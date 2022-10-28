Cyclist says motorists should be prevented from parking in bike lane “before someone gets killed”

A cyclist has criticised the layout of a new cycle lane in Middlesbrough, which he claims forces people on bikes to “constantly” dodge parked cars, buses and pedestrians, after he was hospitalised following a crash on the controversial route.

On Monday afternoon, 50-year-old Paul Harris was thrown over his handlebars after colliding with a cycle lane separator on the Linthorpe Road in Middlesbrough. The cyclist was then taken to hospital, where he received treatment for a bruised and protruding collarbone and three stitches above his left eye.

The 50-year-old’s nasty spill comes less than two months after a 78-year-old woman was left with a broken wrist, a black eye and concussion after tripping over one of the bike lane markers on the same road.

The separators, known as ‘Orcas’, form part of the newly installed cycle lane on the Linthorpe Road, which Middlesbrough Council hopes will provide cyclists with a “quick and safe” route into the town centre while also creating a more pedestrian-friendly environment with improved road crossings.

However, the new low ‘Orca’ barriers, though designed to protect cyclists from motorists through ‘light segregation’, have come in for criticism from those who say they aren’t large enough to deter drivers from entering the cycle lane, while still being of sufficient size to be a hazard for people on bikes.

Teesside Live reports that the recent spate of incidents involving both cyclists and pedestrians on the new bike lane has prompted Middlesbrough Council to confirm earlier this week that, in response to “public feedback”, it is replacing the rubber dividers with upright poles in order to “reduce the potential trip hazard to pedestrians”. The installation of the new wands – which the council hopes will make the cycle lane more visible to all road users – will commence on 14 November.

Orca lane divider (image: North East Motorcycle Action Group)

However, cyclist Paul, who says he has ridden his bike on the Linthorpe Road for years without any issues, has claimed that a more comprehensive overhaul of the new cycle lane – which he notes is still littered with parked motor vehicles – is required “before someone gets killed”.

Responding to the council’s decision to introduce more visible upright wands, the 50-year-old told Teesside Live: “No, I don't think it’ll help, that’s just extra money that they’re going to waste time on. Even if they decided to put a stretch of lights down Linthorpe Road as they do at Blackpool Illuminations, there would still be a problem.

“The problem with the cycle route is that cars are still parking there, delivery drivers are still parking there, and the bus stops are still there, you have to cycle over the bumps to pass the bus stop so you’re constantly checking the traffic.

“It’s a cycle lane, it’s not meant for cars to park along and it’s not for pedestrians to walk up and down.”

Paul continued: “The council should be going around and speaking to the public to see what we think of it first, or show us diagrams of what the cycle will look like. But they don’t, instead they just build it, spend all that money on it and then when there have been accidents they take it away.

“Well to me that’s too little too late. Why should somebody get hurt just for the council to then turn around and say they’ll take it away? If people keep getting hurt in all these accidents, then they never should have built it in the first place.”

Announcing the changes to the cycle lane on the Linthorpe Road, a spokesperson for Middlesbrough Council earlier this week said: “The Linthorpe Road cycle lane is similar to schemes in other towns and cities, and is part of an approach that will deliver an efficient and sustainable transport system that benefits all road users.

“The feedback from cyclists has been overwhelmingly positive, but such changes take time to bed in, and we always welcome the views of road users and pedestrians. In response to the feedback received, the decision has been taken to replace half of the rubber markers with upright poles to improve visibility.

“The work will be carried out overnight to minimise disruption, and we’re grateful to members of the public and local businesses for their patience and understanding.”