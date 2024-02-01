Cyclists and pedestrians could enjoy traffic-free Cheddar Gorge once a month under new plan

Want to enjoy a traffic-free ride up (or down) Cheddar Gorge? Well, good news, the iconic Mendips road could soon be closed to all vehicles once a month as part of a new project to create more space for pedestrians and cyclists.

As we noted on our live blog earlier today, the Mendip Hills National Landscape Team is seeking feedback from the public about the proposal, an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) potentially being brought in to restrict access for vehicles once a month, freeing the road to cyclists and pedestrians.

If enacted Mendip Hills National Landscape Team believes the order would "give visitors the chance to enjoy the Gorge more safely" and also offer the opportunity for activities and events to be organised and held in Cheddar Gorge.

The order could see Cliff Road B3135 closed for the full stretch of the climb from the flat lower slopes to the Black Rock car park, meaning that while car parking and businesses in Cheddar would be unaffected, the road would be free of traffic.

"We want to create an experience that is fitting for a naturally beautiful and significant visitor attraction like Cheddar Gorge, as we’re aware of concerns about the volume of traffic and anti-social driving in the Gorge which people feel impacts safety and enjoyment of the area," Jim Hardcastle, manager of Mendip Hills National Landscape said.

"The proposed order would allow people to experience the Gorge more safely and presents opportunities for events and activities to be held here to encourage enjoyment of one of Britain’s most spectacular natural landmarks.

"But this is only the beginning of our work and nothing is set in stone. We want to see how this will work at a small scale so we'd like to know when do people think the best time and day for the monthly traffic-free area, and will be looking closely at findings before we submit a formal application to the Highway Authority. We look forward to exploring more opportunities to improve the visitor experience."

The consultation period runs from Wednesday 31 January to Tuesday 12 March 2024 and views on the proposal can be given on Mendip Hills National Landscape's website where there is a survey.