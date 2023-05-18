New mayor defends “necessary” decision to scrap controversial cycle lane – just eight months after it was installed

A controversial protected cycle lane in Middlesbrough, which has been the subject of fierce criticism after several cyclists and pedestrians were injured while using the new road layout, has been scrapped – just eight months after it was introduced.

The Linthorpe Road cycle lane, approved by Middlesbrough’s former independent mayor Andy Preston, was installed last year as part of Middlesbrough Council’s plans to provide cyclists with a “quick and safe” route into the town centre while also creating a more pedestrian-friendly environment with improved road crossings.

However, despite the new scheme increasing the number of cyclists using the road by 70 percent, the low Orca dividers initially used to separate the bike lane from traffic through ‘light’ segregation were condemned for both creating a safety hazard for cyclists and pedestrians while also failing to deter motorists from driving or parking in the cycle lane.

In October, cyclist Paul Harris – who was hospitalised after being hitting one of the Orca separators – claimed that the layout forced people on bikes to “constantly” dodge parked cars, buses, and pedestrians, and that a comprehensive overhaul of the lane was required “before someone gets killed”.

“The problem with the cycle route is that cars are still parking there, delivery drivers are still parking there, and the bus stops are still there. You have to cycle over the bumps to pass the bus stop so you’re constantly checking the traffic,” Harris said.

The 50-year-old’s nasty spill came less than two months after a 78-year-old woman was left with a broken wrist, a black eye, and concussion after tripping over one of the bike lane markers on the same road, while a 27-year-old fractured her elbow on a night out while crossing the lane.

In response to the safety concerns, Middlesbrough Council began replacing the controversial Orcas with wands, while in January then-mayor Preston withdrew his support for a planned extension of the cycleway.

Now, the newly elected Labour mayor Chris Cooke – who campaigned to scrap the Linthorpe Road cycle lane, estimated to have cost £1.7m, during his election campaign – has said that the decision to bin the scheme was “necessary” on safety and economic grounds, but that proposals for alternative cycle routes will be considered, the Yorkshire Post reports.

“I have pledged to get rid of the Linthorpe Road cycle lane and there will be a new scheme looked at once the executive is in place for a different site,” Cooke said this week.

“The work won’t start yet because there are budgetary constraints to consider and it has to be well thought out but it will be going as soon as I can.”

When asked if he was concerned about the costs of removing the cycle lane, the Labour mayor responded: “I am concerned about the amount of injury it has caused, I am concerned about the amount of reports that I have had that emergency services can’t get down that road, and I am concerned about the amount of businesses that are saying it has directly impacted their ability to operate.

“I am concerned about all of those things and I think this is sadly a necessary cost now.”

The Linthorpe Road cycle lane was delivered as part of a 10-year strategic transport plan across Teesside, Hartlepool, and Darlington, led by the Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA).

In a statement, the TVCA said: “This was a Middlesbrough Council project and any changes to the scheme are the responsibility of the council and its elected members.”