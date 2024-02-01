Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Is it “often safest” for cyclists to go through red lights? Cyclists’ reactions are split, but some call it a response to tailgating; Regent Street turns to Paris and Barcelona to curb car traffic; 2029 UCI road Worlds in Denmark? + more on the live blog

We made it! Bid goodbye to the longest January ever and say hello to February with your usual dosage of cycling news on the road.cc live blog, with your host Adwitiya this Thursday
Thu, Feb 01, 2024 10:02
17
Is it “often safest” for cyclists to go through red lights? Cyclists’ reactions are split, but some call it a response to tailgating; Regent Street turns to Paris and Barcelona to curb car traffic; 2029 UCI road Worlds in Denmark? + more on the live blogCyclist jumping red lights in London (Twitter: @Boenau)
11:35
the crown estate regent street artists impression - october 2020.PNG
Regent Street turns to Champs-Élysées in Paris and La Rambla in Barcelona to curb motor traffic and become more cyclist-friendly

What's common between Champs-Élysées in Paris, La Rambla in Barcelona and Mariahilfer Strasse in Vienna?

Well, they're all definitely more cycling-friendly than a lot of London streets, including Regent Street. However, some of Europe's most famous shopping streets, along with other active travel-friendly cities such as Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Seville, are set to serve as inspiration for the iconic London street's "grand European overhaul".

According to The Standard, Westminster Council and The Crown Estate have unveiled their "Regent Street Public Realm Vision", which includes plans to reduce traffic to make way for more cyclists and pedestrians.

The council said the "ultimate ambition" is to create a "new green link through the heart of the West End" that connects St James’s Park to Regent’s Park. The project would also mean changes to Piccadilly Circus, Haymarket and parts of Pall Mall.

"This would emphasise and reimagine the famous architect John Nash's 'park-to-park' connection, set out over 200 years ago," a spokesman said.

Paul Dimoldenberg, cabinet member for city management and air quality, added: "The Regent Street Public Realm Vision report represents a commitment to a more vibrant, sustainable and inclusive urban environment. We’ve worked extensively with members of the public to shape a vision that is based on what they want to see."

Tadej Pogačar and Nathan Van Hooydonck, Champs-Élysées, 2023 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

A Tour de France-style final stage for the Tour of Britain on Regent Street, with Tom Pidcock and Wout van Aert, racing in front of the three H&Ms and alarmingly high number of American candy shops? Well sign me up! (Here's to hoping the ToB makes a swift comeback...)

> Tour of Britain and Women's Tour no longer listed on UCI calendar

11:01
The company that owns bike brands such as Raleigh, Lapierre and Ghost is to "simplify operations and enhance efficiency" by merging facilities and cutting up to 150 jobs.
09:20
Is it safer for cyclists to go through red lights? Social media reaction (and Community Notes) counter, but some call it a response to tailgating
Traffic lights (via Unsplash)

Before we begin any discussion on today's live blog, it'd be nice to provide a disclaimer: Jumping red lights is illegal for cyclists according to the Highway Code.

With that said, let's get into the latest storm that's brewing up in the world of cycling Twitter (cycling X doesn't have the same ring). Andy Boenau, an urbanist and active travel campaigner from Virginia, USA, has shared a video of a cyclist in London going through on red lights at a junction, with the words, arguing that it's "often safest for a cyclist to go through a red light", and claiming that video was an example of how a cyclist can safely keep momentum.

"Bicycles and motor vehicles should never be treated as equals, so "but red means stop!" isn't a useful reaction," he added.

While such a tweet was certain to bring the most staunch anti-cycling fanatics from the pits of the universe, this opinion has even led to a lot of cyclists in the UK disagreeing with the statement. Besides the rather lengthy and detailed Community Notes on Twitter reiterating the Highway Code rule 69 which says that cyclists "MUST obey all traffic signs and traffic light signals" (Is this the first time we've seen Community Notes being used for something like this?)

Cycling instructor and advocate from Birmingham Tim reacted to the tweet saying: "
This isn’t true. This is terrible cycling. And the red light jumping is only part of it. Cyclist should be in primary position for a start"

> Should cyclists be allowed to ride through red lights? Campaigners split on safety benefits

However, a few people, including Boneau also took an issue with the bus driver tailgating the cyclist, with some also arguing that jumping red lights is one way for cyclists to get rid of drivers creeping up way past the point of comfort behind them.

Boneau wrote: "With all the attention focused on this cyclist rolling through red at the end of the video, no one talks about the bus tailgating the cyclist at the start of the video. It's bad enough to ride up on a bike like that, but even worse knowing the bus is about to stop."

Another campaigner and Twitter user named Plastic Irony said: "Not going to jump onto a thread started from Virginia, but in UK context, I'd be taking issue with the tailgating first. Does that exonerate the cyclist? No, don't think it does, because car on other side is indicating right and not all junctions are directly symmetrical.

"Even if we take out the car on opposite, I've never accepted argument that it's ok to go through red simply because it builds gap from vehicles behind - they can just catch up anyway.

