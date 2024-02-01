Is it “often safest” for cyclists to go through red lights? Cyclists’ reactions are split, but some call it a response to tailgating; Regent Street turns to Paris and Barcelona to curb car traffic; 2029 UCI road Worlds in Denmark? + more on the live blog

Before we begin any discussion on today's live blog, it'd be nice to provide a disclaimer: Jumping red lights is illegal for cyclists according to the Highway Code.

With that said, let's get into the latest storm that's brewing up in the world of cycling Twitter (cycling X doesn't have the same ring). Andy Boenau, an urbanist and active travel campaigner from Virginia, USA, has shared a video of a cyclist in London going through on red lights at a junction, with the words, arguing that it's "often safest for a cyclist to go through a red light", and claiming that video was an example of how a cyclist can safely keep momentum.

"Bicycles and motor vehicles should never be treated as equals, so "but red means stop!" isn't a useful reaction," he added.

It's often safest for a cyclist to go through a red light. Here's an example of safely keeping momentum. Bicycles and motor vehicles should never be treated as equals, so "but red means stop!" isn't a useful reaction.

While such a tweet was certain to bring the most staunch anti-cycling fanatics from the pits of the universe, this opinion has even led to a lot of cyclists in the UK disagreeing with the statement. Besides the rather lengthy and detailed Community Notes on Twitter reiterating the Highway Code rule 69 which says that cyclists "MUST obey all traffic signs and traffic light signals" (Is this the first time we've seen Community Notes being used for something like this?)

Cycling instructor and advocate from Birmingham Tim reacted to the tweet saying: "

This isn’t true. This is terrible cycling. And the red light jumping is only part of it. Cyclist should be in primary position for a start"

However, a few people, including Boneau also took an issue with the bus driver tailgating the cyclist, with some also arguing that jumping red lights is one way for cyclists to get rid of drivers creeping up way past the point of comfort behind them.

Boneau wrote: "With all the attention focused on this cyclist rolling through red at the end of the video, no one talks about the bus tailgating the cyclist at the start of the video. It's bad enough to ride up on a bike like that, but even worse knowing the bus is about to stop."

That might be the camera angle ie looking down by some margin I assume double decker. This said london buses are driven poorly ie will tailgate and so on particularly slower cyclists and so on. Still not convinced it’s wise or safe though! — Roger Merriman (@rogermerriman) January 31, 2024

Another campaigner and Twitter user named Plastic Irony said: "Not going to jump onto a thread started from Virginia, but in UK context, I'd be taking issue with the tailgating first. Does that exonerate the cyclist? No, don't think it does, because car on other side is indicating right and not all junctions are directly symmetrical.

"Even if we take out the car on opposite, I've never accepted argument that it's ok to go through red simply because it builds gap from vehicles behind - they can just catch up anyway.

"But in early hours, especially on bike with step through frame, there's case to rethink law, but for now, just step out of frame and become a pedestrian, no law is being broken. See also lights that won't change due to poorly designed sensors. In my humble opinion neither apply here."

If I am honest from the chap position, I assumed he wasn't a very confident rider, stopping at the lights would have been fine, I assumed they wanted to get ahead of the bus following relatively closely behind. I can understand that motivation. — Christopher Lang (@langoo) January 31, 2024

Just a couple of weeks ago, Surrey Police stopped and fined four cyclists jumping a red light and shared the video on social media, leading to a lot of commotion and questioning of the police force's actions.

It also might be interesting to point out here that the safety of cyclists having to stop at red lights is probably one of the most divisive topics amongst cyclists. In fact, in some parts of the world, such as Colorado in the United States and Paris, France, it is perfectly legal for cyclists to go through red lights.

Cycling campaigner Gregory Kinsman-Chauvet of Bike for Good, speaking to Scotland on Sunday last year, even argued that similar practices could be implemented here in the United Kingdom.

But as we can all assume, the odds of that happening in the country right now seem quite low. But as always, no better place to express your opinions than the road.cc live blog comment section. So go ahead and let us know if you think cycling through red lights could be safer or not...