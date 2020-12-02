Support road.cc

'Delicious irony': Elinor Barker auctions Wiggle High5 kit for Aboriginal Justice Agency; Watopia's mysterious monolith; No fans at Tour of Flanders in 2021; World Cup of Cycling Infrastructure; Glasgow's 'Swimming Pool Bike Lane' + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander will take you through the middle of the week on the live blog...
Wed, Dec 02, 2020 09:15
5
Elinor Barker auction (Twitter)
13:57
'Delicious irony': Elinor Barker auctions Wiggle High5 kit for North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency

Elinor Barker's decision to auction a Wiggle High5 kit to support the North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency has been described by one Twitter user as 'delicious irony'. The kit of the team Rochelle Gilmore used to own and manage is up for auction on eBay and currently stands at £161. Gilmore was this weekend accused of stereotyping after sharing a photo of her car, that had been broken in to, and describing the offender as '#Indigenous. She has since deleted the tweet.

The Australian former cyclist was widely criticised for the post, including by Team GB Olympic gold medallist Callum Skinner.

13:25
12:37
Newcastle businessman turns office into bike cafe to stay busy during the pandemic
Route 72 Cafe (Twitter)

Bruce Tate overcame the adversity of lockdown forcing his business to close by turning his office into a cycling cafe. Route 72 Cafe overlooks the Hadrian's Way Cycle Way and opened in July to attract the hordes of riders looking to enjoy a bacon sarnie and a coffee.

The site for the cafe is where Bruce ran his music booking business Need Music, but after learning he wasn't entitled to the government's financial support because he drew his income as company dividends, he set out to transform the office garden. The BBC explain he built a covered seating area and added a serving hatch. Route 72 Cafe has been a welcome addition to one of the UK's most popular cycling routes and on a particularly popular day it fed a group of 100 riders cycling from Newcastle to Wylam.

"I will come out of this pandemic stronger than I went in," Bruce said. "Hopefully I will have two successful businesses, instead of one."

11:51
Harry Tanfield earns swift return to the WorldTour

Harry Tanfield has secured a WorldTour contract for 2021 after signing with Qhubeka Assos. The 26-year-old was planning to ride for UCI Continental outfit Ribble Weldtite, after struggling to find a WorldTour team with space on their roster. However, he will now continue racing at WorldTour level and is one of Qhubeka Assos's first signings under their new name, with the financial support of Assos as title sponsors.

In a statment published by Ribble Weldtite, Tanfield expressed his gratitude for the team's support during his short stay. He said: "I can't thank the team at Ribble Weldtite enough, they provided assurances and security to enable me to race in 2021, and have been 100% supportive in working with me and my new team to enable this transition as efficiently as possible. I wish the team all the best for 2021."

11:27
11:01
But where are all the cyclists?
10:44
Glasgow cyclists say council shouldn't need to be embarrassed into clearing cycle lane of leaves and water

A group of cyclists in Glasgow saw their local bike lane made safe for use after making signs to protest at its poor condition. The group say the South West City Way is regularly flooded and made dangerous by falling leaves. One sign welcomed users to Glasgow City Council's Swimming Pool Bike Lane. Glasgow Times reports that in previous years GoBike have campaigned for the upkeep of the key active travel route.

Iona Shepherd of GoBike said: "The problem with leaves clogging up the South West City Way and the ice that covers it in the winter is not a new one. We really need a regular schedule of leaf clearing, in the same vein as the council’s gritting schedule, to help keep the path safe for cyclists.

"The South West City Way and other bike lanes similar to this in the city are really the motorways for cyclists, and it would be unthinkable for the council to ignore these important routes for drivers so why are cyclists ignored? There shouldn’t have to be signs put up to embarrass the council into taking action."

09:45
Another mysterious monolith is found... in Watopia

Adding to the mystery of the strange metal monolith that was found in Utah before vanishing a few days later, another metal structure has now appeared, this time in Watopia. Some say it's aliens, others claim it's the work of an anonymous artist. Now the conspiracy theorists can turn their attention to the desert landscape of Fuego Flats...

Zwifters have been speculating about its origin too. Oğuzhan Yavuz asked: "Is this a mirror of shame for anyone who isn't in cat A?" While another claimed to know Wile E. Coyote was to blame...

09:18
The World Cup of Cycling Infrastructure

It's not all rubbish cycle lanes and dangerous roundabouts on the blog. The World Cup of UK Cycling Infrastructure gets underway today and gives you the chance to defend your local bike lane. Celebrating some of the better routes the UK has to offer the voting started this morning. Pundits and fans alike have suggested Group 17 is the group of death, pitting The Cuckoo Trail and the impressive Valley Gardens against the big city favourite, CS3. 

Loyal followers of cycling infrastructure in Gloucestershire were left disappointed but not surprised at their omission from the tournament...

08:52
Fans banned from Flanders Classics again in 2021
Mathieu van der Poel wins 2020 Tour of Flanders

It's inevitable that the impact of coronavirus on cycling will continue through next season, regardless of vaccines and one of the first casualties is the announcement that there'll not be fans at the Flanders Classics next year. The postponed 2020 race took place in October without the throngs of cheering Belgians on the Kwaremont or the Muur and made for an eerie scene as the riders suffered their way up the steep bergs. 

For those hoping to see the familiar Flandrien sights and sounds return in 2021 then you'll be disappointed. Wielerflits reports that there will be no crowds of spectators at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Gent-Wevelgem, Dwars Door Vlaanderen, the Scheldeprijs, Brabantse Pijl and the Tour of Flanders.

Flanders Classics CEO, Tom Van Den Spiegel said: "There is no audience. This is how we will work throughout the classic spring. Of course I would rather see Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel drive up the Oude Kwaremont side by side through a sea of ​​people. Unfortunately that will not be the case in 2021 either."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor earlier this year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

