Tour de France Stage 6: Hat-trick for Mark Cavendish as he wins in Châteauroux

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider took his first ever Tour de France stage win here in 2008, and doubled up in 2011
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Jul 01, 2021 16:26
0
Mark Cavendish has completed a hat-trick of Tour de France stage wins in Châteauroux, the town where he won his first ever stage at the race in 2008 and triumphed again in 2011, the year he won the green jersey for the one and only time in his career to date.

His victory, the 32nd of his career at the race, is his second this year and with five sprint stages left puts him within two of Eddy Merckx's all-time record, including time trials, of 34 stage wins.

Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix retains the overall lead.

Full report, result and reaction to follow.

Tour de France 2021
Simon MacMichael

