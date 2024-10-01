Police release "absolutely sickening" footage of cyclist deliberately rammed off bike, as men behind separate incident on pedestrian jailed

Two "callous" men have been jailed for a combined 14-and-a-half years after two attacks described by police as "absolutely sickening" saw a cyclist and pedestrian deliberately rammed by the driver of a car in Bristol.

Patrick James, 22, and Phillip Adams, 26, were found guilty of conspiracy to cause intentional grievous bodily harm in relation to the case involving a pedestrian and were sentenced yesterday at Bristol Crown Court, James sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison and Adams six years.

On Sunday 12 July 2020, Julian Ford was riding along a pavement in Broadlands Drive when he was deliberately rammed off his bike by the driver of a car, the cyclist suffering fractured ribs and air and blood in his chest cavity, causing a lengthy hospital stay.

Footage of the attack was found on James's mobile phone and showed the vehicle being driven up onto the pavement to deliberately mow Mr Ford down, while James could be heard laughing before and after the attack.

That evidence was discovered by Avon & Somerset Police as the force investigated a separate attack on NHS worker Katungua Tjitendero on the afternoon of Wednesday 22 July 2020 as he walked home from his shift at Southmead Hospital during the first months of the Covid pandemic.

Mr Tjitendero was also deliberately rammed by the driver of a vehicle, CCTV footage showing him walking towards a bus stop at around 4.30pm when he was struck by the driver of a blue Honda Accord (pictured below after the incident).

The NHS employee, who was 21 at the time of the attack, was rushed to the hospital where both he and his mother work, and suffered facial wounds, a broken nose, a fractured right leg and lacerations to both legs.

The court heard members of the public rushed to assist him after the driver of the vehicle had pinned him against a wall, which was partially demolished such was the severity of the impact. James and Adams fled the scene, with one of them shouting a racially abusive term at Mr Tjitendero.

"At first, I just thought it was some sort of crash," Mr Tjitendero told police. "Then they got out and said what they said. I definitely heard the n-word. I can't really remember what they looked like, I just remember two white males."

Mr Tjitendero added he had never seen the men before and had not been in dispute.

It was discovered James had bought the vehicle prior the the collision (a different vehicle was used during the attack on Mr Ford) and CCTV footage showed him using it over the following days. Adams' DNA was found in the car and he told officers he had been in the vehicle at times, although both men denied driving or being in the vehicle during the attack on Mr Tjitendero.

At Bristol Crown Court on Friday, both were found guilty of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent for the attack on Mr Tjitendero, while James was also found guilty of of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the assault on the cyclist Mr Ford.

James's sentence was eight-and-a-half years, while Adams was, in his absence, jailed for six. Police say: "A warrant has been issued for Adams' arrest and conversations have been held with the National Crime Agency to arrange his extradition from Dubai."

Detective Superintendent Mike Buck, who led the investigation into the attack on Katungua, said there was no question the incidents were linked and said the pair had displayed: "A callous disregard was shown for the victims' wellbeing who suffered really significant injuries.

"They were deliberately driven at in horrendous attacks and it's absolutely right that both men have today been handed lengthy prison sentences for their actions. The support of both Mr Ford and Mr Tjitendero and his family over the past four years has been invaluable and I'd again like to thank them for their patience while the investigation progressed."

Sentencing the pair, Judge Macmillan said: "This was a terrible thing to do to another person, let alone to celebrate it."

In a statement read outside court by Mr Tjitendero's mother, the family of the second victim stressed they will "continue to enjoy our lives in Bristol" and love the city's "diversity".

"We are very mindful that this cowardly attack, during which the worst racist abuse was shouted at Katungua, has impacted on all of us – family, friends, community, city, nation and beyond," they said.

"It has been a long journey and our family would like to thank everyone who came to Katungua's aid.

"We love our lives, we love each other and we love living in Bristol. We love Bristol's diversity, its art, its music, its sense of humour and decency, and its people. And we will continue to enjoy our lives in Bristol. We feel nothing but pity for the hate filled inadequate people that carried out this cowardly attack, for they and those like them have nothing to offer but hate."