The CycPlus T3 High-Power Smart Bike Trainer is a good all-round direct-drive trainer if you want accuracy and a streamlined design, though there are smoother rides.
CycPlus T3 High-Power Turbo: Setup
First things first, I found this trainer really easy to set up, made even easier by the video available on YouTube. It features a quick-release installation on each of the four legs that makes them easy to move out, as well as offering solid stability once fixed in place, which is of course welcome: no one wants to feel like their trainer isn't stable when going full pelt!
Another useful aspect when setting it up is the handle at the top, which made it much easier to get it out of the box and carry it to where I wanted it. I'm really not the strongest of people in the upper body, so this was very helpful.
It comes with a cassette installed, which makes setting it up a piece of cake. It was basically a matter of, once out and the legs secured, putting my disc brake bike onto the machine, securing with the thru-axle, attaching the power cables, and turning it on.
Once I had the trainer where I wanted it, I downloaded the app (which can be for your mobile phone or tablet) and connected it to the trainer. I didn't even have to sign up and make an account, which was great. Connecting to Zwift was also really fast and easy – I didn't experience any issues.
I particularly like the way the LED lights on the trainer help with setting up. The red one indicates the power supply is working, blue confirms Bluetooth is connected, blue flashing shows Bluetooth is not connected, and green indicates that ANT+ data broadcast is working properly.
The app itself is a little basic – some allow you to change gear ratios – but being able to adjust the resistance mid-ride and view the power split from each pedal in the app is useful.
Other useful features the trainer comes with include a protective mat and a disc brake spacer to ensure that, once your back wheel is out, if you pull on the rear brake your pads won't go together. Not that I've ever done that, of course...
CycPlus T3 High-Power Turbo: Ride
Once I had the trainer set up and ready to go, it was time to give it a whirl. First off, it's pretty quiet, which can be an important factor if you don't want to be causing a racket if you ride in shared spaces or at unsocial hours.
The ride itself is good. I wasn't blown away by the ride quality, but the trainer did its job in producing information and connecting to Zwift without any issues.
I will say, though, that it didn't feel totally smooth, which surprised me rather; I've also been using the TrueKinetix TrueTrainer 6.2 (full review to come) which was incredibly smooth, and in comparison the CycPlus just doesn't feel quite as good. I think the problem could be down to the flywheel not being heavy enough, thus creating an inconsistent rotation. A heavier flywheel could solve the issue.
CycPlus T3 High-Power Turbo: Power
To measure the CycPlus's accuracy, I tested it alongside my Shimano Ultegra FC-R8100-P dual power meter, which claims +/-2.0% strain gauge accuracy throughout the entire calibration range, and which I think under-reads slightly.
As you can see below from my session on Zwift, the readings are pretty similar, with my prediction that my Shimano power meter would under-read in comparison to be correct as well. There are bigger discrepancies with the higher numbers when sprinting, but that was to be expected from my power meter.
As CycPlus says the T3 is accurate by +/-1%, so more than Shimano claims for my Ultegra power meter, it was hardly a surprise to find that it's accurate, but still good to see.
Moving on to cadence during the same Zwift ride, we can see that they both read at 85rpm, so again you can rest assured that the T3 will accurately produce cadence numbers for all your indoor riding.
CycPlus T3 High-Power Turbo: Value
While it's not exactly a cheap option at £821, it's not bad value. There are cheaper indoor trainers, such as the Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One at £579.99 (including a year's membership of Zwift), but you can spend a lot more: the Wahoo Kickr Bike Shift is £2,699.99.
It comes in at less than both the Wahoo Kickr Move Smart Trainer at £1,399.99 (currently £1,149.99), and the Kickr Smart Trainer V6 (£1,099.99 but currently £899.99). I've used the V6 and, like Aaron in his review, really liked it – in fact I'd say I prefer it to the CycPlus as it's smooth and particularly stable when sprinting, something I find very important.
