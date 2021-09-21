Near Miss of the Day 638: Two incidents in less than a minute including an extremely close undertake (video includes swearing)

Today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series has two separate incidents that happened minutes apart to a cyclist in Hampshire.

First off, as road.cc reader Martin waits in Titchfield, near Farnham, to turn onto a road towards the hamlet of Meon close to the Solent coast, a Volvo driver passes him on the inside.

That incident happens 1 minute 10 seconds into the video, and if you pause the footage you’ll see that the gap is so small that as well as the driver passing Martin with minimal room to spare, the nearside wheels of the vehicle are almost touching the kerb.

There’s more to come as less than a minute later, a BMW driver overtakes Martin, this time giving plenty of room, but on a blind right-hand bend – and you can see how the brake lights flash as the motorist has to slow because of approaching vehicles.

The incidents happened last Friday and Martin said that he had sent the footage to the police but has yet to hear back from them.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling