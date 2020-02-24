Back to news
Live blog

Milan-San Remo coronavirus update; Lovely vid of cyclist covering all Zone 1 London streets; 20mph limit for London Congestion Zone; Halesowen cycling team bag Mapei sponsorship; Lance hangs out with Tyson (Mike, not Fury) + more on live blog

All today's news from the site and beyond.....
Mon, Feb 24, 2020 09:09
24
21:07
Terrific graphic from guy who rode every street in Central London

Remember Davis Vilums, the guy who decided to make his commute a bit more interesting by riding every street in Central London?

Well, today is the fifth anniversary of him beginning that quest, and he's come up with a rather lovely visualisation of how he managed to cover all the roads in Zone 1. 

There are a lot of them.

20:57
Milan-San Remo updates on potential impact of coronavirus

RCS Sport, owner of races including the Giro d'Italia, has issued an update regarding the potential impact of the coronavirus on next month's three UCI WorldTour races, Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo.

As we reported this morning, the latter starts in the capital of Lombardy, and with parts of the region in lockdown as the Italian authorities seek to contain the virus - now linked to six deaths, with more than 200 cases diagnosed - there is a prospect that Milan-San Remo, which takes place three weeks on Saturday, will have to be cancelled should the suspension of sporting events be extended.

Clearly it is an issue that has implications well beyond sport, but we will be keeping an eye on the situation.

15:16
"Pretty much everything that’s wrong with car culture in a single tweet": Ram Trucks panned for 'dominating from every angle' slogan

The cycling community and the general public alike were dismayed at the semantics behind the marketing tactics of American commercial vehicle manufacturer Ram Trucks... in fact, just their actual name carries some pretty worrying connotations... 

A recent Belgian advertising campaign for BMW SUV's garnered a similar reaction, with slogans such as 'born to rule' and 'leader of the gang' appearing on billboards alongside images of the imposing cars. 

16:16
Chris Boardman says waterproof kit is best cycling innovation in last 30 years... do you agree?

It's definitely true that the level of waterproofing in the best quality gear is on another stratosphere compared to the heavy gear of old... but how about lights? They've also come a hell of a long way since the Ever Ready that dominated the bars and seatposts of the 70's and 80's (at least until they ran out after an hour or so anyway) and you can read all about that here

Have lights or clothing come on the most? Let us know your thoughts as always... 

16:12
Footage of mtb'er riding along the side of a mountain is terrifying the internet

Rather him than us... 

16:24
Re the tweet above...

This actually looks far more terrifying, he should do this one instead. 

16:07
Brit Max Stedman wins Tour of Antalya

The 23-year-old Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes rider triumphed in the four-stage race yesterday, clinching the overall victory. Riders faced some pretty familiar conditions which would have played into the hands of British teams, with footage from the 2nd stage on Friday showing marshals desperately trying to clear water from the finish line... 

15:57
Katy Marchant says women's GB track squad is missing Jess Varnish and Becky James

Britain's women have so far failed to qualify for women's team sprint in Tokyo, and are also yet to secure spots for the individual sprint and keirin - with Katy Marchant telling NewsChain that the team are missing out on the experience of riders such as Varnish and James. 

She said: "A lot of the riders now are a lot younger. 

"We were thin on the ground after the Rio Olympics. With Becky leaving, I was the sole rider. Then we had two or three academy riders and that is not enough to produce an Olympic gold-winning team."

Varnish quit cycling and brought an employment case against British Cycling after her controversial omission from the Rio 2016 team; after initially losing the first tribunal that concluded Varnish was not an employee of British Cycling, she recently won the right to appeal. Marchant claimed she “never had a problem” with culture at British Cycling despite the scathing attack on coaches from Varnish, who claimed bullying took place. 

15:41
Velo Essex pre-registration closes on Wednesday following 'strong demand'... but some folks aren't happy

With entries capped at 15,000 for the sportive on 20th September, organisers are urging potential participants to pre-register for Velo Essex by Wednesday this week after receiving thousands already. 

Of course, no large organised sportive with closed roads would be complete without some major concerns that car journeys may be interrupted for a few hours... and the Braintree and Witham Times have become the first to step up with their article titled: 'Fears Velo Essex cycling event in mid Essex will cause traffic chaos.'

A full story on this will follow... 

15:48
Remco Evenepoel says "the best is yet to come" after Volta ao Algarve victory

The 20-year-old Belgian beat world TT champion Rohan Dennis to clinch victory in the stage and the overall standings at the Portuguese stage race, and told Eurosport: "The Volta ao Algarve is not a three-week race like the Giro. That is something altogether different. I'm just working towards my goals now, and I want to be prepared in two months. 

