Jeff Goldblum wind tunnel still (via Disney+).PNG

Welcome to the penultimate road.cc live blog of the decade with Simon MacMichael and the rest of the road.cc team.

30/12/2019, 10:47

Great reply from Thomas De Gendt

It's worth clicking through on the Pro Cycling Stats tweet too, some surprising findings there.

30/12/2019, 10:36

Team Ineos stars join Welsh club run over Christmas

Lovely gesture by Geraint Thomas, Luke Rowe and Owain Doull. Everyone starts somewhere, and it's great to see they haven't forgotten their roots.

30/12/2019, 10:34

What a 2019 Mathieu van der Poel has had

30/12/2019, 10:17

Jeff Goldblum rides in a wind tunnel for his TV show

Jurassic Park and Independence Day star Jeff Golblum hasn’t ridden a bike since he was a kid – but he has taken to two wheels for the latest episode of his Disney+ show, The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

The episode, called Bikes, sees the actor try out a BMX track in San Jose, California, before heading to Specialized’s Morgan Hill headquarters where, in a wind tunnel, he learns all about the importance of aerodynamics with the help of lab director Chris Yu, as shown in this trailer.

“I feel sleek as a panther,” says Goldblum as he switches to Lycra after earlier trying out the wind tunnel in normal clothes, jacket dragging behind him.

Finally, the 67-year-old heads to Detroit, where he takes part in the weekly Slow Roll ride, which attracts as many as 5,000 cyclists. Goldblum visits local bike maker Detroit Bikes to pick up the bike he uses for the ride – and, apparently bitten by the cycling bug, gets to keep it afterwards.

30/12/2019, 10:14

Take a look at Mathieu van der Poel's custom Fortnite-themed shoes

It would be a shame to get them muddy, really ...

30/12/2019, 10:01

