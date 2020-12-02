'Delicious irony': Elinor Barker auctions Wiggle High5 kit for Aboriginal Justice Agency; Watopia's mysterious monolith; No fans at Tour of Flanders in 2021; World Cup of Cycling Infrastructure; Glasgow's 'Swimming Pool Bike Lane' + more on the live blog

Seems @GlasgowCC s Bike Lane Swimming Pool and leafy Soft Play are back for yet another year on the SWCW. Pool soon to be an ice rink with yet more inevitable injuries for people on bikes. Every. Blinking. Year. pic.twitter.com/eAB69mfVvx — Chapman Crispfield (@isersmalone) November 22, 2020

A group of cyclists in Glasgow saw their local bike lane made safe for use after making signs to protest at its poor condition. The group say the South West City Way is regularly flooded and made dangerous by falling leaves. One sign welcomed users to Glasgow City Council's Swimming Pool Bike Lane. Glasgow Times reports that in previous years GoBike have campaigned for the upkeep of the key active travel route.

Iona Shepherd of GoBike said: "The problem with leaves clogging up the South West City Way and the ice that covers it in the winter is not a new one. We really need a regular schedule of leaf clearing, in the same vein as the council’s gritting schedule, to help keep the path safe for cyclists.

"The South West City Way and other bike lanes similar to this in the city are really the motorways for cyclists, and it would be unthinkable for the council to ignore these important routes for drivers so why are cyclists ignored? There shouldn’t have to be signs put up to embarrass the council into taking action."