"But in early hours, especially on bike with step through frame, there's case to rethink law, but for now, just step out of frame and become a pedestrian, no law is being broken. See also lights that won't change due to poorly designed sensors. In my humble opinion neither apply here."

Just a couple of weeks ago, Surrey Police stopped and fined four cyclists jumping a red light and shared the video on social media, leading to a lot of commotion and questioning of the police force's actions.

> Under-fire police force releases full video of cyclists fined for ignoring red light amid questions over original footage

It also might be interesting to point out here that the safety of cyclists having to stop at red lights is probably one of the most divisive topics amongst cyclists. In fact, in some parts of the world, such as Colorado in the United States and Paris, France, it is perfectly legal for cyclists to go through red lights.

Cycling campaigner Gregory Kinsman-Chauvet of Bike for Good, speaking to Scotland on Sunday last year, even argued that similar practices could be implemented here in the United Kingdom.

But as we can all assume, the odds of that happening in the country right now seem quite low. But as always, no better place to express your opinions than the road.cc live blog comment section. So go ahead and let us know if you think cycling through red lights could be safer or not...

10:37
2023 Glasgow Track World Championships Denmark pic Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Denmark submits bid for road cycling World Championships in 2029

Cometh the man, cometh the hour. Is 2029 finally the year we see Jonas Vingegaard make an appearance on the UCI's cycling men's road World Championships?

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Culture announced that they have sent an official application to the International Cycling Union (UCI) for Denmark to host the World Cycling Championships in 2029, reports TV2.

The application states that Aarhus will host the individual starts, and the line races will be held in Zealand. The races will start in Helsingør and Roskilde, and the finish line is in Copenhagen.

UCI is expected to make the decision in September this year. So can we expect a road race around the streets of Copenhagen to crown the best rider with the rainbow arounds?

As of now, the upcoming destinations for road cycling Worlds are Zurich this year, followed by Rwanda, Montreal, Haute-Savoie and then Abu Dhabi in 2028.

> "How are they going to cope with all the rainbows?": UCI criticised for awarding hosting rights to UAE and Saudi Arabia

10:23
Tiny Pogi! Photo of 12-year-old Tadej winning the Criterium Grand Prix race in Slovenia
Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Add new comment

17 comments

Avatar
MTB Refugee | 29 min ago
0 likes

Red light means stop. End of discussion.

I cycle more than I drive, but as both a cyclist and a driver I really despair to see cyclists (or drivers) go through red lights.

Every cyclist who goes through red lights provide ammunition for the anti-cycling lobby. It is also illegal and it makes it tough to argue against motorists breaking the law (close passes etc.) if they can constantly refer to law breaking by cyclists.

Avatar
the little onion replied to MTB Refugee | 22 min ago
2 likes

"Every driver who goes through red lights provide ammunition for the anti-driver lobby"

 

Fixed that for you. Because collective punishment works for every situation.

Avatar
Patrick9-32 | 49 min ago
3 likes

This is a textbook dog whistle argument. 

They didn't pick an example nobody could queston, they picked one that's easy for the anti cycling people to pick apart and engaging with it is always going to be a net negative game. Either they get you to "admit you cycle like a criminal" or you end up in a "I am a cyclist but I wouldn't do that" position where you are justify their hatred by being able to point to examples where "even cyclists think you are an idiot" 

The only way to win is not to play. 

Avatar
brooksby replied to Patrick9-32 | 42 min ago
3 likes

Patrick9-32 wrote:

This is a textbook dog whistle argument. 

They didn't pick an example nobody could queston, they picked one that's easy for the anti cycling people to pick apart and engaging with it is always going to be a net negative game. Either they get you to "admit you cycle like a criminal" or you end up in a "I am a cyclist but I wouldn't do that" position where you are justify their hatred by being able to point to examples where "even cyclists think you are an idiot" 

The only way to win is not to play. 

A strange game, indeed.

Avatar
mctrials23 | 1 hour ago
2 likes

The problem with a rule like this is that people are idiots (yes, cyclists too) and relying on them to make subjective decisions on these things would be a recipe for disaster. Thats ignoring the fact it would piss off the already frothing masses of drivers who think that their hour long commute would be 10 minutes if only it wasn't for that single cyclist that held them up for 30s. Oh and the fucker also went through a red light. What a bastard. They probably didn't see 100 instances of bad driving over that same journey...

Avatar
BalladOfStruth replied to mctrials23 | 10 min ago
0 likes

mctrials23 wrote:

The problem with a rule like this is that people are idiots (yes, cyclists too) and relying on them to make subjective decisions on these things would be a recipe for disaster.

Not necessarily - the idea is for cyclists to be able to treat junctions with traffic lights as "give ways" instead. Give way junctions work perfectly fine, and cyclists make subjective decisions on whether it's safe to proceed on them all day, every day.

