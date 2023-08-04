"If you don’t like cyclists going through red lights, support cycling infrastructure": Cyclists jumping lights sparks debate; "Fancy a Tantrum?": Doughnut shop unable to open due to Cycling World Championships; Creepiest bike ever + more on the live blog

A Glaswegian doughnut shop, called 'Tantrum Doughnuts', has said that it is "unable to open" due to road closures courtesy of the UCI World Championships taking place right now, despite being "promised business access" by the Glasgow City Council.

"Unfortunately we won’t be able to open our Gordon Street shop today. We were promised business access to drop off the doughnuts in the early hours this morning, but after 3 hours of trying to get in we couldn’t even get remotely close to the shop!" wrote the doughnut shop account on Facebook.

"We’re trying to figure out what to over the next week as we are devastated - this was going to be a busy and exciting week for the City Centre," it continued, informing that the west end and south side shops will stay open for business as usual.

The post has drawn sympathy from its regulars customers on social media, and even enraged a few of the locals against the council even more, which ironically has become public enemy number one in the Scottish city.

"I hope the council will be held accountable for this, but somehow they'll blame contractors or someone else for their lack of forward planning. It reminds me of cop 26 when we were all promised access to walking routes and deliveries, etc, but come the day... Access denied. It's mind over matter. They don't mind and we don't matter. Good luck with access during these events," read one comment.

Another person wrote: "Glasgow City Council screwing over businesses again...really sorry to read this... I hope something can be sorted so you can provide excellent doughnuts for regulars and tourists alike."

This is the first time all disciplines of cycling championships are being hosted in one city at the same time, making Glasgow the first host of the major historic event. However, in the months prior, a bitter brawl has brewed between the council and the residents over traffic restrictions and car park closures.

While in some cases residents were able to secure compromises with the council, as evident in the case of the para-cycling championships in Dumfries where the council tweaked the timings of the event to enable those who live in Summerville Crescent to access the street through the supermarket’s carpark, the general consensus, to use a broadest of broad generalisation, hasn't been well.

Just earlier this week, locals slammed the council for road restrictions to be put in place for the Gran Fondo event taking place later today, with some residents plotting a "100-mile diversion" they would need to take just to cross town during the event.

While the loss of business would surely come as a setback for Tantrum Doughnuts, who find themselves in a peculiar jam and have all the right to throw... a tantrum (you know it was coming), there's always the chance that locals, regulars, and tourists pop into one of their two other outlets to have a bite (or more) of what seems to be genuinely good doughnuts from the reviews.

And some good news for potential customers is that they are offering 25 per cent off of purchases of six or more doughnuts, just today. I can report that if Bex Francis' comment under the Facebook post is to be trusted, they do "fancy a tantrum" and will be "buying them all" with the discount on offer. I could tell you I'd fancy one right about now.