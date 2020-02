MISSING PROSECUTION ALERT: 2 London RLJ videos in 1 day where police didn’t act; MISSING LANCE ALERT: Livestrong relaunch; MISSING DOG ALERT: Quintana loses his Schnauzer; MISSING £650m ALERT: Boris Johnson gets cycling sums wrong + more on the live blog

Sharing your cancer story can help bring hope and inspiration to others. Whether it’s about your diagnosis, your treatment, your recovery or someone you know affected by cancer, your story is important. Submit your story & we could feature you on our blog. https://t.co/7wbXlBrJQ1 pic.twitter.com/r1mwHnW9zD — Livestrong (@livestrong) February 11, 2020

The cancer charity has rebranded with a new logo featuring yellow, orange and blue overlapping rings, a complete change from their former look when millions of the yellow Livestrong bands were worn worldwide.

The relaunch is not just visual, as the charity say they will no longer be assisting cancer patients one-to-one to advise them on insurance and counselling; instead they have pledged to spend $5-6 million annually to support entrepreneurs developing products to improve treatment and patient care.

At Livestrong's peak during Armstrong's return to pro cycling in 2009, they pulled in $41 million in donations; however that figure had plummeted to under $2.5 million for the whole of 2018, and their assets have shrunk from $100 million a decade ago to $46 million now.

Armstrong has declined to comment about the charity's relaunch and turned down the offer to see a brief beforehand. He was also not included in a video compilation the charity put together charting their history at the relaunch event; in fact, the only mention of Armstrong was when the event host referenced that Livestrong had a "famous founder."

Livestrong President and CEO Greg Lee was quoted in the Denver Post as saying: “We have done everything we can to talk to tell people that (Livestrong) is not about one person. We have a changing focus, a new mission and a new visual identity.”