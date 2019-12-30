30/12/2019, 10:47
Great reply from Thomas De Gendt
It's worth clicking through on the Pro Cycling Stats tweet too, some surprising findings there.
If you race a lot, you don’t have to train that much. pic.twitter.com/LA8I9HLtXE
— Thomas De Gendt (@DeGendtThomas) December 29, 2019
30/12/2019, 10:36
Team Ineos stars join Welsh club run over Christmas
Lovely gesture by Geraint Thomas, Luke Rowe and Owain Doull. Everyone starts somewhere, and it's great to see they haven't forgotten their roots.
At our live show on Friday @LukeRowe1990 offered to go out for a ride with a young lad who needed a bit of help with descending.
This morning they headed out with @GeraintThomas86, @owaindoull and 40 riders from local clubs for a lap of Cwmcarn. Proper pic.twitter.com/zQXltDBtjp
— Watts Occurring (@Watts_Occurring) December 29, 2019
30/12/2019, 10:34
What a 2019 Mathieu van der Poel has had
Recap of @mathieuvdpoel 2019 season
CX: W/W/W/W/W/W/W/W/W/W/W/W
Road: W/16/67/16/DNF/W/4/W/4/W/14/23/5/W/W
MTB: W/W/2/W/W/W/16/W/W/W/W
Road: W/2/32/23/4/17/2/W/14/6/W/W/19/43/12/6
CX: W/W/W/W/W/W/W/W/W/3/W/W/W/W/W/W
69 racedays
46 victories (45 'stages' + Tour of Britain GC) pic.twitter.com/L5lDIxYlO5
— La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) December 29, 2019
30/12/2019, 10:17
Jeff Goldblum rides in a wind tunnel for his TV show
Jurassic Park and Independence Day star Jeff Golblum hasn’t ridden a bike since he was a kid – but he has taken to two wheels for the latest episode of his Disney+ show, The World According to Jeff Goldblum.
The episode, called Bikes, sees the actor try out a BMX track in San Jose, California, before heading to Specialized’s Morgan Hill headquarters where, in a wind tunnel, he learns all about the importance of aerodynamics with the help of lab director Chris Yu, as shown in this trailer.
“I feel sleek as a panther,” says Goldblum as he switches to Lycra after earlier trying out the wind tunnel in normal clothes, jacket dragging behind him.
Finally, the 67-year-old heads to Detroit, where he takes part in the weekly Slow Roll ride, which attracts as many as 5,000 cyclists. Goldblum visits local bike maker Detroit Bikes to pick up the bike he uses for the ride – and, apparently bitten by the cycling bug, gets to keep it afterwards.
30/12/2019, 10:14
Take a look at Mathieu van der Poel's custom Fortnite-themed shoes
It would be a shame to get them muddy, really ...
30/12/2019, 10:01