"I said I wanted to come to Algarve, I did my very best and performed as well as possible. Next up is Tirreno-Adriatico and we'll see how we go there. It's about going step by step, race by race, then we'll see in the end what the season brings."

11:35
20mph speed limits will be enforced across the whole London Congestion Zone from 2nd March

Transport for London have announced that from Monday next week, the speed limit across all roads they manage in the central London Congestion Charging Zone will be set at 20mph. Although this means it won't apply to all roads inside the area, many boroughs set speed limits of 20mph anyway. All in all, 19 of the 37 roads in the Congestion Charging Zone managed by TfL will have their speed limit reduced to 20mph (you can see the full list here). 

TfL say 20mph zones have been shown to have no net negative impact on exhaust emissions according to research from Imperial University, and that vehicles were shown to move "more smoothly, with fewer accelerations and decelerations, than in 30mph zones." They also set out plans to expand 20mph zones: "The second phase will look at a further 140 kilometres of our road network in inner and outer London, including on the inner ring road, high-risk roads and roads in town centres.

"We've completed a risk analysis to identify roads in inner and outer London where speeds should be lowered to reduce the risk of road users being killed and seriously injured, focusing on town centres and roads with the highest risk of a collision occurring."

Does this affect cyclists? It means that hopefully those who ride in the area will be doing so alongside drivers sticking to a safer speed limit, and the law will technically only apply to motor vehicles; although cyclists found to be riding in excess of 20mph and deemed to be doing so dangerously can have other charges brought - such as the “wanton and furious driving” law used to convict Charlie Alliston over the death of Kim Briggs - should their riding cause injury. 

09:08
'Extra foamy' Halfords gel...

Thanks for the review Trevor. Wonder if it comes in a caffeine version? 

13:20
Halesowen Athletic and Cycling Club bag Mapei sponsorship

After appearing on the jerseys of one of the world's most famous cycling teams back in the 90's, a market town in the West Midlands might not be the place you'd expect Mapei to pop up again three decades later... but thanks to ​Mapei UK Ltd, Halesowen Athletic and Cycling Club will have the iconic tiled squares on their purple kit for 2020. Their chairman David Viner said: “This is a total game changer for the Halesowen cycling club, with support from a huge cycling name who have a UK base close to the velodrome where we develop our young riders.   

“We would like to thank Mapei for this support. We have a long and proud history of developing talented young cyclists and this new backing will enable us to develop the club on a sustainable basis for the future.”

In initial beneficiaries of the sponsorship will be the 10 junior and under-23 riders in Halesowen's Academy, who launched their new jerseys today. Their academy manager is renowned cycling journalist William Fotheringham, who commented: “We have a very specific goal at the academy, which is to support these riders as they make the transition into the junior and under-23 ranks, and to make sure that when they leave us - hopefully for better things - they are seasoned racers with a real passion for the sport. 

“Our main role is to give them racing opportunities, particularly in stage races, and Mapei’s support will make that much easier for us to do, so we would really like to thank them for the faith they have shown in us.”

13:06
Ewan wins on Hatta Dam...again

Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal has taken another stage win on the Hatta Dam, backing up on his stage win in last year's race.

The Aussie pocket-rocket beat Sam Bennett into second despite the Irish National Champion's whopping 1,480W sprint.

12:19
Edinburgh tram track accidents increased in 2019

More than 30 cyclists fell off their bikes due to Edinburgh's infamous tram tracks in 2019, new figures have revealed - full story on this to follow. 

09:10
Cyclist Robert Hazeldean, who was sued for crashing into a pedestrian, reveals case outcome "not the result I was hoping for"

Hazeldean made national news in June last year, after he was found partially liable for a crash at a junction near Canon Street station back in 2015 in which himself and Gemma Brushett were both knocked unconscious. Though Mr Hazeldean was described as a "calm and reasonable road user" and Ms Brushett was using her phone when she crossed the road, Hazeldean was found jointly liable and was initially ordered to pay compensation and costs of £100,000 after Brushett sued. Crucially, Hazeldean did not have insurance and was facing bankruptcy, so a crowdfunder was launched to cover legal fees. 

Hazeldean was left with a personal bill of nearly £3,000 after the £59,643 raised through crowdfunding didn't quite cover the costs for both sides, damages plus interest and the fees for the crowdfunder - full story here

10:32
Just Lance and Mike Tyson, hangin' out

Presumably this was taken in Vegas at the weekend for the Fury vs Wilder bout. Who would you like to see Lance take on in the ring? 

Jack Sexty

