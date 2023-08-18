"Crosswalk referee" dishes out red cards to dangerous motorists who block bike lanes and crossings

World Cup fever has spread to road safety campaigning as a referee has been spotted handing out yellow and red cards to motorists who block junctions with their driving, putting pedestrians and cyclists in danger.

The photographer behind the skit has 'refereed matches' at various notorious junctions across the Canadian city of Toronto during the women's World Cup and even named his act the 'Crosswalk Referee' presented by The Federation of International Fun Artists (FIFA).

"'Crosswalk Referee' is a performance art work based in interventionist practice which uses the universal languages of football and humour to address pedestrian safety, privilege and social interaction in dense urban settings," he told followers on Instagram. "Disclaimer: FIFA is not affiliated with FIFA."

> "This is the road violence that cyclists deal with every single day in cities like Toronto": Shocking video shows driver in Canada running over and dragging cyclist

Reis' first fixture took place during rush hour at the junction between Bathurst and Richmond on July 27, before he moved on to an early morning showdown with the King and Bay junction at 8am on Monday 31 July.

His latest engagement, at Peter and Richmond on Wednesday evening, saw a video shared widely on social media, titled 'The hero Toronto deserves' and attracting acclaim from his new fanbase.

The hero Toronto deserves pic.twitter.com/YCQRyh50FF — Ben Wedge (@benwedge) August 17, 2023

Striding into the junction as a driver stops their vehicle across a bike lane and pedestrian crossing, the Crosswalk Referee passes impeded pedestrians and cyclists rounding the car before whistling and showing a yellow and red card, sending the driver off with the message about safe and appropriate places to stop ringing in their ears.

> "We talk about these collisions and then nothing happens so it has to change": Cyclists form human bike lane at site of fatal collisions

"Saw this dude on my ride home and wanted to hand him all the cash in my wallet," one local cyclist commented. "This is hilarious! The hero we deserve!" another added.

Others called on the city's police department to "wake up" to the widespread dangers on Toronto's roads.

Perhaps we've finally found the man to referee our footballers who cycle superteam? From Fabio Cannavaro enjoying retirement spins along the Campania coast through to the Premier League's record goalscorer, via Roy Keane, Michael Owen and more.

> Footballers who cycle XI — the Premier League stars who love life on two wheels

Mind you, with Neil Warnock in the dugout we'd probably best warn the Crosswalk Referee of what he's getting himself into...