road.cc Recommends updated with 13 exceptional new products from Shimano, Rapha, Met, Bontrager, Schwalbe + more

We update our selection of the best bikes and kit monthly, and have now added products covering June 2021. Find out which items have made the cut!
by Anna Marie Hughes
Thu, Jul 01, 2021 12:00
0

The latest update to road.cc Recommends has gone live with our pick of the very best bikes and kit that we reviewed in June 2021, and we've added some excellent products to the mix.

You’ll hopefully have got the idea of how road.cc Recommends works; essentially, it’s the place where we group all of the very best-performing products that we’ve reviewed – the crème de la crème if you like – not simply stuff that’s scored well, but those items we think stand out as special. In short, it’s a one-stop-shop for cycling excellence! 

> Watch the very best stuff in cycling | road.cc Recommends episode 4

We update road.cc Recommends monthly, and we’ve just added 13 new products from all those we reviewed recently.

The third iteration of Fairlight’s Strael 3—which landed ANOTHER (they’re supposed to be rare) 10 out of 10—easily made the cut this month. It takes everything brilliant from its predecessor and includes some updates that not only improve the ride quality but also give it an even smoother, more refined look. It’ll now accept 37mm tyres and there’s fully sleeved internal routing for a front dynamo light.

In terms of clothing, there are two women’s bib shorts, the 7mesh WK3s and the Velocio Ultralights, with ‘easy pee’ functionality that is genuinely easy. They both come with endurance-focused comfort with a lightweight breathable design that’ll cover those sweatfest sessions and racing days.

Other new entries include Repente’s light and very comfortable flat profile Quasar saddle that’s very well suited to racier riding, Bontrager’s superbly stable rear rack Boot Bag with excellent waterproofing and impressive practicality both on and off the bike, as well as Met’s updated Manta aero helmet with nicely integrated MIPS protection.

There’s also a highly recommended book to get stuck into this month. The End to End by Paul Jones is a fascinating insight into the UK's signature long-distance challenge. It’s part travelogue and part confessional, and it’s beautifully written. Enjoy!

Head over to road.cc Recommends to check out all the latest additions, as well as those from previous months.

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

