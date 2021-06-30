Tour de France Stage 5: Mathieu van der Poel clings onto yellow jersey as Tadej Pogacar wins the time trial

Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix dug deep during today's Stage 5 of the Tour de France to cling onto the race leader's yellow jersey, with a storming ride by Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emtrates, the fastest man on the course today, putting the defending champion just 8 seconds off the race lead as the defending champion moves up to second place overall.

Pogacar finished the flat but technical 27.2km stage from Changé to Laval in a time of 32 minutes dead at an average speed of 51kph to shatter European champion Stefan Kung of Groupama-FDJ’s hopes of a first Tour de France stage win, the Swiss rider posting the second-fastest time, 19 seconds down on the Slovenian.

This morning, 16 riders were within a minute of van der Poel, and predictions were that the most serious threat to his leadership of the race would come from last year’s runner-up in the discipline at the UCI Road World Championships, Wout Van Aert.

The Belgian began the day fourth overall and 31 seconds off the lead, but it soon became apparent that the biggest challenge to van der Poel was Pogacar, a further eight seconds back on GC before the stage.

The 22-year-old looked poised to get back into the yellow jersey he won in sensational manner on last year’s penultimate day but van der Poel held on to maintain a slender advantage and retain his overall lead.

Elsewhere, some overall contenders lost significant time to the defending champion on an afternoon played out under intermittent rain and which has seen another shuffling of the GC.

The man Pogacar overhauled in the time trial last year to win the Tour de France, his friend and compatriot Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma, put in the fastest time of the main challengers, but still lost 44 seconds.

It was a highly creditable performance given the injuries he sustained when he crashed late on during Monday’s stage, and while he climbed 10 places to 10th overall, he is 1 minute 44 seconds off the race lead, and 1 minute 32 seconds down on Pogacar.

Another rider who crashed that day, the 2018 champion Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers, ceded 1 minute 18 seconds. He rises 6 places to 12th overall, with a deficit of 1 minute 54 seconds.

His team mate Richard Carapaz remains the highest placed Ineos Grenadiers rider, but dropped 6 places to 9th on GC, shipping 1 minute 44 seconds to Pogacar – the exact same time he now lies behind van der Poel.

Other riders whose hopes of a high overall placing in Paris a fortnight on Sunday were dealt a blow on an afternoon that produced some bigger than expected time gaps included Wilco Keldermann of Bora Hansgrohe – a past Dutch national champion – and Movistar’s Enric Mas, both of whom lost 1 minute 49 seconds.

Tomorrow sees what should be a stage for the sprinters, covering 160.6km from Tours to Chateauroux, where Mark Cavendish took his first ever Tour de France stage win way back in 2009, and all eyes will be on the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider following his victory yesterday in Fougeres, his first success at the race in five years.