The Tacx Flux 2 Smart Trainer is another comparable option at £699.99. I've carried out a few sessions on a Flux 2 and also found it to be stable and smooth, if not as smooth as the Kickr. Although it comes in a fair bit cheaper, one thing to note is that this one has the lowest claimed accuracy of 2.5%; okay, it's still good, but the other two claim +/-1%. If you pay more, you'll likely receive better accuracy in return.
CycPlus T3 High-Power Turbo: Conclusion
All in all, the CycPlus T3 is a good direct-drive trainer that I enjoyed using, at an okay price. Personally, I really appreciate a smooth ride quality, so if I was spending a large amount of time indoor training I'd consider going for a more expensive alternative with a heavier flywheel such as the Wahoo Kickr V6 or the TrueKinetix I mentioned earlier (£1,134), but the CycPlus is worth considering if you want a solid but streamlined option that produces accurate data.
Verdict
Good direct-drive trainer with solid accuracy at a reasonable price, but not the smoothest ride feel
Make and model: CycPlus T3 High-Power Smart Bike Trainer
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
From CycPlus:
For cyclists seeking enhanced performance, enthusiasts of climbing, and those with extended riding needs, heavyweight, high power, requiring precise and personalized training, professional riders, and racing enthusiasts
Premium Motor Design
The T3 boasts a 240mm permanent magnet synchronous motor, delivering peak torque consistently exceeding 110 N-m
Advanced Cooling System
Copperplate framework integration within the T3 ensures accelerated heat conductivity and faster heat dissipation, optimizing thermal performance.
Precise Data Metrics
The inclusion of left-right balance detection offers more insight into your power output, and a new algorithm ensures a personalized and realistic cycling experience based on your weight and training habits.
Superior Performance
With its new high-power brushless motor, the T3 provides maximum torque exceeding 110 Nm, supports up to 2800W of power, and simulates gradients up to 27%, catering to professional-level sprinting and climbing training while delivering a comprehensive upgrade in the overall training
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Cycplus:
Pre installed cassette
8-12 speed compatible
Shimano and SRAM compatible
Protective mat included
Weighs 19,530g
Foldable X leg design
No calibration needed
Shock-absorbing footpads for bike stability
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
The design of the CycPlus T3 is well thought out, with features like the handle and quick release installation on the legs that allow for each of the four legs to fold out to ensure stability.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
It's good, if not as smooth as other options, such as the TrueKinetix TrueTrainer 6.2, which might be due to the flywheel not being quite heavy enough.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Its claimed weight of 19,530g is pretty good, especially given the solid stability, not moving around even when I was out of the saddle sprinting.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
For what it is, the trainer is decent value in comparison to others at RRP; it's easy to use and the design is well thought out.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
All in all, I felt the performance was good: it isn't the smoothest feeling indoor trainer to ride on, but it's easy to use, from unboxing to connecting and riding on Zwift.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
What I liked most was how easy it is to set up and the extra products that come with the package, such as the protective mat and disc brake spacer to stop the brake callipers sticking together if the brake lever is accidentally pulled while there's no rear wheel in.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I would like the trainer to be a little more smooth; it wasn't awful, but it was noticeable compared with more expensive trainers I've used. I think it's likely due to the flywheel, which could benefit from being heavier.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £821 it's certainly not the most expensive trainer on the market – the high-end Wahoo Kickr Move Smart Trainer has an RRP of £1,399.99 (though it's currently £1,149.99). There are also cheaper options such as the Tacx Flux 2 for £699.99, which I'd say has a similar feel to the T3, although it is reportedly less accurate.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall this is a good direct-drive trainer. The data it provided me with was solid, though the ride quality isn't the smoothest due to potentially not having a heavy enough flywheel, and the app is a little basic compared to other trainers – some allow you to change gear ratios on the app – though being able to control the resistance mid-ride and seeing the power split was useful.
Age: 25 Height: 173cm Weight: 65kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is: Road bike
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
