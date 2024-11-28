Percentage of cyclists killed or injured on UK roads dropping more than any other road user, new government figures reveal – but safety campaigners say number of fatalities “remain stubbornly high”

The number of cyclists killed on British roads has fallen by five per cent, more than any other category of road user over the past year, while the overall casualty figures for people riding bikes have also dropped by six per cent, the Department for Transport’s latest road safety statistics have revealed.

According to the DfT’s new estimates for the year ending June 2024, cyclist fatalities have fallen once again to their lowest number since records began 45 years ago, marking a 27 per cent drop compared to the same period in 2014.

Meanwhile, reported road casualties for people on bikes are also 33 per cent lower compared to a decade ago.

Released on Thursday, the Department for Transport’s ‘Reported road casualties in Great Britain, provisional estimates’ details the number of personal injury road traffic casualties which were reported by the police between July 2023 and June 2024.

Overall, during this period, there were there were 29,540 killed or seriously injured (KSI) casualties on British roads, of which 1,607 were fatalities, a decline of two per cent compared to the previous year.

The number of casualties of all severities also saw a drop of four per cent, totalling 128,920 for the year ending June 2024.

83 cyclists were killed on British roads during this period, making up five per cent of all fatalities. For comparison, 45 per cent of road deaths were car occupants, 24 per cent were pedestrians, and 20 per cent motorcyclists.

The number of cyclists killed, 83, also dropped by four from 87 the previous year, the biggest percentage fall for any road user group, and 27 per cent lower than the fatality rate recorded in 2014.

This trend continues when examining overall casualty figures. Again, car occupants make up the largest share of all reported road casualties, with 55 per cent, with pedestrians making up 15 per cent, motorcyclists 13 per cent, and cyclists 11 per cent.

14,345 cyclist casualties were reported between July 2023 and June 2024, a fall of six per cent from the 15,302 reported the previous year. By contrast, pedestrian casualties remained largely static, falling by just 56 to 19,092.

The number of cycling casualties in 2023/24 is also 33 per cent lower than the same period a decade ago.

Of course, the continued downward trajectory of cycling casualties in the UK must be weighed against the ongoing decline in cycle traffic, with the DfT’s annual report for 2023 showing that the number of miles travelled by bike fell by seven per cent compared to the previous year, a marked trend of the post-pandemic period.

Despite the continued drop in cycling collisions, safety campaigners IAM RoadSmart have also said the latest overall road safety figures show that the number of fatalities in Britain remains “stubbornly high”.

“Provisionally, the number of fatalities on our roads remains stubbornly high and underlines the importance of the government’s commitment to an updated road safety strategy,” IAM RoadSmart’s director of policy and standards Nicholas Lynes said in response to the new data.

“Of particular concern appears to be an alarming spike in the number of young women killed in the past 12 months,” he continued, referencing the 25 per cent rise in fatalities for women aged 17 to 29 on the roads.

“It’s vital that the government looks at all solutions that could reduce deaths on our roads, including the improvement of driving skills, managing in-vehicle distractions and effective enforcement of the so-called ‘fatal four’: speeding; drink or drug driving; not wearing a seatbelt; and using a mobile phone.”

“Seamless door-to-door journeys”

The DfT’s latest statistics have been published on the same day transport secretary Louise Haigh launched her new integrated transport strategy for England.

The Labour minister’s ten-year Integrated National Transport Strategy aims to provide a “people first approach” by supporting local areas to improve all forms of transport and provide “seamless” journeys from door to door, building on the example set by Greater Manchester’s multi-faceted Bee Network, which brings together bus, metro, and active travel under one name.

“Integrated transport in this country is lagging behind our European counterparts, and for too long our fragmented transport networks have stunted economic growth and made it harder for people to get around,” Haigh said at Leeds Civic Hall on Thursday.

“Today, I’m launching a new national vision of transport that seamlessly joins all modes of transport together, and puts people at the heart of our transport system.

“I want everyone to be able to contribute to this vision and have launched a call for ideas on how the strategy can best deliver greater opportunity, healthier communities, and better lives.”

The new strategy has been praised by Cycling UK, who nevertheless pointed out that for Haigh’s plans to succeed, Labour must provide long-term investment in active travel.

“We warmly welcome the Secretary of State’s vision for an Integrated Transport Strategy and her intention to put people at the heart of it,” Sarah McMonagle, director of external affairs at Cycling UK, said today.

“We have long called for a strategy that connects cycling with public transport to bring our network up to the standards we see in other European nations. Better integration with trains and buses means more affordable and sustainable travel. Communities deserve a transport system that enables more people to choose cycling, whether for everyday trips or as part of longer journeys.

“Investment in cycling has countless benefits, from strengthening local economies to reducing pollution and improving public health. We welcome the commitment from the Secretary of State to promote walking and cycling for shorter journeys.

“For the strategy to succeed and to meet our environmental commitments, we need to see clear targets on traffic reduction as well as long-term investment in active and sustainable transport.”