Extension to Middlesbrough protected cycle lane set to be scrapped due to safety concerns

The planned second phase of a protected cycle route in Middlesbrough is set to be scrapped due to safety concerns following several incidents in which pedestrians have been injured after tripping on the Orcas that, together with wands, nark out the lane.

Andy Preston, elected as the borough’s mayor in 2019 after standing as an independent, has said it is “very unlikely” that the extension to the cycle route on Linthorpe Road will now be built.

Gazette Live reports that there have been several accidents on the section already built between Borough Road in the centre of Middlesbrough and Ayresome Street, and that proposals to extend the protected route to Linthorpe Village now look likely to be shelved.

Pedestrians who have sustained injuries after tripping on the dividers as they attempted to across the road include a 78-year-old woman who broke her wrist and was left with two black eyes after a fall last September, and Samantha Skene, aged 27, who fractured her elbow on a night out despite being, as she put it, “the most sober of the group.”

Besides pedestrians, a cyclist also sustained injuries when he was thrown over the handlebars of his bike after he clipped a divider.

The rider, Paul Harris, needed stitches above an eyebrow and sustained grazes and a bruised collarbone after his crash, the website says.

In response to safety concerns, the council, which insists the cycle lane was built in accordance with national guidelines, has begun replacing Orcas with wands to minimise the chances of people tripping over as they cross the road.

But the mayor – who is yet to confirm whether he will stand for re-election in May, when the issue of cycling infrastructure is likely to be a cause for heated debate – now appears to have withdrawn his support for the planned extension of the cycleway, which he voted for in April last year.

“I halted plans for a further extension of the cycle lane,” he said. “It’s officially been paused but there is no timescale to reintroduce it.

“Personally, and I think most people would agree, I’m struggling to see why we would extend it further – so it’s very unlikely to happen in the foreseeable future.”

The cycleway is one of several planned by the Tees Valley Combined Authority, whose Conservative mayor, Ben Houchen, said: “This was a Middlesbrough Council-led project which was championed by a former councillor who stepped down last year.

“I fully support Andy's decision, as leader of the council, to take the right decisions as he sees fit for both local businesses and the people of Middlesbrough.”

The part of the cycleway already built has, however, encouraged more people to get riding, with Craig Cowley, transport and infrastructure manager at Middlesbrough Council, having said: “Overall, it has been a positive thing. We have had upwards of 70% more cyclists since the scheme opened.”

As with dedicated cycling infrastructure elsewhere, the protected cycleway in Middlesbrough has attracted vocal opposition from some locals – with claims last year from local business owners that the extension towards Linthorpe village would encourage drug-dealing and other anti-social behaviour.