Personally, I think it's safer for me to be able to look left and right, then if clear, cross a junction and get up to speed before the cars are let through, than it is for me to have to accelerate as hard as I can with ten cars trying to barge past and squeeze me through the road furniture around the junction. I haven't read too far into direct affects, but the 14% reduction in cyclist KSIs observed after the introduction of the Idaho stop would suggest there's maybe some merit to this opinion.

mctrials23 wrote:

Thats ignoring the fact it would piss off the already frothing masses of drivers who think that their hour long commute would be 10 minutes if only it wasn't for that single cyclist that held them up for 30s. Oh and the fucker also went through a red light. What a bastard. They probably didn't see 100 instances of bad driving over that same journey...

This is definitely true though. Especially if the Government do what they did with the HC changes and leave it up to the cyclist-hating, gammon-baiting, gutter press to misrepresent the changes in order to paint yet another target on our backs.

Avatar
HoarseMann | 1 hour ago
2 likes

The green pedestrian signal was showing for cross traffic from the left, so the main consideration was traffic from the right. It was clear and getting across meant no conflict with the oncoming right-turning traffic. The bus behind had pulled into a stop, so less of a concern.

Yes, it's illegal, but if done with care then not unsafe. I would need to see more of this cyclist's riding style to know whether that was a carefully considered infraction or they were just oblivious!

Avatar
IanMK replied to HoarseMann | 49 min ago
2 likes

I don't do a lot of driving in cities but my Son used to live in Southampton. I often thought that a lot of the RLJers were aware of the lights sequencing and were actually going through the Red on the pedestrian green. Often with no pedestrians about. So yes illegal but actually quite safe.

Avatar
Backladder replied to HoarseMann | 40 min ago
2 likes

In fact the green pedestrian signal appears while the van crossing the cyclist's path is still in the middle of the junction so the driver probably also went through on red and that is probably the main danger for the cyclist, other motorists not following the rules.

Avatar
levestane replied to HoarseMann | 23 min ago
0 likes

Maybe a flashing amber cyclists-give-way light would be useful?

Avatar
the little onion | 1 hour ago
7 likes

Twice I've been driven into at a red light - I stopped for it, the driver behind me didn't. 

Avatar
HoarseMann replied to the little onion | 1 hour ago
4 likes

I nipped though a red light yesterday for exactly that reason. It was just a puffin crossing and the waiting pedestrian was on the other side of the road, so no risk of stepping out in front of me. The light turned red just before I crossed the line, so not a major infringement. I would have stopped in the car, but not on the bike, as I had a driver behind me.

It also meant I had a clear road for the short stretch before I made a right turn. If I'd waited at the light, not only would I have risked being rear ended, traffic would have built up behind. Then instead of a clear road, I would have been managing a line of irritated drivers itching to get past on the dodgy bend lined with parked vehicles.

Avatar
IanMK replied to HoarseMann | 42 min ago
1 like

On some puffin crossing the wait between pressing the button and the lights going red can be quite a long time. If the road happens to be clear the pedestrian will cross before the light goes red. I know cars will still stop but if you can see that there are no peds about why should a cyclist stop (other that it's the law).  ( NB The crossing down by the old Lodge Plugs is a perfect example).

Avatar
wycombewheeler replied to the little onion | 1 hour ago
3 likes

the little onion wrote:

Twice I've been driven into at a red light - I stopped for it, the driver behind me didn't. 

was it an established red light? But seriously I will rarely stop on teh bike if the lights are amber, due to no confidence the driver behind me will also stop.

Amber means stop unless unsafe to do so, and two tonnes of vehilce bearing down on me would make it unsafe in my book. 

A lot of cyclist fatalities at intersections are due to starting at the same time as a left turning lorry and getting crushed. A situation that cannot occur if going through the red (with care).

No one (I don't think) is suggesting just ignorning the red light and blowing through without looking or slowing. I think this example is bad though, even the Idaho stop law requires a stop, and not just a give way as this cyclist (maybe) carried out.

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian replied to wycombewheeler | 39 min ago
1 like

wycombewheeler wrote:

 

was it an established red light? But seriously I will rarely stop on teh bike if the lights are amber, due to no confidence the driver behind me will also stop.

 

Amber means stop unless unsafe to do so, and two tonnes of vehilce bearing down on me would make it unsafe in my book.

Very much right. I have on a few occasions been approaching changing lights with not enough distance to stop safely, only to be blown past by a speeding German performance vehicle (cue Harry Potter meme "why is it always you three - Audi, BMW, Mercedes) when I am already in the middle of the junction. If I had come to a sudden stop and took the primary position as indicated, I would probably be in the middle of the junction anyway, but not in one piece and rubber side down.

Unfortunately a number of drivers see "beating" red lights as a challenge and take the fact they are still travelling at or above the speed limit as not safe to stop, despite the fact the act of speeding up on approach in and of itself is not safe practice.

Avatar
mitsky | 1 hour ago
2 likes

"However, a few people, including Boneau also took an issue with the bus DRIVER tailgating the cyclist..."

http://rc-rg.com

Avatar
chrisonabike | 1 hour ago
1 like

Red light ... (Apologies to mark1a)

What I would like instead.

Latest Comments

 