn't make this up, either false plates or a friend of a police officer.
These guys that are riding mopeds ... they should already be insured, displaying a registration mark, have an MOT and return the required VED.
They are not cyclists.
If anything, they make it difficult and dangerous for cyclists.
Yes ... Good old collective responsibility. Just because *you* don't believe in it, doesn't mean others agree with you.
I'm amazed how many different groups get the legal wording incorrect, including Police Scotland.
The correct term for these vehicles with throttles, no 15.5mph assist limit and generally powers over 250w is a moped.
The law is clear on this, mopeds should have number plates, they should have insurance and they should have MOTs. They also should definitely not be on the pavement and also not use cycle lanes.
I would love the media and Police to start using the correct term, especially a site like road.cc and stop saying these people are cyclists.
May I point out that there is no 15.5mph speed limit for ebikes in this country, much as there is no speed limit on non electric assist bicycles, that is merely the speed at which the electric assist should stop.
Now I'm not saying that a lot of these bikes and riders are not illegal, the lack of pedaling often gives it away, but these protesters should really get their facts right.
Apart from the fact that this would be registration through the back door, it's approaching the problem (and living in inner-city London I agree it is a huge problem, both the use of illegal electric motorcycles and dangerous riding behaviour) from totally the wrong end. We need legislation that makes the delivery companies responsible for the legality of the machinery of their riders and their behaviour, i.e. that forces them to employ them in a proper manner rather than being able to say that they are self-employed and therefore liable for all transgressions themselves. If that adds an extra quid to having stuff delivered or, heaven forfend, makes people actually walk or cycle to the food outlet themselves*, so be it.
*There's a Pret A Manger at the bottom of our road, I don't use it myself because I like good food and decent coffee but it's quite astonishing to see in the morning how many delivery riders are turning up to pick up a muffin and a coffee for clients, I would just find it embarrassing to face a delivery rider who knew that I was so self-important and lazy that I thought it was appropriate to pay somebody else to deliver my breakfast rather than walk half a mile to get it.
Except that their entire business plans (uberdeliveroofood) is based on NOT treating these people as "real" employees. If they were forced to take them on as such, with holidays and minimum wage etc, they'd probably all go bust.
Fine by me to be honest, maybe we would all start going out and supporting local restaurants and pubs again and talking to each other instead of eating takeaways in front of the TV!
Nope. They'd just drive to nearest drive-through.
I felt very smug and annoyed when I filtered past the 0.5 mile tailback to get into the local McD drive through when they re-opened it after the Covid lockdown. They were all there with their engines ticking over just blocking the roundabout and snaking along the bypass.
There's no hope, almost nobody lived through lockdown and thought 'wow - no cars is wonderful and how it should be all the time'.
Oh Lord, I remember riding up the South Circular towards Brixton Hill the day they reopened the Maccies drive-through after lockdown, the traffic was backed up to Clapham Common. It made me sad to see how much people had missed it.
A round of applause for you both!
I am still unclear why we let these companies exploit this. I guess the religion of the major parties most of my life has been "businessism" more or less. So there's likely no desire for what - even if they were keen - would realistically be a difficult job of taking on those with "game the rules" schemes to maximise gains. Or indeed the even bigger "tax efficient" folks making no profit in the UK despite a vigorous trade, via schemes eventually based in places with less costly business taxes.
Of course, the last 3 PMs weren't likely to help, having been Boris "self promotion and damn the truth", a brief intermission from a "small government / just shake things up" ideologue with zero consistency, and the current "Mr. Freeports".
I will be wrong of course - but I see this as much of the same thing as the lack of interest in doing more to regulate* some of the e-whotsits** delivery riders use.
* Either by allowing but classifying and actually policing them, or by being more clear we're not having them. That'd be my preference because what we (the people) need isn't actually these things at all - it's places to ride existing legal EAPCs and cycles. In that though it seems I'm at least as firmly on the losing side of history as those decrying "that noisy electric music"... With a possible question mark over (lower power) e-scooters, simply because of their easy of storage and portability.
** Repeating myself but at least in Edinburgh the worst of the "illegal mopeds" don't seem to be with the food delivery folks. I suspect they're a bit expensive for them (and according to posters they're certainly a target for thieves). They seem to be favoured by a younger crowd who seem a bit shy (hiding faces) - perhaps delivering things for an even darker market?