"Who said sprinters can't climb?": Cav's coach shares training footage of Manx Missile powering uphill; Are you a 'Rapha Paul'?; A classic of the bad bike lane genre; Transfer rumours; Elinor Barker returns to road racing + more on the live blog

Having won silver at the Olympic Games in the team pursuit, Elinor Barker is back for another crack at road racing. The 27-year-old has signed with Uno-X Pro Cycling where she'll compete on the road for the first time since 2019.

Until that year, the five-time world champion rode for Rochelle Gilmore's Wiggle High5 team, and back in December, Barker delivered a delicious dose of irony by auctioning off her old team kit for the North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency...a week after her former team boss had been widely criticised for a tweet describing the person who broke into her car as "#Indigenous".

On her new move, Barker said: "Will be spending the next two years developing my road career with Uno-X Pro Cycling Team. I can't thank them enough for this opportunity and for their support so far, looking forward to getting started."